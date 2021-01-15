Meet Dr Emmanuel Taban, a leading pulmonologist in SA's fight against Covid-19
Some people have hailed the lung specialist as a hero for saving the lives of critically-ill Covid-19 ventilator patients with his novel use of therapeutic bronchoscopies.
Dr. Taban’s treatment method involves the removal of mucus from the lungs of Covid-19 patients who aren't responding to other interventions.
His pioneering procedure has not been approved by authorities, because it has been deemed to be too risky.
However, Dr. Taban says he only performs therapeutic bronchoscopies once he has exhausted all other avenues of treatment.
Dr. Taban's work has become highly sought-after following a segment about him on the weekly investigative and current affair programme Carte Blanche.
Some have also been inspired by his personal story of overcoming adversity as a young refugee to become a world-class pulmonologist in South Africa.
Dr. Taban shares more about his remarkable life story and groundbreaking work with CapeTalk host Refilwe Moloto.
When I am doing bronchoscopies on them [Covid-19 patients] you find that the mucus could change the course of their disease.Dr. Emmanuel Taban
I think there is so much misconception out there about bronchoscopies because initially when the World Health Organisation issued a moratorium [they said] it was not safe to do diagnostic bronchoscopies but this did not include therapeutic bronchoscopies.Dr. Emmanuel Taban
We are not doing diagnostic bronchoscopies, we are doing therapeutic bronchoscopies which means it is for treating patients.Dr. Emmanuel Taban
It's not a routine procedure for everybody. Not everybody needs bronchoscopies either. It's only for certain selected patients after having excluded infection, fluid overloadDr. Emmanuel Taban
Our ICU is full and we don't have enough beds to accommodate everybody. It's been a difficult time as Covid-19 is concerned. The patients are quite sick and there is a lack of ventilators in the country.Dr. Emmanuel Taban
Listen to Dr. Emmanuel Taban in conversation with Refilwe Moloto:
More from Local
Sarb interest rate decision will hurt economy and property market - Samuel Seeff
There was ample reason for a cut says the Seeff group. 'We've missed an opportunity' laments its chairperson, Samuel Seeff.Read More
Ginger shortage impacting ginger beer quality and price - SA producer
Yamama Gemmer prides itself on using the best-quality imported ginger. Now it's forced to source the spice from where-ever it can.Read More
No further repo rate cut says Reserve Bank, increases expected in both Q2 and Q3
The SA Reserve Bank has announced the repo rate is unchanged at 3.5%. 'I would have cut!' declares economist Xhanti Payi.Read More
Police watchdog Ipid to track down victims in SAPS sjambok video for own probe
Police watchdog Ipid says investigators are working to identify the two men who were assaulted by Worcester police officers on camera.Read More
[BREAKING NEWS] Minister Jackson Mthembu passes away from Covid-19
Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu died on Thursday from complications related to Covid-19, announced President Ramaphosa.Read More
'Winde must act' - ANC wants MEC Bredell axed for meddling in municipal job post
Local Government MEC Anton Bredell has been found guilty of an ethics violation after interfering in a municipal appointment.Read More
Minister Motshekga will release matric results on 22 February - DBE
Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says Friday is the deadline for marked papers and then verification by Umalusi begins.Read More
Second wave end in sight? SA Covid-19 positivity rate drops by 20% in past week
We must maintain that trend and drive that test positivity measure below 5% according to the WHO, says CSIR's Dr Ridhwaan Suliman.Read More
Withdraw 3 perjury (lying under oath) charges against me! - Busisiwe Mkhwebane
"Hopefully, I will live to witness a democratic South Africa with a fair and objective justice system," she tweeted.Read More
'The money is there' - Journo says Lottery could bankroll SA's Covid-19 vaccines
Investigative journalist Raymond Joseph says there's precedent for the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) to help fund the Covid-19 vaccine.Read More