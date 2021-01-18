Struggle to get an erection? It could be an early warning sign of heart disease
If you thought that trouble getting or keeping an erection was exclusively a below-the-waist problem think again.
Medical experts are now telling us that for many men, it is much more.
It seems erectile dysfunction, is often an early warning sign of heart disease or other circulatory problems.
In fact, evidence suggests that as a lead indicator, it's three years ahead of the normal tracked indicators like high blood pressure
Not only that but management of it seems to be linked to the same lifestyle factors for diabetes, heart disease, and stroke.
Dietician Rael Koping joined CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast to talk about the latest findings.
I go every year for medical screening and nobody ever asks me about this parameter which precedes the other indices like blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar.Rael Koping, Dietician
This is going to give you a warning, three to five years before those other parameters that we focus our attention on so much.Rael Koping, Dietician
Erectile dysfunction can occur at any age, but it is more common in older men.
Doctors say that moderate erectile dysfunction affects approximately 10 percent of men per decade of life - for example, 50% of men aged 50-60, 60% aged 60-70, etc.
Koping says erectile dysfunction is determined based on an international index in which patients are asked to answer the following questions on a scale of 0-5.
0 No sexual activity 1 Almost never or never 2 A few times (less than half the time) 3 Sometimes (about half the time) 4 Most times (more than half the time) 5 Almost always or always
1.How often were you able to get an erection during sexual activity?
2.When you had erections with sexual stimulation, how often were your erections hard enough for penetration?
- When you attempted intercourse, how often were you able to penetrate (enter) your partner?
4.During sexual intercourse, how often were you able to maintain your erection after you had penetrated (entered) your partner?
5.During sexual intercourse, how difficult was it to maintain your erection to completion of intercourse?
-
How many times have you attempted sexual intercourse?
-
When you attempted sexual intercourse, how often was it satisfactory for you?
-
How much have you enjoyed sexual intercourse?
9.When you had sexual stimulation or intercourse, how often did you ejaculate?
-
When you had sexual stimulation or intercourse, how often did you have the feeling of orgasm or climax?
-
How often have you felt sexual desire?
-
How would you rate your level of sexual desire?
-
How satisfied have you been with your overall sex life?
-
How satisfied have you been with your sexual relationship with your partner?
-
How do you rate your confidence that you could get and keep an erection?
Click below to find out more about the link between erectile dysfunction and cardiovascular disease:
