Can you get a new South African passport right now?
Lockdown and the increase in covid infections are taking their toll on the services that the Home Affairs Department can offer the public.
Minister Aaron Motsoaledi made the announcement earlier this week about these limits but Sam Plaatjies of Western Cape Home Affairs speaks to Refilwe Moloto to clarify their limited services and what the public can expect.
Plaatjies explains that under the extended level 3 lockdown regulations, the Home Affairs office hours have been extended until 7pm.
So we are open from 8 in the morning until 7 in the evening which makes it very flexible for people to decide when to come into the office.Sam Plaatjies, District Coordinator - Western Cape Home Affairs Dept
From this coming Monday, staff capacity in the offices will be reduced to 50%, he notes.
This is very important because staff will interchange every other week to mitigate the risk of one staff member contracting the virus and spreading it to others.Sam Plaatjies, District Coordinator - Western Cape Home Affairs Dept
The following services will be rendered until 15 February:
- Birth and death registrations
- Reissuing of birth, death and marriage certificates
- Late registrations of births
- Passport applications for cross-border essential services
- Temporary identity certificates
- First ID smart card applications for learners
- Collection of ID documents including smart cards and green barcoded ID book
All other services will be suspended until 15 February 2021.
What does this mean for those needing passports to travel for family emergencies?
The essential part of the passport is transporting cargo and medical equipment across the border. But also in the case of a medical emergency where somebody has to travel across the border that will be allowed.Sam Plaatjies, District Coordinator - Western Cape Home Affairs Dept
Home Affairs states that there is a discretion that can be applied by Office Managers on a case to case basis.
There was a concern among marriage offices whether they will still be able to conduct marriages. Now the answer to this is a definitive yes...it will just not be able to be captured on the national population register until we open from the lockdown.Sam Plaatjies, District Coordinator - Western Cape Home Affairs Dept
He says the extended office hours are also to allow death certificates to be issued given the number of Covid-19 deaths.
RELATED: We have ample capacity for registration of deaths, says WC Home Affairs manager
We will not have any bottlenecks in the issuing of death certificates.Sam Plaatjies, District Coordinator - Western Cape Home Affairs Dept
Permits for foreign nationals has been suspended.
Leniency has been provided until 30 March sp people will not have to fear being chucked out of the country because their permits have expired during this time frame.Sam Plaatjies, District Coordinator - Western Cape Home Affairs Dept
Listen to the interview below:
More from Local
Sarb interest rate decision will hurt economy and property market - Samuel Seeff
There was ample reason for a cut says the Seeff group. 'We've missed an opportunity' laments its chairperson, Samuel Seeff.Read More
Ginger shortage impacting ginger beer quality and price - SA producer
Yamama Gemmer prides itself on using the best-quality imported ginger. Now it's forced to source the spice from where-ever it can.Read More
No further repo rate cut says Reserve Bank, increases expected in both Q2 and Q3
The SA Reserve Bank has announced the repo rate is unchanged at 3.5%. 'I would have cut!' declares economist Xhanti Payi.Read More
Police watchdog Ipid to track down victims in SAPS sjambok video for own probe
Police watchdog Ipid says investigators are working to identify the two men who were assaulted by Worcester police officers on camera.Read More
[BREAKING NEWS] Minister Jackson Mthembu passes away from Covid-19
Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu died on Thursday from complications related to Covid-19, announced President Ramaphosa.Read More
'Winde must act' - ANC wants MEC Bredell axed for meddling in municipal job post
Local Government MEC Anton Bredell has been found guilty of an ethics violation after interfering in a municipal appointment.Read More
Minister Motshekga will release matric results on 22 February - DBE
Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says Friday is the deadline for marked papers and then verification by Umalusi begins.Read More
Second wave end in sight? SA Covid-19 positivity rate drops by 20% in past week
We must maintain that trend and drive that test positivity measure below 5% according to the WHO, says CSIR's Dr Ridhwaan Suliman.Read More
Withdraw 3 perjury (lying under oath) charges against me! - Busisiwe Mkhwebane
"Hopefully, I will live to witness a democratic South Africa with a fair and objective justice system," she tweeted.Read More
'The money is there' - Journo says Lottery could bankroll SA's Covid-19 vaccines
Investigative journalist Raymond Joseph says there's precedent for the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) to help fund the Covid-19 vaccine.Read More
More from Politics
[BREAKING NEWS] Minister Jackson Mthembu passes away from Covid-19
Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu died on Thursday from complications related to Covid-19, announced President Ramaphosa.Read More
'Winde must act' - ANC wants MEC Bredell axed for meddling in municipal job post
Local Government MEC Anton Bredell has been found guilty of an ethics violation after interfering in a municipal appointment.Read More
Minister Motshekga will release matric results on 22 February - DBE
Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says Friday is the deadline for marked papers and then verification by Umalusi begins.Read More
Withdraw 3 perjury (lying under oath) charges against me! - Busisiwe Mkhwebane
"Hopefully, I will live to witness a democratic South Africa with a fair and objective justice system," she tweeted.Read More
Hire unemployed South African doctors of all races, not Cubans – Herman Mashaba
"People are dying," says Mashaba. "They don’t care who gives them service, whether you’re black or white. Employ our people!"Read More
Twitter had a field day with #ThingsImGonnaMissAboutTrump
As Donald Trump said farewell to his presidency, the Twitterati could not resist posting hilarious moments we won't forget.Read More
Rerun of NMB mayoral elections ordered after Nqaba Bhanga's win opposed in court
The Democratic Alliance (DA) has reportedly struck a deal for a do-over of the mayoral election in Nelson Mandela Bay.Read More
Cape Town has had enough of Eskom and wants govt to expedite IPP action plan
"We cannot continue to go on like this", says Cape Town mayor Dan Plato.Read More
ANC to suspend Carl Niehaus. Ace Magashule distances himself from the MK vet
Lester Kiewit interviews Tshidi Madia, a senior political journalist at EWN.Read More
Covid-19 vaccine tax? 'Govt needs to tell the nation what the funding model is'
Human rights lawyer at Health Justice Initiative Fatima Hassan says the minister needs to answer questions from citizens.Read More