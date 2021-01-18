Naisa chair urges private schools to delay opening of schools as advised by DBE
Naisa chairman Mandla Mthembu says the organisation has written to its member schools advising them to remain closed or suspend teaching.
Some independent schools had already reopened last week when the Department of Basic Education (DBE) announced that schools would only reopen in mid-February.
Deputy Basic Education Minister Reginah Mhaule on Friday said that the postponement would "include private schools that have reopened already."
RELATED: DBE postpones the reopening of schools to 15 February
However, not all independent schools have heeded the call by the DBE.
Private education giant Curro has announced that its schools will continue to provide face-to-face learning this week.
Curro is not a member of Naisa, Mthembu tells CapeTalk.
Mthembu says some schools may choose to continue with online teaching or open for drive-through collection of school work packs to support at-home learning.
RELATED: Naptosa questions need for school management teams to return on 25 January
Naisa has written a communiqué to all our associations and member schools advising them to heed the call by the deputy minister that we postpone the opening of schools to the 15th of February.Mandla Mthembu, Chairman - National Alliance for Independent Schools Association
Given the rise in coronavirus infections and how the second wave seems to be more dangerous than the first wave, we are all concerned and very sensitive to the need for us to do whatever we can do to save lives.Mandla Mthembu, Chairman - National Alliance for Independent Schools Association
Curro is not a member of our association.Mandla Mthembu, Chairman - National Alliance for Independent Schools Association
Not all independent schools can afford that [shift to online learning]. The majority of them are low-fee to medium-fee schools, some even get subsidies from the government.Mandla Mthembu, Chairman - National Alliance for Independent Schools Association
Listen to the discussion on Early Breakfast with Africa Melane:
