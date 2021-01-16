Cape Town wants SA govt to change the lockdown curfew to 11pm
The City's mayoral committee member for economic opportunities James Vos says he's written to Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to extend the current curfew of 9pm to 11pm.
Under the adjusted level 3 lockdown, the nationwide curfew is currently from 9pm until 5am and all non-essential businesses must close by 8pm.
Vos says he's been inundated by calls from desperate business owners who are now facing closure due to having to close their doors at 8pm.
Losing trading hours every night has pushed many businesses to the brink, with many not being able to retain customers, pay bills, or keep staff employed.James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities & Assets Management - City of Cape Town
Vos says the Cape economy relies on the food and beverage, manufacturing, hospitality, and retail sectors, including service providers, for jobs and economic activity.
"While the full extent of the various lockdowns on business closures and job losses is yet to be established, thousands of businesses and jobs have potentially been lost or are at risk", Vos says in a statement.
He says that businesses need every hour to keep their doors open, retain and create jobs.
With the Western Cape's Covid-19 infections showing early signs stabilising, Vos says an 11pm curfew may save what is left of the hospitality sector.
I am confident that by extending the curfew by just two hours to 11pm, on the strict condition of the implementation of the necessary health and safety measures, we will be able to give these sectors the lifeline they so desperately need to stay viable and save jobs.James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities & Assets Management - City of Cape Town
