Retirement funds in SA are changing – new laws come into effect on 1 March 2021

15 January 2021 1:23 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Warren Ingram
The Money Show
Retirement
Bruce Whitfield
Personal finance
Certified Financial Planner
pension funds
financial advice
financial advisor
cfp
Retirement funds
retirement annuities
provident funds

Bruce Whitfield asks personal finance advisor Warren Ingram to explain in detail the new laws affecting provident funds.

New laws affecting provident funds come into effect on 1 March.

One of the aims of the laws is to create uniformity among all the various retirement savings vehicles such as retirement annuities, pension funds and provident funds.

© deagreez/123rf.com

Currently, provident fund members can take their entire retirement benefit in cash upon retirement – they do not have to "buy" a pension.

Pension fund members must use a minimum of 66% of their retirement benefits to "buy" a pension upon retirement.

For 1 March, however, provident fund members will also be compelled to buy a pension with at least 66% of their benefits.

Contributions to provident funds made before March 2021 – plus all growth – can still be taken in cash upon retirement.

Provident fund members older than 55 remain unaffected by the changes as long as they remain with the same fund.

Found all that more than a bit confusing?

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asked Warren Ingram (Personal Financial Advisor at Galileo Capital) to give more detail about the new laws affecting provident funds.

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


