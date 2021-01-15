DBE postpones the reopening of schools to 15 February
Deputy Basic Education Minister Reginah Mhaule made the announcement during a press briefing on Friday morning.
Mhaule says the postponement will apply to the reopening of schools for both private and public schools.
The two-week delay has been done in order to provide relief to the health system amid the second wave, Mhaule explains.
Cabinet, has taken the decision to delay the reopening of both public and private schools with two weeks. This includes private schools that have reopened already. They will need to postpone their reopening to a later date.Reginah Mhaule, Deputy Minister - Department of Basic Education
For public schools and private schools which follow the same calendar, changes are as follows:
- School management teams will report for duty on Monday 25 January 2021
- Teachers shall follow on Mondy 01 February 2021
- Learners return on Monday 15 February 2021
Earlier on Friday, the Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools (Fedsas) told CapeTalk that the delayed reopening was mainly targeted at high schools.
However, the DBE's postponement now affects all grades.
RELATED: SGB associations don't support plans to delay reopening of high schools - Fedsas
The full media statement on Cabinet's decision to delay the opening of schools for 2021 to 15 February for learners #schoolsreopening @DBE_SA @ElijahMhlanga @GovernmentZA @SAgovnews @GCISMedia pic.twitter.com/85vbPCuMFZ— Dr Reginah Mhaule (@ReginahMhaule) January 15, 2021
The @DBE_SA will work closely with all nine Provincial Education Departments, to establish the true extent of the impact of the virus, resulting from the unfortunate demise of educators, workers and leaders in the sector, especially during the Dec/Jan holidays #schoolsreopening— Dr Reginah Mhaule (@ReginahMhaule) January 15, 2021
More from 947 COVID-19 updates, tips, & information
Home Affairs limits services to prioritise rapid rise in death registrations
The Department of Home Affairs will be suspending some services during the adjusted level 3 lockdown.Read More
Teachers should be higher on SA's vaccine priority list, says Naptosa
Teachers union Naptosa says the government should include teachers in the first group that will receive the coronavirus vaccine.Read More
SA Breweries has 'good chance' of successfully challenging g'ment's booze ban
Liquor law specialist Danie Cronje tells John Maytham that SA Brewerie's likelihood of success in court is good.Read More
'More info needed on how SA govt will fund first tranche of AstraZeneca vaccine'
South Africa has secured 1.5-million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 from the Serum Institute of India (SII).Read More
SA records 21 832 Covid-19 infections in 24 hours and and 844 more deaths
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Thursday briefed Parliament on issues related to South Africa’s spiralling Covid-19 infections.Read More
Employers urged to prioritize staff wellbeing as suicides rates climb
Close to 1 800 South Africans died by suicide in the four months following the declaration of the national lockdown in March 2020.Read More
Can your boss force you to get the Covid-19 vaccine?
Covid-19 vaccine rollouts are underway in some countries, John Maytham asks if employers can make vaccines compulsory for staff.Read More
'President Cyril Ramaphosa won’t host family meeting on Wednesday'
Traumatised South Africans are worried about another "family meeting" after the Coronavirus Command Council meeting on Wednesday.Read More
Allow off-site booze sales and compensate us R20k each - liquor traders to govt
The National Liquor Traders Council (NLTC) has called on government to provide financial relief to traders and allow off-premises alcohol sales.Read More
You may not visit friends or family right now – legal opinion
Under level-3 you may only leave your house for certain reasons - they do not include social visits, says Prof Cathy Powell (UCT).Read More