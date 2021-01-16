DJ Fresh and Euphonik step down from 947 and other public gigs amid rape case





The pair will step down from their roles at 947 with immediate effect following a rape case opened against them.

Earlier this week, a woman took to Twitter, accusing DJ Fresh and Euphonik of drugging and raping her in 2011.

RELATED: DJ Fresh and Euphonik silent on 'drugging and raping' allegations

The Gauteng police then confirmed that a formal case of rape has been opened against two well-known radio personalities.

"Primedia Broadcasting, DJ Fresh (Thato Sikwane) and Euphonik (Themba Nkosi) have reached a mutual decision for both DJs to step down from their roles at 947 to allow them to focus on addressing the recent allegations levelled against them," says Primedia Brs acting CEO Geraint Crwys-Williams.

"We welcome their approach in this matter and appreciate the manner in which they are managing a challenging situation" Crwys-Williams continues in a statement seen by CapeTalk.

The DJs and music producers released a joint statement on Twitter on Saturday they’ve "decided to step away from all public work engagements until such time that the serious allegations have been resolved and the law has taken its course".

Both DJ Fresh and Euphonik are employed by music radio station 947, owned by CapeTalk’s parent company Primedia Broadcasting.