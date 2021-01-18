Vitamin D flying off the shelves, but can it really prevent Covid-19?





In November the U.K. government announced that 2.5 million vulnerable people in England would be offered free Vitamin D supplements.

Sometimes referred to as 'the sunshine drug', Vitamin D is traditionally taking for healthy teeth and bones, but it is also important for a healthy immune system.

That's what's left many people wondering whether supplementing with vitamin D may help reduce the risk of contracting coronavirus.

Currently, there is no definitive evidence that the vitamin prevents or treats Covid-19, however, doctors say there seems to be an association between those with lower levels of vitamin D and an increased susceptibility to infection.

Sales of high-dosage Vitamin D have soared, with reports suggesting some local stockists have even sold out.

Wellness Warehouse co-founder Dr Sean Gomes says the retailer has definitely seen an increase in demand:

I think it's in line with everyone seeing how they can make some choices and affect their health and their own ability of not contracting covid or if they do, how severe the disease is. Dr Sean Gomes, Co-founder and MD - Wellness Warehouse

With the second wave it's a lot closer to home this time, the stakes are higher. Dr Sean Gomes, Co-founder and MD - Wellness Warehouse

Most of the ingredients [for Vitamin D] come from overseas, either the product coming over completed or as the raw materials...we are dependent on global supply chains. Dr Sean Gomes, Co-founder and MD - Wellness Warehouse

Gomes says Wellness Warehouse currently stocks Vitamin D products from 11 different suppliers.

He adds that Vitamin D deficiency is very common and we can boost our levels without supplements by making sure certain foods are part of our regular diet.

Things like fatty fish, even cod liver oil, and then having healthy sun exposure. Dr Sean Gomes, Co-founder and MD - Wellness Warehouse

