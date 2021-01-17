Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Eastern Cape cops attacked after confiscating over 300 litres of illegal brew Police officials in the small Eastern Cape town of Joubertina came under attack after seizing hundreds of litres of illegal brew. 17 January 2021 1:30 PM
Contract nurses facing exploitation while agencies get rich, says union Denosa Nurses union Denosa says many nurses contracted for the Covid-19 response are being unfairly treated in terms of labour laws. 17 January 2021 1:00 PM
Groote Schuur anaesthesiologist explains how medical oxygen is made Dr. Ross Hofmeyr, an anaesthesiologist at Groote Schuur Hospital, explains how medical oxygen is made. 17 January 2021 9:05 AM
View all Local
DA wants alcohol ban urgently lifted after SAB cancels another R2.5bn investment The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it's time for President Cyril Ramaphosa to end the economically crippling alcohol ban with immed... 17 January 2021 2:48 PM
Cape Town wants SA govt to change the lockdown curfew to 11pm The City of Cape Town has called on national government to push out the curfew under the current lockdown level 3 regulations. 16 January 2021 9:59 AM
Govt again 'letting poor down, badly, callously, obscenely' says John Maytham John Maytham vents about temporarily disabled people having to stand in long queues and getting water cannons fired at them. 15 January 2021 4:29 PM
View all Politics
Economy in 2021: 'Expect a better year for South African assets' An economist expects China growth at 9.5%, US money-printing, rising metal prices and trade- and current-account surpluses in SA. 15 January 2021 3:02 PM
Retirement funds in SA are changing – new laws come into effect on 1 March 2021 Bruce Whitfield asks personal finance advisor Warren Ingram to explain in detail the new laws affecting provident funds. 15 January 2021 1:23 PM
Germany Covid-19 death rate now higher than US - considers 'mega lockdown' Germany has squandered its early success in restricting Covid-19, laments Deutsche Welle Correspondent Chelsey Dulaney. 15 January 2021 11:33 AM
View all Business
Emma Sadleir: Beware of the risks before naming and shaming perpetrators online South Africa's leading digital law expert Emma Sadleir warns that there can be legal ramifications for making criminal accusations... 16 January 2021 11:53 AM
Strained love relationships during Covid? Try to hang in there advises therapist Relationship expert Paula Quinsee says do seek help but don't make rash decisions during these abnormally stressful times. 15 January 2021 6:16 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 15 January 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 15 January 2021 5:17 PM
View all Lifestyle
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m ‘misappropriated’ from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
View all Sport
DJ Fresh and Euphonik step down from 947 and other public gigs amid rape case DJ Fresh and DJ Euphonik have been pulled off air on music station 947 after reaching an agreement with management at Primedia Bro... 16 January 2021 12:34 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 15 January 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 15 January 2021 5:17 PM
DJ Fresh and Euphonik silent on 'drugging and raping' allegations Neither Euphonik nor DJ Fresh have publically responded to the allegations being levelled against them on social media. 13 January 2021 11:40 AM
View all Entertainment
Welshman offers local govt £50m reward to find fortune he tossed on rubbish dump James Howell dumped a hard drive containing his then worthless bitcoin fortune in 2013 and now it's worth about £210m. 15 January 2021 1:58 PM
Germany Covid-19 death rate now higher than US - considers 'mega lockdown' Germany has squandered its early success in restricting Covid-19, laments Deutsche Welle Correspondent Chelsey Dulaney. 15 January 2021 11:33 AM
Covid-19 working from home spawns new virtual team-building trend Online searches for virtual team-building are up 1540% over the past 6 months as companies find staff at home feel disconnected. 14 January 2021 12:52 PM
View all World
Chinese businesses and Namibian elites get rich illegally logging rosewood trees Protected ancient rosewood trees are being chopped down in Nambia despite a moratorium on harvesting these prized hardwoods and a... 13 January 2021 5:15 PM
Zimbabwe crisis: 'South Africa can intervene but solution lies with Zimbabweans' It is probably expecting too much from the ANC government to censure Zanu-PF, a sister liberation movement, says Tapiwa Chagonda. 12 January 2021 12:04 PM
Immigrants are net creators of jobs in South Africa, research confirms Political analyst Professor Friedman responds to criticisms that allowing foreign nationals into SA takes away local employment. 8 January 2021 4:12 PM
View all Africa
Economy in 2021: 'Expect a better year for South African assets' An economist expects China growth at 9.5%, US money-printing, rising metal prices and trade- and current-account surpluses in SA. 15 January 2021 3:02 PM
'Disabled South Africans are sleeping on pavements outside Sassa offices' A humanitarian and health crisis is unfolding, right now, in South Africa, warns Lynette Maart (Black Sash national director). 14 January 2021 10:26 AM
Anoj Singh fails to testify at Zondo Commission - despite it being mandatory "It’s a very decisive moment for the legitimacy of the Zondo Commission," warns political analyst (NWU) Professor Andre Duvenhage. 13 January 2021 1:14 PM
View all Opinion
Contract nurses facing exploitation while agencies get rich, says union Denosa

17 January 2021 1:00 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
DENOSA
Covid-19 response
Nursing staff
Contract nurses
nurses union
temporary nurses

Nurses union Denosa says many nurses contracted for the Covid-19 response are being unfairly treated in terms of labour laws.

Nurses are being appointed in the province to augment the hospital workforce as part of the response to the Covid-19 second wave.

However, some nurses are being employed on job contracts exceeding three months without benefits or permanent employment.

The Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa) says that is unlawful labour practice.

RELATED: 600 nurses recruited in the WC to shore up Covid-19 frontline

Amendments to Section 198 of the Labour Relations Act state that an employee engaged by a temporary employment service for the purposes of rendering services to another client is deemed to be an employee of that client, and the client is deemed to be the employer of such employee, after three months.

Denosa's provincial secretary in the Western Cape Thokozile Tyilekile explains that this law is not being complied with.

Despite extended lengthy job contracts, she says nurses are not being absorbed as permanent employees.

RELATED: 'We can't cope anymore' - volunteers asked to 'adopt' Covid-19 frontline workers

Temporary or contract nurses are hired by hospitals through nursing agencies (otherwise known as labour brokers) that are well paid while nurses remain unprotected.

Tyilekile likens the practice to human trafficking and says something must be done to address the exploitation of contract nurses who face tough working conditions amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

These people who employed by the temporary employment services, which are the agencies, do not have any benefits.

Thokozile Tyilekile, Western Cape Provincial Secretary - Denosa

In terms of the Labour Relations Act, it is clear that... After three months, these people that are employed by the agency should be absorbed into the system of the company to be permanent. However, you find that there is no compliance in this legislation.

Thokozile Tyilekile, Western Cape Provincial Secretary - Denosa

This has been our cry to the companies to employ and comply to this legislation... It's breaking the law to employ a person on a temporary basis for more then three months without absorbing them to the system.

Thokozile Tyilekile, Western Cape Provincial Secretary - Denosa

As labour, we are of the view that this issue of using these agencies is not correct... it's more like human trafficking.

Thokozile Tyilekile, Western Cape Provincial Secretary - Denosa

Meanwhile, the Department of Health says it's against the exploitation of nursing staff.

The department's deputy chief nursing officer Veronica Taschl says officials are in the process of formulating legislation regulating how nursing agencies operate.

Labour laws are the ones that protect our nurses. We want our nurses to have full-time employment so that they can get the benefits and not be exploited and also because it will improve the quality of their work-life and improve the quality of care.

Veronica Taschl, Deputy Chief Nursing Officer - Department of Health

We definitely are not for the exploitation of nurses. The labour laws are in place. The only other thing that should be in place are laws that govern what nursing agencies do, and we are currently working on those regulations right now.

Veronica Taschl, Deputy Chief Nursing Officer - Department of Health

Listen to the discussion on Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King:


More from Local

illegal-brew-sapsjpg

Eastern Cape cops attacked after confiscating over 300 litres of illegal brew

17 January 2021 1:30 PM

Police officials in the small Eastern Cape town of Joubertina came under attack after seizing hundreds of litres of illegal brew.

medical oxygen flow meter shows cylinder tank hospital healthcare 123rf

Groote Schuur anaesthesiologist explains how medical oxygen is made

17 January 2021 9:05 AM

Dr. Ross Hofmeyr, an anaesthesiologist at Groote Schuur Hospital, explains how medical oxygen is made.

brandvlei-netflix-raphael-rowe-inside-the-worlds-toughest-prisonsjpg

'I was frightened' - Raphael Rowe describes being locked up at Brandvlei Prison

16 January 2021 3:52 PM

Journalist and ex-prisoner Raphael Rowe spent a week behind bars at the Brandvlei Prison for the new season of the docu-series, Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons.

fresheuphonikpng

DJ Fresh and Euphonik step down from 947 and other public gigs amid rape case

16 January 2021 12:34 PM

DJ Fresh and DJ Euphonik have been pulled off air on music station 947 after reaching an agreement with management at Primedia Broadcasting.

teacher face mask welcoming children back at school classroom Covid-19 123rf

Naptosa questions need for school management teams to return on 25 January

16 January 2021 9:20 AM

With the reopening of schools postponed to 15 February 2021, teachers union Naptosa doesn't see the need for SMTs to come back so soon.

john-maytham-studio-commentpng

Govt again 'letting poor down, badly, callously, obscenely' says John Maytham

15 January 2021 4:29 PM

John Maytham vents about temporarily disabled people having to stand in long queues and getting water cannons fired at them.

Police van SAPS

[VIDEOS] Police spray Sassa grant queue in Bellville with water cannons

15 January 2021 2:28 PM

Journalist Saawmiet Moos in Belville describes people queuing for Sassa social grants sprayed with police water cannons.

Koeberg Nuclear Power Station 123rf 123rfbusiness

'Eskom has again been grossly caught with their pants around their ankles'

15 January 2021 1:29 PM

Energy analyst Ted Blom says Eskom doesn't report the additional shedding of VLS clients totaling an over 4000-megawatt shortfall.

Man travel airport check-in boarding pass passport #123rflifestyle 123rf

Can you get a new South African passport right now?

15 January 2021 12:22 PM

W Cape Home Affairs' Sam Plaatjies says no, but the department has the discretion to renew passports on a case-by-case basis.

dr-emmanuel-taban-carte-blanchejpg

Meet Dr Emmanuel Taban, a leading pulmonologist in SA's fight against Covid-19

15 January 2021 11:50 AM

Dr. Emmanuel Taban, a pulmonologist at Mediclinic Midstream, has become well-known for his novel methods in the treatment of Covid-19 patients.

Trending

DA wants alcohol ban urgently lifted after SAB cancels another R2.5bn investment

Politics

Contract nurses facing exploitation while agencies get rich, says union Denosa

Local

Cape Town wants SA govt to change the lockdown curfew to 11pm

Politics

EWN Highlights

Eskom reduces load shedding to stage 1 only for tonight

17 January 2021 3:51 PM

CT police hunt for 3 suspects who allegedly robbed retreat centre

17 January 2021 3:37 PM

Over 2 million people died from COVID-19 globally; stats around the world

17 January 2021 2:57 PM

