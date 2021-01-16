Just the Hits with Anthea Fredericks





Anthea Fredericks probably gives more Capetonians their news than anyone else on radio in the Mother City.

A seasoned journalist with 94.5 Kfm and regular contributor to the EWN Opinion section.

This weekend you will get a different sort of opinion, Anthea's hits from the 80s and 90s that have had an impact on her and most likely on you too. Bes sure to tune in at 10am on Sunday or sample the show from the playlist above.

To follow what Anthea is normally up to, take a look at her Twitter account.

Take a listen to her interview on CapeTalk.