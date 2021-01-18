Gauteng restaurant managers arrested for selling booze to customers despite ban





Officers received information that the establishments were selling alcohol to customers in contravention of the level 3 lockdown regulations.

SAPS officials found the restaurant in Sandton on West Street filled to capacity and openly serving alcohol on the tables.

"Police pounced on the restaurant and found the place full to capacity and alcohol served openly on the tables and health protocols not adhered to", says police spokesperson captain Mavela Masondo.

Two of the managers were arrested and charged with the contravention of the Disaster Management Act.

Police also confiscated liquor to the value of approximately R600,000.

RELATED: Eastern Cape cops attacked after confiscating over 300 litres of illegal brew

At the restaurant in Silverton in Tshwane, police found the establishment operating after the 9pm curfew and serving liquor to patrons on Friday night.

In the restaurant's storeroom, police found alcohol in ice buckets ready to be served.

Masondo says the manager was also arrested and charged with contravention of the Disaster Management Act.