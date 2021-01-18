Streaming issues? Report here
[PHOTOS] Capetonians needed to help feed 1,700 rescued cormorant chicks

18 January 2021 1:29 PM
by Barbara Friedman

SANCCOB's Research ManagerDr Katta Ludynia explains how the rescue from Robben Island came about and how the public can help.

On Tuesday, 12 January 2021, over 600 abandoned Cape cormorant chicks were rescued from Robben Island. The joint project was executed by the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (SANCCOB) , Robben Island Museum (RIM), SANCCOB, Two Oceans Aquarium and the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI).

The rescue operation was the second biggest to have been conducted in the Western Cape and it retrieved and safely transport the chicks, which SANNCOB says had been abandoned by their parent birds and were too young to fend for themselves.

Kieno speaks to SANNCOB research manager, Dr Katta Ludynia about what the public can do to help.

There are lots of ways to assist and we do need a helping hand. So if you have time you can come to our centre and assist.

Dr Katta Ludynia, Research Manager - SANNCOB

The shifts are 6am - lunchtime and then a lunchtime shift until 6pm, she says.

The centre also welcomes financial donations and there is a list of items that are needed.

Some of the chicks did not make it as they arrived in bad condition, but the rest are doing very well.

Dr Katta Ludynia, Research Manager - SANNCOB

Listen to the interview with Dr Ludynia below:

Scroll through the gallery of incredible images of the operation below. Photographs courtesy of SANCCOB:

The welfare of staff and volunteers is also important! So SANCCOB is hoping to get sponsors of individually wrapped energy bars, granola bars, and drinks such as Energades or volunteers to quickly grab when they have a moment.

Call SANCCOB on 0766825130 to volunteer at the centre at 22 Pentz Drive in Table View.

The shifts are 6am-12pm and 12pm-6pm; with close to 1,700 Cape cormorant chicks to feed.

Support is needed with food preparation, cleaning and laundry.

Volunteers must be 18 years and older please.

Click on SANCCOB's website to find out more

Read the full SANCCOB statement below:

SANCCOB Table View has admitted over close to 1,700 Cape cormorant chicks – an endangered species – over a 3-day rescue operation at Robben Island, with Robben Island Museum, and supported by Two Oceans Aquarium and the NSRI. SANCCOB’s research department suspects that the lack of food could be the main reason for the abandonment and investigations are still underway. This operation is the second-largest seabird rescue in the Western Cape after the MV Treasure oil spill in 2000 and SANCCOB staff and volunteers are working round the clock to hydrate, feed, and care for the chicks.

“Cape cormorants feed mainly on anchovy (and to a smaller extent on sardines) and these small pelagic fish species are at very low levels at the moment. We are seeing dramatic population declines in all seabird species that rely on these fish species; the African penguin, the Cape gannet and Cape cormorant are all listed as Endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and lack of sufficient food is the primary factor for the most recent declines observed,”

Prior to the rescue, it is estimated that several hundred chicks died due to predation, dehydration and starvation. i.e. They get predated by Kelp gulls and Sacred ibis, both species breeding on the Robben Island and are natural predators of Cape cormorants eggs and chicks. They would also have died due to the heat exposure (as adults give shade to smaller chicks) and then due to cold temperatures during the nights as there were no adults to keep the chicks warm. After a few days, they would also die of starvation when adults don't return to feed them.

SANCCOB and RIM’s Penguin and seabird ranger monitors the birds on the Island – amongst other duties – and immediately alerted Robben Island Museum's Environmental Unit and SANCCOB when adult cormorants had not returned to their chicks.

Depending on age of the chicks, release might be earlier but we foresee having the birds for two to three months. They will undergo health checks and daily rehabilitation prior to release and then we will ring them to be able to follow them in the future. The hand-rearing and rehabilitation of each chick is largely dependent on how each bird responds to treatment; immunocompromised and sick birds will generally take longer to reach the required release criteria.

In light of this crisis situation, SANCCOB will need the support of public to help in their fundraising endeavours to contribute to medication and fish for the chicks. Wish list on SANCCOB website at www.sanccob.co.za

Phot courtesy of SANCCOB

18 January 2021 1:29 PM
by Barbara Friedman

