Germany Covid-19 death rate now higher than US - considers 'mega lockdown'
Germany has squandered its early success in restricting Covid-19.
Although stereotyped as rule-followers, not all Germans are showing the same commitment to mask-wearing and social distancing as during the months when they had the pandemic under control.
In some districts such as Bautzen and Goerlitz in Saxony state – where the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) has the most support – the incidence of Covid-19 is three times the national rate.
The AfD often marches in anti-Covid rallies with anti-maskers, conspiracy theorists and anti-vaccination campaigners.
Chancellor Angela Merkel is pushing for a “mega lockdown” to avoid catastrophe while the country still awaits mass-vaccination, reports Deutsche Welle Correspondent Chelsey Dulaney.
Related articles:
-
Every hospital mortuary is full. Bodies kept in refrigerated tent in the woods - UK correspondent
-
-
Germany has only vaccinated about 1% of its population against Covid-19 – a lower proportion than the US (3%) and the UK (about 5%).
Israel is leading the world - more than 20% of its entire population has received their first dose, and the government there aims to vaccinate the entire population by March.
Germany reported the highest number of deaths from Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic this week.
Its fatality rate is now even worse than that of the United States.
Despite this, German businesses – unlike their counterparts in most of the developed world – continue to resist remote working.
Only 14% of employees worked from home at the end of last year.
Kieno Kammies interviewed Dulaney.
Though the subject matter was serious to the extreme, the interview ended on an uplifting note, with Kieno playing Max Hurrell’s “ZOL” to an amused Dulaney.
The situation in Germany has really deteriorated… got so much praise in the first couple of months of the pandemic… Now, the death rate is higher than that of the US – a pretty shocking turn of events…Chelsey Dulaney, correspondent - Deutsche Welle
It’s becoming more deadly here. Hospitals are struggling… 11 of 16 hospital systems in the federal states are running out of room…Chelsey Dulaney, correspondent - Deutsche Welle
We’ve been in a hard lockdown since the middle of December, but it’s clearly not working. People are still going out too much. People are still working in offices too much… A potential ‘mega lockdown’ [is looming] … We will see stronger rules. Federal Ministers meet next week to discuss this this ‘mega lockdown’.Chelsey Dulaney, correspondent - Deutsche Welle
The vaccination campaign is going too slowly… We’re clearly lagging behind… More people will die… it’s catastrophic… There’s a shortage of vaccines here, and there’s chaos on the ground…Chelsey Dulaney, correspondent - Deutsche Welle
We see fewer and fewer people working from home. In the first lockdown, almost 30% of people were working remotely. It’s now 14%... Employers haven’t set up the infrastructure… Many employees don’t wear masks when they’re at the office…Chelsey Dulaney, correspondent - Deutsche Welle
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Ginger and garlic prices are skyrocketing – and unlikely to ever be cheap again
"The market wasn't ready for what came our way; the rediscovery of their health benefits," says agri-economist Dr Kobus Laubscher.Read More
[BREAKING NEWS] Minister Jackson Mthembu passes away from Covid-19
Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu died on Thursday from complications related to Covid-19, announced President Ramaphosa.Read More
Hire unemployed South African doctors of all races, not Cubans – Herman Mashaba
"People are dying," says Mashaba. "They don’t care who gives them service, whether you’re black or white. Employ our people!"Read More
'W Cape can legally procure Covid-19 vaccines. Will share with rest of SA'
"It is too risky to rely on one supply from national government," says Premier Alan Winde. "We need 4.6m doses for the province."Read More
Pfizer tried for months to engage with SA to provide vaccines – verified leak
Pfizer unsuccessfully tried for months to open negotiations with SA to provide its Covid-19 vaccine, says Kyle Cowan (News24).Read More
UK Covid-19 death rate now worst in the world: 'Why? What are we doing wrong?'
"We’ve certainly become an outlier," laments UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist. "Another 1600 people died in 24 hours."Read More
Award-winning CPT eatery offers booze-free pairing menu
Restaurants hit hard by lockdown have been forced to come up with ways to lure customers in without being able to serve alcohol.Read More
Alcohol ban: Consol, hanging by a thread, burns through millions to stay alive
It cannot stop its furnaces, so it must keep them going. Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Arnold, CEO at Consol Glass.Read More
Covid-19 vaccine: Government may have to milk bone-dry taxpayers some more
Treasury is mulling raising taxes, says Prof Adrian Saville, Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers.Read More
Prioritise drivers for vaccination against Covid-19 - National Taxi Alliance
It's a fact - minibus taxis are essential for the functioning of the economy. Lester Kiewit interviews Alpheus Mlalazi (NTA).Read More