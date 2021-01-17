DA wants alcohol ban urgently lifted after SAB cancels another R2.5bn investment
South African Breweries (SAB) announced on Friday that it has cancelled a further R2.5 billion of investment earmarked for 2021 following the latest ban on alcohol sales.
SAB's cancelled investments in South African now total R5 billion since the first alcohol bans were introduced in March 2020.
During the previous alcohol ban in October last year, SAB cancelled R2.5 billion of planned expenditure.
It's estimated that at least 165,000 people have lost their jobs due to the successive alcohol bans.
RELATED: SAB faces backlash over 'underground' paid influencer campaign against booze ban
The Democratic Alliance (DA) says SAB's divestment has made it abundantly clear that the ill-thought alcohol ban is having devastating economic consequences for South Africa.
In a statement, the party's shadow minister of trade and industry, Dean MacPherson, says citizens have paid with their lives and their jobs because President Ramaphosa and his Cabinet have failed them.
RELATED: Allow off-site booze sales and compensate us R20k each - liquor traders to govt
In a country that has record unemployment, it is unthinkable that we are forcing people not to work because the government failed in every respect to use the initial lockdown in March 2020 to build extra hospital capacity.Dean MacPherson, DA Shadow Minister of Trade and Industry
The time has come for President Ramaphosa to show leadership over this unfolding economic crisis, solely created by him. South Africa has already lost billions of Rands in revenue during the last two alcohol bans which contributes to funding hospitals, nurses and doctors. Surely we can’t afford to starve out country of any more revenue?Dean MacPherson, DA Shadow Minister of Trade and Industry
More from Politics
Cape Town wants SA govt to change the lockdown curfew to 11pm
The City of Cape Town has called on national government to push out the curfew under the current lockdown level 3 regulations.Read More
Govt again 'letting poor down, badly, callously, obscenely' says John Maytham
John Maytham vents about temporarily disabled people having to stand in long queues and getting water cannons fired at them.Read More
[VIDEOS] Police spray Sassa grant queue in Bellville with water cannons
Journalist Saawmiet Moos in Belville describes people queuing for Sassa social grants sprayed with police water cannons.Read More
Ramaphosa: We've learned from the PPE scandal, vaccines will be better managed
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa says SA's vaccine rollout will be better managed to avoid any possible exploitation by what he calls crooks.Read More
'Eskom has again been grossly caught with their pants around their ankles'
Energy analyst Ted Blom says Eskom doesn't report the additional shedding of VLS clients totaling an over 4000-megawatt shortfall.Read More
Can you get a new South African passport right now?
W Cape Home Affairs' Sam Plaatjies says no, but the department has the discretion to renew passports on a case-by-case basis.Read More
'Thank you Mr President for not shutting us down, but we need more support!'
Loadshedding is another blow to the struggling restaurant industry. We need more relief says Grace Harding (Restaurant Collective)Read More
Lockdown violations: Do not sign admission of guilt form says lawyer
Nearly 300,000 people have been arrested for lockdown violations in SA since March 2020. Defence lawyer William Booth advises.Read More
W Cape: 5000 lockdown violations so far in 2021
W Cape SAPS's Brigadier Novela Potelwa says arrests are mostly for not wearing masks in public and for breaking curfew.Read More
Singh must provide affidavit by Monday after non-appearance at Zondo Commission
Former Eskom CFO Anoj Singh will still have to appear after not testifying as scheduled, says EWN's Gaye Davis. But will he sing?Read More