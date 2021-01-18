Rent-a-toaster? Pandemic provides boost to goods rental economy
Furniture, household appliances, electronics, and even.....clothes!
In the last few years, the rental goods market has grown exponentially and those in the industry say the current Covid-19 pandemic has been particularly good for business.
For many South Africans facing financial uncertainty and growing debt the opportunity to rent rather than buy outright offers flexibility and affordability.
Local firm Teljoy provides month-to-month contracts for household appliances, furniture, and electronics.
It's CEO Jonathan Hurvitz says they are seeing a massive shift in consumers looking for access over ownership.
It's a much more fluid economy...particularly with this pandemic people are not too keen to be committed.Jonathan Hurvitz, Group CEO - Teljo
With a lot of these household appliances and electronics, the barrier to entry is quite high.Jonathan Hurvitz, Group CEO - Teljo
People are always looking for bigger and better and the opportunity to have that is now at your fingertips.Jonathan Hurvitz, Group CEO - Teljo
Hurvitz admits that as an alternative finance business Teljo carries a lot more risk than a traditional credit business does.
You've got to be renting to people or businesses who can afford it.Jonathan Hurvitz, Group CEO - Teljo
Click below to find out more about the booming goods rental economy:
More from Local
Naisa chair urges private schools to delay opening of schools as advised by DBE
The National Alliance of Independent Schools Association (Naisa) has urged its member schools to remain closed until 15 February.Read More
Struggle to get an erection? It could be an early warning sign of heart disease
It's time for some hard talk on a soft issue says dietician Rael Koping as he explains the link between ED and cardiovascular problems.Read More
[EXPLAINER] When a bronchoscopy is appropriate to treat Covid-19
Professor Keertan Dheda debunks myths spread about the procedure which is an appropriate treatment for only a small number of patients.Read More
Eskom continues with Stage 2 load shedding on Monday
Stage 2 load shedding continues on Monday while City-supplied customers will be on Stage 1.Read More
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
Schedules and load shedding status for your area.Read More
Toxic 'red tide' killing marine life along West Coast
The 'red tide' phenomenon is currently stretching 60 km along the West Coast and is turning the water a different colour.Read More
Over 18K megawatts offline due to planned and unplanned maintenance, says Eskom
Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha says machines break down without notice resulting in the latest bout of loadshedding.Read More
Vitamin D flying off the shelves, but can it really prevent Covid-19?
Until the Covid-19 vaccine is available locally, stockists say people are clambering to get their hands on the 'sunshine drug'.Read More
Eastern Cape cops attacked after confiscating over 300 litres of illegal brew
Police officials in the small Eastern Cape town of Joubertina came under attack after seizing hundreds of litres of illegal brew.Read More
Contract nurses facing exploitation while agencies get rich, says union Denosa
Nurses union Denosa says many nurses contracted for the Covid-19 response are being unfairly treated in terms of labour laws.Read More