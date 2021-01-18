Vitamin D flying off the shelves, but can it really prevent Covid-19?
In November the U.K. government announced that 2.5 million vulnerable people in England would be offered free Vitamin D supplements.
Sometimes referred to as 'the sunshine drug', Vitamin D is traditionally taking for healthy teeth and bones, but it is also important for a healthy immune system.
That's what's left many people wondering whether supplementing with vitamin D may help reduce the risk of contracting coronavirus.
Currently, there is no definitive evidence that the vitamin prevents or treats Covid-19, however, doctors say there seems to be an association between those with lower levels of vitamin D and an increased susceptibility to infection.
Sales of high-dosage Vitamin D have soared, with reports suggesting some local stockists have even sold out.
Wellness Warehouse co-founder Dr Sean Gomes says the retailer has definitely seen an increase in demand:
I think it's in line with everyone seeing how they can make some choices and affect their health and their own ability of not contracting covid or if they do, how severe the disease is.Dr Sean Gomes, Co-founder and MD - Wellness Warehouse
With the second wave it's a lot closer to home this time, the stakes are higher.Dr Sean Gomes, Co-founder and MD - Wellness Warehouse
Most of the ingredients [for Vitamin D] come from overseas, either the product coming over completed or as the raw materials...we are dependent on global supply chains.Dr Sean Gomes, Co-founder and MD - Wellness Warehouse
Gomes says Wellness Warehouse currently stocks Vitamin D products from 11 different suppliers.
He adds that Vitamin D deficiency is very common and we can boost our levels without supplements by making sure certain foods are part of our regular diet.
Things like fatty fish, even cod liver oil, and then having healthy sun exposure.Dr Sean Gomes, Co-founder and MD - Wellness Warehouse
RELATED: How Vitamin Sunshine Can Prevent Type II Diabetes
Listen to the full podcast by clicking below:
More from Local
Naisa chair urges private schools to delay opening of schools as advised by DBE
The National Alliance of Independent Schools Association (Naisa) has urged its member schools to remain closed until 15 February.Read More
Struggle to get an erection? It could be an early warning sign of heart disease
It's time for some hard talk on a soft issue says dietician Rael Koping as he explains the link between ED and cardiovascular problems.Read More
[EXPLAINER] When a bronchoscopy is appropriate to treat Covid-19
Professor Keertan Dheda debunks myths spread about the procedure which is an appropriate treatment for only a small number of patients.Read More
Eskom continues with Stage 2 load shedding on Monday
Stage 2 load shedding continues on Monday while City-supplied customers will be on Stage 1.Read More
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
Schedules and load shedding status for your area.Read More
Toxic 'red tide' killing marine life along West Coast
The 'red tide' phenomenon is currently stretching 60 km along the West Coast and is turning the water a different colour.Read More
Over 18K megawatts offline due to planned and unplanned maintenance, says Eskom
Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha says machines break down without notice resulting in the latest bout of loadshedding.Read More
Rent-a-toaster? Pandemic provides boost to goods rental economy
Refilwe Moloto takes a closer look at the rental revolution in which people are renting furniture, tech items and even clothes!Read More
Eastern Cape cops attacked after confiscating over 300 litres of illegal brew
Police officials in the small Eastern Cape town of Joubertina came under attack after seizing hundreds of litres of illegal brew.Read More
Contract nurses facing exploitation while agencies get rich, says union Denosa
Nurses union Denosa says many nurses contracted for the Covid-19 response are being unfairly treated in terms of labour laws.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Struggle to get an erection? It could be an early warning sign of heart disease
It's time for some hard talk on a soft issue says dietician Rael Koping as he explains the link between ED and cardiovascular problems.Read More
Emma Sadleir: Beware of the risks before naming and shaming perpetrators online
South Africa's leading digital law expert Emma Sadleir warns that there can be legal ramifications for making criminal accusations on social media.Read More
Strained love relationships during Covid? Try to hang in there advises therapist
Relationship expert Paula Quinsee says do seek help but don't make rash decisions during these abnormally stressful times.Read More
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 15 January 2021
John's three book picks for the week.Read More
Economy in 2021: 'Expect a better year for South African assets'
An economist expects China growth at 9.5%, US money-printing, rising metal prices and trade- and current-account surpluses in SA.Read More
Retirement funds in SA are changing – new laws come into effect on 1 March 2021
Bruce Whitfield asks personal finance advisor Warren Ingram to explain in detail the new laws affecting provident funds.Read More
Don't fall for promises of high returns from latest investment scam, warns FSCA
A new scam is surfacing on Facebook and WhatsApp groups. The masterminds are even using the FSP number of a legitimate company.Read More
Telegram now counts 500m active users. 'People are rebelling against Facebook!'
The new privacy policy being implemented by WhatsApp's parent company is the straw that broke the consumer's back - Toby ShapshakRead More
Mindful drinking: 'Non-alcoholic drinks having a heyday in SA right now'
Non-alcoholic drinks can be seen on shelves just about everywhere. Bruce Whitfield interviews Mindful Drinking SA's Sean O'Connor.Read More
How to buy your very first share – even if you have mere cents to invest
You can buy R1 (or even one cent) worth of shares. "The key to getting started is to get started," says Charles Savage.Read More