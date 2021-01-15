Streaming issues? Report here
DBE postpones the reopening of schools to 15 February

15 January 2021 9:46 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Basic Education
Schools
DBE
school reopening
Reginah Mhaule
back to school 2021
15 February

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) has confirmed that schools will reopen in mid-February and not on 27 January as initially planned.

Deputy Basic Education Minister Reginah Mhaule made the announcement during a press briefing on Friday morning.

Mhaule says the postponement will apply to the reopening of schools for both private and public schools.

The two-week delay has been done in order to provide relief to the health system amid the second wave, Mhaule explains.

Cabinet, has taken the decision to delay the reopening of both public and private schools with two weeks. This includes private schools that have reopened already. They will need to postpone their reopening to a later date.

Reginah Mhaule, Deputy Minister - Department of Basic Education

For public schools and private schools which follow the same calendar, changes are as follows:

  • School management teams will report for duty on Monday 25 January 2021
  • Teachers shall follow on Mondy 01 February 2021
  • Learners return on Monday 15 February 2021

Earlier on Friday, the Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools (Fedsas) told CapeTalk that the delayed reopening was mainly targeted at high schools.

However, the DBE's postponement now affects all grades.

RELATED: SGB associations don't support plans to delay reopening of high schools - Fedsas


