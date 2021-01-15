



Independent energy analyst talks to Refilwe Moloto about why he believes Eskom is failing to manage power supply once again. This after loadshedding was implemented this week.

On Monday Eskom said it had 28,000 megawatts available, says Blom.

They then lost Koeberg and some other stations. But the frightening part is that the demand before the Christmas season was around 29,000/30,000 megawatts at any one time. Ted Blom, Independent energy expert

So Eskom has again been grossly caught with their pants around their ankles. Ted Blom, Independent energy expert

They are telling us they are doing level 2 loadshedding - but that's for the public. What they don't tell you is that behind the scenes they are actually loadshedding their VLS, their voluntary loadshedding clients by another 2000 megawatts. Ted Blom, Independent energy expert

The total shortfall is therefore more than 4000 megawatts he says.

That is just pure incompetence and bad planning by Eskom. Ted Blom, Independent energy expert

I warned of prospect of loadshedding this week...and on Monday Eskom came out with a fierce denial that there would be any loadshedding as they were well stocked up...So why are they deceiving us? Ted Blom, Independent energy expert

We cannot run an economy on a broken Eskom. Ted Blom, Independent energy expert

Listen to the interview with Ted Blom below: