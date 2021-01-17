Contract nurses facing exploitation while agencies get rich, says union Denosa
Nurses are being appointed in the province to augment the hospital workforce as part of the response to the Covid-19 second wave.
However, some nurses are being employed on job contracts exceeding three months without benefits or permanent employment.
The Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa) says that is unlawful labour practice.
RELATED: 600 nurses recruited in the WC to shore up Covid-19 frontline
Amendments to Section 198 of the Labour Relations Act state that an employee engaged by a temporary employment service for the purposes of rendering services to another client is deemed to be an employee of that client, and the client is deemed to be the employer of such employee, after three months.
Denosa's provincial secretary in the Western Cape Thokozile Tyilekile explains that this law is not being complied with.
Despite extended lengthy job contracts, she says nurses are not being absorbed as permanent employees.
RELATED: 'We can't cope anymore' - volunteers asked to 'adopt' Covid-19 frontline workers
Temporary or contract nurses are hired by hospitals through nursing agencies (otherwise known as labour brokers) that are well paid while nurses remain unprotected.
Tyilekile likens the practice to human trafficking and says something must be done to address the exploitation of contract nurses who face tough working conditions amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
These people who employed by the temporary employment services, which are the agencies, do not have any benefits.Thokozile Tyilekile, Western Cape Provincial Secretary - Denosa
In terms of the Labour Relations Act, it is clear that... After three months, these people that are employed by the agency should be absorbed into the system of the company to be permanent. However, you find that there is no compliance in this legislation.Thokozile Tyilekile, Western Cape Provincial Secretary - Denosa
This has been our cry to the companies to employ and comply to this legislation... It's breaking the law to employ a person on a temporary basis for more then three months without absorbing them to the system.Thokozile Tyilekile, Western Cape Provincial Secretary - Denosa
As labour, we are of the view that this issue of using these agencies is not correct... it's more like human trafficking.Thokozile Tyilekile, Western Cape Provincial Secretary - Denosa
Meanwhile, the Department of Health says it's against the exploitation of nursing staff.
The department's deputy chief nursing officer Veronica Taschl says officials are in the process of formulating legislation regulating how nursing agencies operate.
Labour laws are the ones that protect our nurses. We want our nurses to have full-time employment so that they can get the benefits and not be exploited and also because it will improve the quality of their work-life and improve the quality of care.Veronica Taschl, Deputy Chief Nursing Officer - Department of Health
We definitely are not for the exploitation of nurses. The labour laws are in place. The only other thing that should be in place are laws that govern what nursing agencies do, and we are currently working on those regulations right now.Veronica Taschl, Deputy Chief Nursing Officer - Department of Health
Listen to the discussion on Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King:
More from Local
Eastern Cape cops attacked after confiscating over 300 litres of illegal brew
Police officials in the small Eastern Cape town of Joubertina came under attack after seizing hundreds of litres of illegal brew.Read More
Groote Schuur anaesthesiologist explains how medical oxygen is made
Dr. Ross Hofmeyr, an anaesthesiologist at Groote Schuur Hospital, explains how medical oxygen is made.Read More
'I was frightened' - Raphael Rowe describes being locked up at Brandvlei Prison
Journalist and ex-prisoner Raphael Rowe spent a week behind bars at the Brandvlei Prison for the new season of the docu-series, Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons.Read More
DJ Fresh and Euphonik step down from 947 and other public gigs amid rape case
DJ Fresh and DJ Euphonik have been pulled off air on music station 947 after reaching an agreement with management at Primedia Broadcasting.Read More
Naptosa questions need for school management teams to return on 25 January
With the reopening of schools postponed to 15 February 2021, teachers union Naptosa doesn't see the need for SMTs to come back so soon.Read More
Govt again 'letting poor down, badly, callously, obscenely' says John Maytham
John Maytham vents about temporarily disabled people having to stand in long queues and getting water cannons fired at them.Read More
[VIDEOS] Police spray Sassa grant queue in Bellville with water cannons
Journalist Saawmiet Moos in Belville describes people queuing for Sassa social grants sprayed with police water cannons.Read More
'Eskom has again been grossly caught with their pants around their ankles'
Energy analyst Ted Blom says Eskom doesn't report the additional shedding of VLS clients totaling an over 4000-megawatt shortfall.Read More
Can you get a new South African passport right now?
W Cape Home Affairs' Sam Plaatjies says no, but the department has the discretion to renew passports on a case-by-case basis.Read More
Meet Dr Emmanuel Taban, a leading pulmonologist in SA's fight against Covid-19
Dr. Emmanuel Taban, a pulmonologist at Mediclinic Midstream, has become well-known for his novel methods in the treatment of Covid-19 patients.Read More