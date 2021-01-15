Welshman offers local govt £50m reward to find fortune he tossed on rubbish dump





Why would he throw away millions you may well ask?

Well of course he didn't know that at the time. Adam Gilchrist, UK correspondent - World View

He had a laptop hard drive and he was having to clear a whole lot of stuff out from his office at home I think, and he put a load of stuff in the rubbish to be taken to a landfill. Adam Gilchrist, UK correspondent - World View

It's been buried for 8 years. Adam Gilchrist, UK correspondent - World View

Howell was contacted later about bitcoins he had bought some 12 years ago for next to nothing, explains Gilchrist.

Soon after throwing them away, he was informed he had 3 or 4 million pounds worth of bitcoin. He has been asking the council for years if he could send experts to the landfill site to search for the laptop but was refused permission.

Fast-forward to the present...

Now he is begging them and offering them 25% of the value because the bitcoins on that hard drive are now worth 210 million pounds. Adam Gilchrist, UK correspondent - World View

Would he ever be able to find the hard drive after years under a landfill, asks Gilchrist?

Listen to Adam Gilchrist below: