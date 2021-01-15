Strained love relationships during Covid? Try to hang in there advises therapist
Relationship expert Paula Quinsee chats to John Maytham about love in the time of Covid.
Should couples hang in and see the difficult times of Covid and lockdowns pass before making big decisions on whether to end a relationship or not, asks John?
Statstitists show that many relationships and marriages have been taking strain through the difficult lockdown periods.
Can the relationship be rebuilt when society moves back to some level of 'normality'?
Quinsee agrees many couples are experiencing these difficulties.
I am seeing it in the work that I do, but to make decisions when you are in an emotional state we all know can often lead to regret.Paula Quinsee, Relationship expert
I know people are tired of hearing this, but we are going through abnormal stress levels and it is impacting us at an individual level, at a couple/relationship level, and at a family level as well. So it is perfectly normal to be feeling those things and to be having this impact on your relationship.Paula Quinsee, Relationship expert
She suggests people reach out and get professional help both as individuals and as couples.
What happens is, we act out emotions and what we are feeling if we don't know how to articulate what we are really going on inside of us.Paula Quinsee, Relationship expert
When people feel stress and anxiety they can take it on loved ones, she adds.
So don't wait until Covid ends, because we don't know when it is going to end. Rather seek help now and see if you can process it and work through it and find a way of being there and supporting each other through it rather than throwing in the towel.Paula Quinsee, Relationship expert
But she adds if there are extreme cases with symptoms of abuse then steps need to be taken to ensure personal wellbeing and safety.
What about couples who were already on shaky ground before Covid hit, asks John?
It is probably going to be very difficult to find a way to hold on and see Covid through, so we would find ways of conscious uncoupling and part on respectful terms especially if there are children involved.
What about the concept of apocalypse dating where younger people are taking a very superficial approach to dating and relationships?
I am definitely hearing it in terms of the younger generation - the mid to late 20s, early 30s - especially where our traditional dating activities have been taken away from us or limited due to curfews.Paula Quinsee, Relationship expert
She says there is that feeling of 'life is passing me by' and 'I'm missing out on life' and important life stages and the idea that people don't want to be alone.
If you rush into a relationship for all the wrong reasons means the odds of it lasting for the longer term are questionable.Paula Quinsee, Relationship expert
Listen to the interview below:
More from Lifestyle
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 15 January 2021
John's three book picks for the week.Read More
Economy in 2021: 'Expect a better year for South African assets'
An economist expects China growth at 9.5%, US money-printing, rising metal prices and trade- and current-account surpluses in SA.Read More
Retirement funds in SA are changing – new laws come into effect on 1 March 2021
Bruce Whitfield asks personal finance advisor Warren Ingram to explain in detail the new laws affecting provident funds.Read More
Don't fall for promises of high returns from latest investment scam, warns FSCA
A new scam is surfacing on Facebook and WhatsApp groups. The masterminds are even using the FSP number of a legitimate company.Read More
Telegram now counts 500m active users. 'People are rebelling against Facebook!'
The new privacy policy being implemented by WhatsApp's parent company is the straw that broke the consumer's back - Toby ShapshakRead More
Mindful drinking: 'Non-alcoholic drinks having a heyday in SA right now'
Non-alcoholic drinks can be seen on shelves just about everywhere. Bruce Whitfield interviews Mindful Drinking SA's Sean O'Connor.Read More
How to buy your very first share – even if you have mere cents to invest
You can buy R1 (or even one cent) worth of shares. "The key to getting started is to get started," says Charles Savage.Read More
Digital guest tracker helps tourism sector manage Covid-19 spread
CEO of SA Tourism Sisa Ntshona explains how the technology works.Read More
Buying a new car may be possible – even if you can’t afford the monthly payments
Need new wheels? WesBank’s Lebogang Goaaketse discusses a popular method for making repayments more affordable.Read More
Is the Bitcoin bubble about to burst following 20% plunge?
Big corporates have been investing in Bitcoin; what does that mean for the future? Crypto expert Paul Mitchell weighs in.Read More