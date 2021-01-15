Meet Dr Emmanuel Taban, a leading pulmonologist in SA's fight against Covid-19





Some people have hailed the lung specialist as a hero for saving the lives of critically-ill Covid-19 ventilator patients with his novel use of therapeutic bronchoscopies.

Dr. Taban’s treatment method involves the removal of mucus from the lungs of Covid-19 patients who aren't responding to other interventions.

His pioneering procedure has not been approved by authorities, because it has been deemed to be too risky.

However, Dr. Taban says he only performs therapeutic bronchoscopies once he has exhausted all other avenues of treatment.

Dr. Taban's work has become highly sought-after following a segment about him on the weekly investigative and current affair programme Carte Blanche.

Some have also been inspired by his personal story of overcoming adversity as a young refugee to become a world-class pulmonologist in South Africa.

Dr. Taban shares more about his remarkable life story and groundbreaking work with CapeTalk host Refilwe Moloto.

When I am doing bronchoscopies on them [Covid-19 patients] you find that the mucus could change the course of their disease. Dr. Emmanuel Taban

I think there is so much misconception out there about bronchoscopies because initially when the World Health Organisation issued a moratorium [they said] it was not safe to do diagnostic bronchoscopies but this did not include therapeutic bronchoscopies. Dr. Emmanuel Taban

We are not doing diagnostic bronchoscopies, we are doing therapeutic bronchoscopies which means it is for treating patients. Dr. Emmanuel Taban

It's not a routine procedure for everybody. Not everybody needs bronchoscopies either. It's only for certain selected patients after having excluded infection, fluid overload Dr. Emmanuel Taban

Our ICU is full and we don't have enough beds to accommodate everybody. It's been a difficult time as Covid-19 is concerned. The patients are quite sick and there is a lack of ventilators in the country. Dr. Emmanuel Taban

Listen to Dr. Emmanuel Taban in conversation with Refilwe Moloto: