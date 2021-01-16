Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic CapeTalk Just the Hits generic CapeTalk
Just the Hits
15:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits... with Soul
See full line-up
Just the Hits
15:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'I was frightened' - Raphael Rowe describes being locked up at Brandvlei Prison Journalist and ex-prisoner Raphael Rowe spent a week behind bars at the Brandvlei Prison for the new season of the docu-series, In... 16 January 2021 3:52 PM
DJ Fresh and Euphonik step down from 947 and other public gigs amid rape case DJ Fresh and DJ Euphonik have been pulled off air on music station 947 after reaching an agreement with management at Primedia Bro... 16 January 2021 12:34 PM
Naptosa questions need for school management teams to return on 25 January With the reopening of schools postponed to 15 February 2021, teachers union Naptosa doesn't see the need for SMTs to come back so... 16 January 2021 9:20 AM
View all Local
Cape Town wants SA govt to change the lockdown curfew to 11pm The City of Cape Town has called on national government to push out the curfew under the current lockdown level 3 regulations. 16 January 2021 9:59 AM
Govt again 'letting poor down, badly, callously, obscenely' says John Maytham John Maytham vents about temporarily disabled people having to stand in long queues and getting water cannons fired at them. 15 January 2021 4:29 PM
[VIDEOS] Police spray Sassa grant queue in Bellville with water cannons Journalist Saawmiet Moos in Belville describes people queuing for Sassa social grants sprayed with police water cannons. 15 January 2021 2:28 PM
View all Politics
Economy in 2021: 'Expect a better year for South African assets' An economist expects China growth at 9.5%, US money-printing, rising metal prices and trade- and current-account surpluses in SA. 15 January 2021 3:02 PM
Retirement funds in SA are changing – new laws come into effect on 1 March 2021 Bruce Whitfield asks personal finance advisor Warren Ingram to explain in detail the new laws affecting provident funds. 15 January 2021 1:23 PM
Germany Covid-19 death rate now higher than US - considers 'mega lockdown' Germany has squandered its early success in restricting Covid-19, laments Deutsche Welle Correspondent Chelsey Dulaney. 15 January 2021 11:33 AM
View all Business
Emma Sadleir: Beware of the risks before naming and shaming perpetrators online South Africa's leading digital law expert Emma Sadleir warns that there can be legal ramifications for making criminal accusations... 16 January 2021 11:53 AM
Strained love relationships during Covid? Try to hang in there advises therapist Relationship expert Paula Quinsee says do seek help but don't make rash decisions during these abnormally stressful times. 15 January 2021 6:16 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 15 January 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 15 January 2021 5:17 PM
View all Lifestyle
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m ‘misappropriated’ from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
View all Sport
DJ Fresh and Euphonik silent on 'drugging and raping' allegations Neither Euphonik nor DJ Fresh have publically responded to the allegations being levelled against them on social media. 13 January 2021 11:40 AM
Trevor Noah drops R412m on luxurious Bel-Air mansion - take a look inside! Some of the Daily Show hosts new neighbours will include Elon Musk, Jennifer Aniston, and music stars Beyonce and Jay-Z. 12 January 2021 10:03 AM
Tributes pour in for Safta-award winner Lindiwe Ndlovu The 44-year-old star of stage and screen died at her home on Monday morning, according to a statement released by her agent. 12 January 2021 6:37 AM
View all Entertainment
Welshman offers local govt £50m reward to find fortune he tossed on rubbish dump James Howell dumped a hard drive containing his then worthless bitcoin fortune in 2013 and now it's worth about £210m. 15 January 2021 1:58 PM
Covid-19 working from home spawns new virtual team-building trend Online searches for virtual team-building are up 1540% over the past 6 months as companies find staff at home feel disconnected. 14 January 2021 12:52 PM
Telegram now counts 500m active users. 'People are rebelling against Facebook!' The new privacy policy being implemented by WhatsApp's parent company is the straw that broke the consumer's back - Toby Shapshak 13 January 2021 9:03 PM
View all World
Chinese businesses and Namibian elites get rich illegally logging rosewood trees Protected ancient rosewood trees are being chopped down in Nambia despite a moratorium on harvesting these prized hardwoods and a... 13 January 2021 5:15 PM
Zimbabwe crisis: 'South Africa can intervene but solution lies with Zimbabweans' It is probably expecting too much from the ANC government to censure Zanu-PF, a sister liberation movement, says Tapiwa Chagonda. 12 January 2021 12:04 PM
Immigrants are net creators of jobs in South Africa, research confirms Political analyst Professor Friedman responds to criticisms that allowing foreign nationals into SA takes away local employment. 8 January 2021 4:12 PM
View all Africa
'Disabled South Africans are sleeping on pavements outside Sassa offices' A humanitarian and health crisis is unfolding, right now, in South Africa, warns Lynette Maart (Black Sash national director). 14 January 2021 10:26 AM
Anoj Singh fails to testify at Zondo Commission - despite it being mandatory "It’s a very decisive moment for the legitimacy of the Zondo Commission," warns political analyst (NWU) Professor Andre Duvenhage. 13 January 2021 1:14 PM
Santam limits Covid-19 'business interruption' pay-outs to 3 months' losses "The indemnity period is now the question," says lawyer PJ Veldhuizen. "I think Santam is going to be unsuccessful." 13 January 2021 9:10 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Entertainment

DJ Fresh and Euphonik step down from 947 and other public gigs amid rape case

16 January 2021 12:34 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Rape case
Euphonik
947
Primedia Broadcasting
DJ Fresh
rape allegations

DJ Fresh and DJ Euphonik have been pulled off air on music station 947 after reaching an agreement with management at Primedia Broadcasting.

The pair will step down from their roles at 947 with immediate effect following a rape case opened against them.

Earlier this week, a woman took to Twitter, accusing DJ Fresh and Euphonik of drugging and raping her in 2011.

RELATED: DJ Fresh and Euphonik silent on 'drugging and raping' allegations

The Gauteng police then confirmed that a formal case of rape has been opened against two well-known radio personalities.

"Primedia Broadcasting, DJ Fresh (Thato Sikwane) and Euphonik (Themba Nkosi) have reached a mutual decision for both DJs to step down from their roles at 947 to allow them to focus on addressing the recent allegations levelled against them," says Primedia Brs acting CEO Geraint Crwys-Williams.

"We welcome their approach in this matter and appreciate the manner in which they are managing a challenging situation" Crwys-Williams continues in a statement seen by CapeTalk.

The DJs and music producers released a joint statement on Twitter on Saturday they’ve "decided to step away from all public work engagements until such time that the serious allegations have been resolved and the law has taken its course".

Both DJ Fresh and Euphonik are employed by music radio station 947, owned by CapeTalk’s parent company Primedia Broadcasting.


16 January 2021 12:34 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Rape case
Euphonik
947
Primedia Broadcasting
DJ Fresh
rape allegations

More from Local

brandvlei-netflix-raphael-rowe-inside-the-worlds-toughest-prisonsjpg

'I was frightened' - Raphael Rowe describes being locked up at Brandvlei Prison

16 January 2021 3:52 PM

Journalist and ex-prisoner Raphael Rowe spent a week behind bars at the Brandvlei Prison for the new season of the docu-series, Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

teacher face mask welcoming children back at school classroom Covid-19 123rf

Naptosa questions need for school management teams to return on 25 January

16 January 2021 9:20 AM

With the reopening of schools postponed to 15 February 2021, teachers union Naptosa doesn't see the need for SMTs to come back so soon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

john-maytham-studio-commentpng

Govt again 'letting poor down, badly, callously, obscenely' says John Maytham

15 January 2021 4:29 PM

John Maytham vents about temporarily disabled people having to stand in long queues and getting water cannons fired at them.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Police van SAPS

[VIDEOS] Police spray Sassa grant queue in Bellville with water cannons

15 January 2021 2:28 PM

Journalist Saawmiet Moos in Belville describes people queuing for Sassa social grants sprayed with police water cannons.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Koeberg Nuclear Power Station 123rf 123rfbusiness

'Eskom has again been grossly caught with their pants around their ankles'

15 January 2021 1:29 PM

Energy analyst Ted Blom says Eskom doesn't report the additional shedding of VLS clients totaling an over 4000-megawatt shortfall.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Man travel airport check-in boarding pass passport #123rflifestyle 123rf

Can you get a new South African passport right now?

15 January 2021 12:22 PM

W Cape Home Affairs' Sam Plaatjies says no, but the department has the discretion to renew passports on a case-by-case basis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

dr-emmanuel-taban-carte-blanchejpg

Meet Dr Emmanuel Taban, a leading pulmonologist in SA's fight against Covid-19

15 January 2021 11:50 AM

Dr. Emmanuel Taban, a pulmonologist at Mediclinic Midstream, has become well-known for his novel methods in the treatment of Covid-19 patients.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

school-learner-child-pupil-writing-notebook-classroom-pencil-stationery-123rf

DBE postpones the reopening of schools to 15 February

15 January 2021 9:46 AM

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) has confirmed that schools will reopen in mid-February and not on 27 January as initially planned.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

220504-sassa-grants-edjpg

We can't extend temporary disability grants again, says Sassa CEO

15 January 2021 9:27 AM

The CEO of the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) says the agency can't extend the validity of temporary disability grants that have lapsed any further.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

motshekgajpg

SGB associations don't support plans to delay reopening of high schools - Fedsas

15 January 2021 7:58 AM

The national coronavirus command council (NCCC) has recommended that the reopening of high schools be postponed to 15 February 2021.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Entertainment

Women reading book club literature books 123rflifestyle 123rf

John Maytham's Book Reviews: 15 January 2021

15 January 2021 5:17 PM

John's three book picks for the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mic-studio-onairjpg

DJ Fresh and Euphonik silent on 'drugging and raping' allegations

13 January 2021 11:40 AM

Neither Euphonik nor DJ Fresh have publically responded to the allegations being levelled against them on social media.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

trevor-noah-insta-picjpg

Trevor Noah drops R412m on luxurious Bel-Air mansion - take a look inside!

12 January 2021 10:03 AM

Some of the Daily Show hosts new neighbours will include Elon Musk, Jennifer Aniston, and music stars Beyonce and Jay-Z.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

lindiwegif

Tributes pour in for Safta-award winner Lindiwe Ndlovu

12 January 2021 6:37 AM

The 44-year-old star of stage and screen died at her home on Monday morning, according to a statement released by her agent.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

somizi-bookpng

Somizi's cookbook highest selling in SA, beats Jamie Oliver to top spot

11 January 2021 10:51 AM

The best-selling Dinner At Somizi's: I Am Not A Chef was launched in November at a star-studded event in Johannesburg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Israel Mosehla

Gospel star Israel Mosehla has died

11 January 2021 9:54 AM

#RIPIsraelMosehla was trending on Twitter on Monday morning following the news of the Ke Utlwa Lerato' hitmaker's death.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

children-tv-watchingjpg

Opinion divided over controversial Danish TV show about man with giant penis

11 January 2021 7:01 AM

Some argue that the show 'John Dillermand' sends the wrong message to children and is inappropriate for the targetted age group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190918ndlovu choir

From rural Limpopo to the world stage, the inspiring story of Ndlovu Youth Choir

10 January 2021 8:47 AM

Ralf Schmitt, the conductor of the famed Ndlovu Youth Choir, opens up about the choral group's journey from humble beginnings to global recognition.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Earphones music listening 123rf

What's race got to do with it? Does your race determine your taste in music?

7 January 2021 11:24 AM

Sparked by Barack Obama's recent 'favourite songs' list, John Maytham asks whether our musical preferences are determined by race.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Mandalorian Star Wars 123rf

10 most-pirated shows of 2020: 'We pay for Netflix – and not much else'

6 January 2021 2:19 PM

People are only willing to pay for one subscription – the rest they probably pirate, says Jan Vermeulen (MyBroadband).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

DJ Fresh and Euphonik step down from 947 and other public gigs amid rape case

Local Entertainment

Cape Town wants SA govt to change the lockdown curfew to 11pm

Politics

Naptosa questions need for school management teams to return on 25 January

Local

EWN Highlights

How we got to two million Covid-19 deaths

16 January 2021 3:59 PM

World migration down 30% due to pandemic: UN

16 January 2021 3:42 PM

Museveni wins Uganda election with 59 percent of vote: official

16 January 2021 2:54 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA