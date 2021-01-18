Eskom continues with Stage 2 load shedding on Monday





Eskom has announced that Stage 2 load shedding will continue on Monday due to a delay in returning some generating units to service.

The power utility will provide a further update on the situation on Monday afternoon, it said in a statement released on Sunday.

The City of Cape Town says City-supplied customers will continue to be on Stage 1 until further notice.

