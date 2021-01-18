Streaming issues? Report here
Legal Talk - is your insurance null and void if your licence has expired?
Music with CHANÉ
Open to introduction
The reality of the booze ban
Kataz moved to a rehabilitation centre in Limpopo
The Bakkie that South Africans love most?
Daily Maverick: Using ivermectin for Covid-19: what to do when caution and crisis clash?
Minister Nathi Mthethwa - Tweet re state of theatre in SA
Cars with Juliet McGuire: Audi Q3 Sportback
The great school reopening debate
Uganda's Museveni wins sixth term
Open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa from the SA wine industry
PITCHED: Treasury on tax hike
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
T.R.E.N.D.S???
Business Book feature - Stressproof - The Game Plan by Richard Sutton
Naisa chair urges private schools to delay opening of schools as advised by DBE

18 January 2021 11:54 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Curro school
private schools
independent schools
DBE
school reopening
naisa

The National Alliance of Independent Schools Association (Naisa) has urged its member schools to remain closed until 15 February.

Naisa chairman Mandla Mthembu says the organisation has written to its member schools advising them to remain closed or suspend teaching.

Some independent schools had already reopened last week when the Department of Basic Education (DBE) announced that schools would only reopen in mid-February.

Deputy Basic Education Minister Reginah Mhaule on Friday said that the postponement would "include private schools that have reopened already."

RELATED: DBE postpones the reopening of schools to 15 February

However, not all independent schools have heeded the call by the DBE.

Private education giant Curro has announced that its schools will continue to provide face-to-face learning this week.

Curro is not a member of Naisa, Mthembu tells CapeTalk.

Mthembu says some schools may choose to continue with online teaching or open for drive-through collection of school work packs to support at-home learning.

RELATED: Naptosa questions need for school management teams to return on 25 January

Naisa has written a communiqué to all our associations and member schools advising them to heed the call by the deputy minister that we postpone the opening of schools to the 15th of February.

Mandla Mthembu, Chairman - National Alliance for Independent Schools Association

Given the rise in coronavirus infections and how the second wave seems to be more dangerous than the first wave, we are all concerned and very sensitive to the need for us to do whatever we can do to save lives.

Mandla Mthembu, Chairman - National Alliance for Independent Schools Association

Curro is not a member of our association.

Mandla Mthembu, Chairman - National Alliance for Independent Schools Association

Not all independent schools can afford that [shift to online learning]. The majority of them are low-fee to medium-fee schools, some even get subsidies from the government.

Mandla Mthembu, Chairman - National Alliance for Independent Schools Association

Listen to the discussion on Early Breakfast with Africa Melane:


