John Maytham's Book Reviews: 15 January 2021

Latest Local
Govt again 'letting poor down, badly, callously, obscenely' says John Maytham John Maytham vents about temporarily disabled people having to stand in long queues and getting water cannons fired at them. 15 January 2021 4:29 PM
[VIDEOS] Police spray Sassa grant queue in Bellville with water cannons Journalist Saawmiet Moos in Belville describes people queuing for Sassa social grants sprayed with police water cannons. 15 January 2021 2:28 PM
'Eskom has again been grossly caught with their pants around their ankles' Energy analyst Ted Blom says Eskom doesn't report the additional shedding of VLS clients totaling an over 4000-megawatt shortfall. 15 January 2021 1:29 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa: We've learned from the PPE scandal, vaccines will be better managed ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa says SA's vaccine rollout will be better managed to avoid any possible exploitation by what he calls... 15 January 2021 1:48 PM
Can you get a new South African passport right now? W Cape Home Affairs' Sam Plaatjies says no, but the department has the discretion to renew passports on a case-by-case basis. 15 January 2021 12:22 PM
'Thank you Mr President for not shutting us down, but we need more support!' Loadshedding is another blow to the struggling restaurant industry. We need more relief says Grace Harding (Restaurant Collective) 14 January 2021 7:35 PM
View all Politics
Economy in 2021: 'Expect a better year for South African assets' An economist expects China growth at 9.5%, US money-printing, rising metal prices and trade- and current-account surpluses in SA. 15 January 2021 3:02 PM
Retirement funds in SA are changing – new laws come into effect on 1 March 2021 Bruce Whitfield asks personal finance advisor Warren Ingram to explain in detail the new laws affecting provident funds. 15 January 2021 1:23 PM
Germany Covid-19 death rate now higher than US - considers 'mega lockdown' Germany has squandered its early success in restricting Covid-19, laments Deutsche Welle Correspondent Chelsey Dulaney. 15 January 2021 11:33 AM
View all Business
Strained love relationships during Covid? Try to hang in there advises therapist Relationship expert Paula Quinsee says do seek help but don't make rash decisions during these abnormally stressful times. 15 January 2021 6:16 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 15 January 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 15 January 2021 5:17 PM
Don't fall for promises of high returns from latest investment scam, warns FSCA A new scam is surfacing on Facebook and WhatsApp groups. The masterminds are even using the FSP number of a legitimate company. 14 January 2021 8:19 PM
View all Lifestyle
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m ‘misappropriated’ from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
View all Sport
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 15 January 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 15 January 2021 5:17 PM
DJ Fresh and Euphonik silent on 'drugging and raping' allegations Neither Euphonik nor DJ Fresh have publically responded to the allegations being levelled against them on social media. 13 January 2021 11:40 AM
Trevor Noah drops R412m on luxurious Bel-Air mansion - take a look inside! Some of the Daily Show hosts new neighbours will include Elon Musk, Jennifer Aniston, and music stars Beyonce and Jay-Z. 12 January 2021 10:03 AM
View all Entertainment
Welshman offers local govt £50m reward to find fortune he tossed on rubbish dump James Howell dumped a hard drive containing his then worthless bitcoin fortune in 2013 and now it's worth about £210m. 15 January 2021 1:58 PM
Germany Covid-19 death rate now higher than US - considers 'mega lockdown' Germany has squandered its early success in restricting Covid-19, laments Deutsche Welle Correspondent Chelsey Dulaney. 15 January 2021 11:33 AM
Covid-19 working from home spawns new virtual team-building trend Online searches for virtual team-building are up 1540% over the past 6 months as companies find staff at home feel disconnected. 14 January 2021 12:52 PM
View all World
Chinese businesses and Namibian elites get rich illegally logging rosewood trees Protected ancient rosewood trees are being chopped down in Nambia despite a moratorium on harvesting these prized hardwoods and a... 13 January 2021 5:15 PM
Zimbabwe crisis: 'South Africa can intervene but solution lies with Zimbabweans' It is probably expecting too much from the ANC government to censure Zanu-PF, a sister liberation movement, says Tapiwa Chagonda. 12 January 2021 12:04 PM
Immigrants are net creators of jobs in South Africa, research confirms Political analyst Professor Friedman responds to criticisms that allowing foreign nationals into SA takes away local employment. 8 January 2021 4:12 PM
View all Africa
Economy in 2021: 'Expect a better year for South African assets' An economist expects China growth at 9.5%, US money-printing, rising metal prices and trade- and current-account surpluses in SA. 15 January 2021 3:02 PM
'Disabled South Africans are sleeping on pavements outside Sassa offices' A humanitarian and health crisis is unfolding, right now, in South Africa, warns Lynette Maart (Black Sash national director). 14 January 2021 10:26 AM
Anoj Singh fails to testify at Zondo Commission - despite it being mandatory "It’s a very decisive moment for the legitimacy of the Zondo Commission," warns political analyst (NWU) Professor Andre Duvenhage. 13 January 2021 1:14 PM
View all Opinion
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 15 January 2021

15 January 2021 5:17 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Reading
John Maytham's Book Review
books

John's three book picks for the week.

Take a listen to John's three book reviews for the week below:

The Kingdom by Jo Nesbo, Trio by William Boyd, and A promised land by Barack Obama


More from Entertainment

mic-studio-onairjpg

DJ Fresh and Euphonik silent on 'drugging and raping' allegations

13 January 2021 11:40 AM

Neither Euphonik nor DJ Fresh have publically responded to the allegations being levelled against them on social media.

trevor-noah-insta-picjpg

Trevor Noah drops R412m on luxurious Bel-Air mansion - take a look inside!

12 January 2021 10:03 AM

Some of the Daily Show hosts new neighbours will include Elon Musk, Jennifer Aniston, and music stars Beyonce and Jay-Z.

lindiwegif

Tributes pour in for Safta-award winner Lindiwe Ndlovu

12 January 2021 6:37 AM

The 44-year-old star of stage and screen died at her home on Monday morning, according to a statement released by her agent.

somizi-bookpng

Somizi's cookbook highest selling in SA, beats Jamie Oliver to top spot

11 January 2021 10:51 AM

The best-selling Dinner At Somizi's: I Am Not A Chef was launched in November at a star-studded event in Johannesburg.

Israel Mosehla

Gospel star Israel Mosehla has died

11 January 2021 9:54 AM

#RIPIsraelMosehla was trending on Twitter on Monday morning following the news of the Ke Utlwa Lerato' hitmaker's death.

children-tv-watchingjpg

Opinion divided over controversial Danish TV show about man with giant penis

11 January 2021 7:01 AM

Some argue that the show 'John Dillermand' sends the wrong message to children and is inappropriate for the targetted age group.

190918ndlovu choir

From rural Limpopo to the world stage, the inspiring story of Ndlovu Youth Choir

10 January 2021 8:47 AM

Ralf Schmitt, the conductor of the famed Ndlovu Youth Choir, opens up about the choral group's journey from humble beginnings to global recognition.

Earphones music listening 123rf

What's race got to do with it? Does your race determine your taste in music?

7 January 2021 11:24 AM

Sparked by Barack Obama's recent 'favourite songs' list, John Maytham asks whether our musical preferences are determined by race.

The Mandalorian Star Wars 123rf

10 most-pirated shows of 2020: 'We pay for Netflix – and not much else'

6 January 2021 2:19 PM

People are only willing to pay for one subscription – the rest they probably pirate, says Jan Vermeulen (MyBroadband).

the-kiffnessjpg

[WATCH] From Turkey to China… The Kiffness remix goes viral around the world

5 January 2021 3:44 PM

12.5m views, and counting... A remix by David Scott of The Kiffness is going viral (apologies to SARS-CoV-2) around the world.

More from Lifestyle

mental-health-stress-worry-anxiety-insomnia-sleep-couple-old-man-bed-123rf

Strained love relationships during Covid? Try to hang in there advises therapist

15 January 2021 6:16 PM

Relationship expert Paula Quinsee says do seek help but don't make rash decisions during these abnormally stressful times.

JSE Johannesburg Stock Exchange 123rf 123rfbusiness

Economy in 2021: 'Expect a better year for South African assets'

15 January 2021 3:02 PM

An economist expects China growth at 9.5%, US money-printing, rising metal prices and trade- and current-account surpluses in SA.

Funky hipster retired older mature couple 123rf 123rfbusiness retirement

Retirement funds in SA are changing – new laws come into effect on 1 March 2021

15 January 2021 1:23 PM

Bruce Whitfield asks personal finance advisor Warren Ingram to explain in detail the new laws affecting provident funds.

scam-alertjpg

Don't fall for promises of high returns from latest investment scam, warns FSCA

14 January 2021 8:19 PM

A new scam is surfacing on Facebook and WhatsApp groups. The masterminds are even using the FSP number of a legitimate company.

Samsung WhatsApp 123rf

Telegram now counts 500m active users. 'People are rebelling against Facebook!'

13 January 2021 9:03 PM

The new privacy policy being implemented by WhatsApp's parent company is the straw that broke the consumer's back - Toby Shapshak

hands-clinking-champagne-glassesjpg

Mindful drinking: 'Non-alcoholic drinks having a heyday in SA right now'

13 January 2021 8:28 PM

Non-alcoholic drinks can be seen on shelves just about everywhere. Bruce Whitfield interviews Mindful Drinking SA's Sean O'Connor.

Profit interest yield growth

How to buy your very first share – even if you have mere cents to invest

13 January 2021 3:04 PM

You can buy R1 (or even one cent) worth of shares. "The key to getting started is to get started," says Charles Savage.

Lions-Head-hiking-cape-town-adventure-tourism-table-mountain-safety-123rf

Digital guest tracker helps tourism sector manage Covid-19 spread

13 January 2021 1:01 PM

CEO of SA Tourism Sisa Ntshona explains how the technology works.

Happy woman new car vehicle motoring 123rf 123rfbusiness

Buying a new car may be possible – even if you can’t afford the monthly payments

13 January 2021 10:49 AM

Need new wheels? WesBank’s Lebogang Goaaketse discusses a popular method for making repayments more affordable.

bitcoinjpg

Is the Bitcoin bubble about to burst following 20% plunge?

12 January 2021 7:37 PM

Big corporates have been investing in Bitcoin; what does that mean for the future? Crypto expert Paul Mitchell weighs in.

EWN Highlights

DBE accused of showing little regard for the lives of teachers

15 January 2021 8:15 PM

Molefe: When Mboweni was governor, Sarb declined black-owned bank idea

15 January 2021 8:02 PM

Italy surpasses 1 million coronavirus vaccinations: PM

15 January 2021 6:49 PM

