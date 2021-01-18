Over 18K megawatts offline due to planned and unplanned maintenance, says Eskom
Last week we heard from energy analyst Ted Blom that the outlook for Eskom's ability to keep the lights on is bleak.
This is especially concerning as the new year kicks off and businesses already suffering under the stress and strain of Covid and lockdown now have to deal with loadshedding as well, comments Refilwe Moloto.
On Sunday, Eskom issued yet another statement warning of more loadshedding.
Eskom's Sikonathi Mantshantsha speaks to Refilwe Moloto about what has led to the latest round of loadshedding as SA prepares to get back to work.
Mantshantsha says it has been a busy weekend for the power utility.
We have this morning implemented stage 2. Today we will release another statement that will give a fuller update as to what the rest of the week will look like.Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom
Since midnight we have returned three large generation units at Matimba and Kusile power stations.Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom
He says the Kusile unit had a conveyor belt problem but the other two were offline for planned maintenance.
How much is planned maintenance versus breakdowns, asks Refilwe?
We have 6000 megawatts of electricity capacity that is out on planned maintenance.Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom
We have another 12,500 megawatts at this point that is unplanned maintenance. These are the machines that just break down without notice which landed us last week in the latest bout of loadshedding.Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom
By March 2021, Eskom expects R22 billion nett loss, he says.
Listen to Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha explaining why the latest loadshedding occurred below:
