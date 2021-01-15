Ramaphosa: We've learned from the PPE scandal, vaccines will be better managed
Ramaphosa had a wide-ranging discussion with EWN's Tshidi Madia and 702's Clement Manyathela from Luthuli House on Friday afternoon.
He was questioned about South Africa's vaccine strategy, the economic impact of the Level 3 lockdown, the disciplinary action against presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko, the role of ANC's integrity commission in dealing with corrupt leaders, and more.
Ramaphosa says South Africa's government will not allow the Covid-19 vaccine rollout to be tainted by fraud and corruption, as the procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE) was last year.
He's assured citizens that there are processes in place, through a centralised system, to prevent corruption in the procurement and distribution of Covid-19 vaccines.
"The sourcing is going to be better managed than what we saw with the PPEs", Ramaphosa told CapeTalk listeners.
I regret that the PPE process happened as it did... We thought we had put in measures... but when you deal with crooked people, they find all manner of loopholes and ways that they are able to crook the system. The other weakness is that we were doing everything on an emergency basis and people threw away the rule book.President Cyril Ramaphosa
The PPE investigations are ongoing. Money that has been utilised or lost to the state unjustifiable is going to be brought back. We have learned a lot of lessons and we are going to try by all means to prevent the mistakes from the past.President Cyril Ramaphosa
On the vaccines, we have sought to put the processes in place that are going to prevent that [corruption]. Government is going to be the main acquirer working together with the private sector.President Cyril Ramaphosa
Ramaphosa says the SA's vaccines will be secured via three main streams: the global Covax programme, the African Union (AU), and directly from vaccine suppliers.
The main vaccines will be from Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson, says Ramaphosa, who chairs the AU.
Ramaphosa says arrangements have been made with the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) to support AU member states who want access to the vaccines.
Once those African countries have placed their orders via Afreximbank, the bank will pay for the vaccines in advance, allowing member states to arrange a repayment plan over five years offered by Afreximbank.
When asked how South Africa will finance vaccines ordered from the Covax facility and direct suppliers, Ramaphosa says that money will never be a concern when it comes to saving lives.
The vaccines will be a game-changer... We are already getting ready for the distribution of the vaccination programme.President Cyril Ramaphosa
We have decided that we should have a multi-supplier process.President Cyril Ramaphosa
The Africa CDC has already worked on the allocations that each country will be able to get and the allocation will be based on the size of a country's population... based on the herd immunity formula.President Cyril Ramaphosa
We are going to have to pay for what we get [from Covax] ourselves...President Cyril Ramaphosa
There cannot ever be any talk that we don't have money for vaccines to save the lives of our people... Treasury is going to make sure that money is there.President Cyril Ramaphosa
WATCH: President Cyril Ramaphosa talks Covid-19 vaccines, economic recovery, and challenges facing ANC
You can also listen to the interview which aired during The Midday Report:
