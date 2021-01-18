Kataza safely captured ahead of confirmed move to Limpopo





Last week, Cape Nature granted a permit for Kataza to be translocated to the Riverside Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre in Limpopo.

The much-loved chacma baboon, officially known as SK11, will be rehabilitated at the Riverside Centre, where he will be kept in a semi-wild environment, and his progress monitored.

RELATED: City of Cape Town gives the nod for Kataza to go to Riverside in Limpopo

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA says Kataza will be gradually introduced into a troop known as the Scarborough Four, Scarborough's last four female baboons who were exiled to the Riverside Centre for raiding behaviour last year.

Veterinarians are now waiting for Kataza's test results to ensure that he is disease-free before sending him on his way, says SPCA chief inspector Jaco Pieterse.

He [Kataza] was safely darted and captured this morning. He's being assessed by one of our own resident veterinarians as well as a wildlife veterinarian. Jaco Pieterse, Chief Inspector - Cape of Good Hope SPCA

He will be reintegrated with the 'Scarborough Four' baboons that were taken off the Peninsula... They will all be kept together in a semi-wild environment. Jaco Pieterse, Chief Inspector - Cape of Good Hope SPCA

Pieterse says translocation was the only option in Kataza's best welfare interest at this stage.

Kataza failed to reintegrate with his natal Slangkop troop in the Kommetjie area after the City of Cape Town returned him from Tokai in November last year.

Pieterse says the City should have never relocated Kataza to Tokai in the first place.

'This cannot happen again to another baboon'

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA has vowed that it will never allow a situation like this to unfold again.

It has called out the City of Cape Town for not consulting with other animal groups and experts - including the SPCA - on alternative interventions that they could have implemented last year.

"The SPCA is actively calling upon the authorities to expedite the amendment of the baboon protocols within the City of Cape Town. An urgent meeting needs to be convened with the various role-players to find a workable solution", the organisation said in a statement.

It's our view that the situation was handled incorrectly from the start. We cannot allow another baboon to go through the same stress and trauma like Kataza did. Jaco Pieterse, Chief Inspector - Cape of Good Hope SPCA

We will do everything in our power to ensure that this does not reoccur again. Jaco Pieterse, Chief Inspector - Cape of Good Hope SPCA

Had the various role-players consulted from the start, this whole situation could have been avoided. Also, had the SPCA been consulted, it would have been different. Jaco Pieterse, Chief Inspector - Cape of Good Hope SPCA

He [Kataza] cannot be translocated to another troop and then face the same fate as he did now. So, the only thing to do was to send him to Riverside Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre. Jaco Pieterse, Chief Inspector - Cape of Good Hope SPCA

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham: