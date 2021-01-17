Eastern Cape cops attacked after confiscating over 300 litres of illegal brew
The SAPS officers responded to a tip-off on Friday night about a house that was selling illegal liquor concoctions.
Around 7pm, police officials arrested two suspects aged 30 and 44 for selling illegal liquor concoctions and also confiscated over 300 litres of the illicit brew.
After arranging back-up, police later arrested nine suspects for public violence. More arrested are expected to follow.
After executing the arrests, it's alleged that a group of over 100 people attacked the police with stones inflicting costly damages to their police vehicle.
"Fortunately, no person was injured during the incident. The damages to police vehicle is estimated to be around R50 000", says Eastern Cape police spokesman Captain Khaya Tonjeni.
#sapsEC Eastern C. Prov. Comm. Lt Gen Ntshinga has strongly condemned an incident of attack of Joubertina #SAPS members while executing their duties on Friday. 9 suspects aged betwn 18 & 63 are due to appear in Joubertina Magistrate's Court on Monday. TM https://t.co/fG2XGzv1Rs pic.twitter.com/FM9LZwEvGS— SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) January 16, 2021
The nine suspects will appear in the Joubertina Magistrates Court on Monday to face charges of public violence.
Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga has strongly condemned the attack on Joubertina SAPS members while executing their duties.
Joubertina falls under the Sarah Baartman District of the Eastern Cape, one of the first regions to be declared a Covid-19 hotspot in December.
