Eskom continues with Stage 2 load shedding on Monday
Eskom has announced that Stage 2 load shedding will continue on Monday due to a delay in returning some generating units to service.
The power utility will provide a further update on the situation on Monday afternoon, it said in a statement released on Sunday.
The City of Cape Town says City-supplied customers will continue to be on Stage 1 until further notice.
#PowerAlert 1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) January 17, 2021
Loadshedding will be reduced to Stage 1 from 23:00 until 05:00, and back to Stage 2 tomorrow@News24 @SABCNews @NewzroomAfrika @eNCA @IOL @ewnupdates @SundayTimesZA @SowetanLIVE pic.twitter.com/7h8fiGPl0v
Following Eskom's extension of load-shedding, City customers will continue to be on Stage 1 until further notice. The City continues to protect its customers from one stage of Eskom's load-shedding where possible.— City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) January 18, 2021
Eskom customers remain on Stage 2. #CTInfo pic.twitter.com/IcNBq5OcMj
