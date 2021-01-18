Streaming issues? Report here
Deutsche Welle DW logo Deutsche Welle DW logo
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[UPDATE] Eskom to suspend load shedding on Monday night Eskom has announced that load shedding will be suspended from 11pm tonight as generation capacity improves. 18 January 2021 6:01 PM
Kataza safely captured ahead of confirmed move to Limpopo The Cape of Good Hope SPCA safely darted Kataza on Monday morning in order to conduct a full health assessment on him before he he... 18 January 2021 5:52 PM
WC liquor board could be dragged to Consumer Tribunal over licence fee refunds The Western Cape Liquor Authority (WCLA) has refused to offer rebates to liquor licence holders and the matter could be heard befo... 18 January 2021 4:23 PM
View all Local
Covid-19 vaccine tax? 'Govt needs to tell the nation what the funding model is' Human rights lawyer at Health Justice Initiative Fatima Hassan says the minister needs to answer questions from citizens. 18 January 2021 1:54 PM
'Detractors want to blame Eskom's woes on Cyril Ramaphosa' Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe implicated President Cyril Ramaphosa at the state capture commission of inquiry last week and his de... 18 January 2021 1:23 PM
Over 18K megawatts offline due to planned and unplanned maintenance, says Eskom Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha says machines break down without notice resulting in the latest bout of loadshedding. 18 January 2021 10:02 AM
View all Politics
6 trends that will drag us along in 2021 – life will never be the same again The future is now different. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews trends analyst Dion Chang, the founder of Flux Trends. 18 January 2021 7:18 PM
Alcohol ban: Consol, hanging by a thread, burns through millions to stay alive It cannot stop its furnaces, so it must keep them going. Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Arnold, CEO at Consol Glass. 18 January 2021 6:39 PM
Covid-19 vaccine: Government may have to milk bone-dry taxpayers some more Treasury is mulling raising taxes, says Prof Adrian Saville, Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers. 18 January 2021 6:25 PM
View all Business
Struggle to get an erection? It could be an early warning sign of heart disease It's time for some hard talk on a soft issue says dietician Rael Koping as he explains the link between ED and cardiovascular prob... 18 January 2021 11:52 AM
Vitamin D flying off the shelves, but can it really prevent Covid-19? Until the Covid-19 vaccine is available locally, stockists say people are clambering to get their hands on the 'sunshine drug'. 18 January 2021 8:05 AM
Emma Sadleir: Beware of the risks before naming and shaming perpetrators online South Africa's leading digital law expert Emma Sadleir warns that there can be legal ramifications for making criminal accusations... 16 January 2021 11:53 AM
View all Lifestyle
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m ‘misappropriated’ from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
View all Sport
DJ Fresh and Euphonik step down from 947 and other public gigs amid rape case DJ Fresh and DJ Euphonik have been pulled off air on music station 947 after reaching an agreement with management at Primedia Bro... 16 January 2021 12:34 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 15 January 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 15 January 2021 5:17 PM
DJ Fresh and Euphonik silent on 'drugging and raping' allegations Neither Euphonik nor DJ Fresh have publically responded to the allegations being levelled against them on social media. 13 January 2021 11:40 AM
View all Entertainment
[EXPLAINER] When a bronchoscopy is appropriate to treat Covid-19 Professor Keertan Dheda debunks myths spread about the procedure which is an appropriate treatment for only a small number of pati... 18 January 2021 11:22 AM
Welshman offers local govt £50m reward to find fortune he tossed on rubbish dump James Howell dumped a hard drive containing his then worthless bitcoin fortune in 2013 and now it's worth about £210m. 15 January 2021 1:58 PM
Germany Covid-19 death rate now higher than US - considers 'mega lockdown' Germany has squandered its early success in restricting Covid-19, laments Deutsche Welle Correspondent Chelsey Dulaney. 15 January 2021 11:33 AM
View all World
Chinese businesses and Namibian elites get rich illegally logging rosewood trees Protected ancient rosewood trees are being chopped down in Nambia despite a moratorium on harvesting these prized hardwoods and a... 13 January 2021 5:15 PM
Zimbabwe crisis: 'South Africa can intervene but solution lies with Zimbabweans' It is probably expecting too much from the ANC government to censure Zanu-PF, a sister liberation movement, says Tapiwa Chagonda. 12 January 2021 12:04 PM
Immigrants are net creators of jobs in South Africa, research confirms Political analyst Professor Friedman responds to criticisms that allowing foreign nationals into SA takes away local employment. 8 January 2021 4:12 PM
View all Africa
6 trends that will drag us along in 2021 – life will never be the same again The future is now different. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews trends analyst Dion Chang, the founder of Flux Trends. 18 January 2021 7:18 PM
Covid-19 vaccine: Government may have to milk bone-dry taxpayers some more Treasury is mulling raising taxes, says Prof Adrian Saville, Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers. 18 January 2021 6:25 PM
Economy in 2021: 'Expect a better year for South African assets' An economist expects China growth at 9.5%, US money-printing, rising metal prices and trade- and current-account surpluses in SA. 15 January 2021 3:02 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

WC liquor board could be dragged to Consumer Tribunal over licence fee refunds

18 January 2021 4:23 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Liquor licence
Consumer Protection Act
Western Cape Liquor Authority
National Consumer Tribunal
Trudie Broekmann
consumer protection

The Western Cape Liquor Authority (WCLA) has refused to offer rebates to liquor licence holders and the matter could be heard before the National Consumer Tribunal.

Consumer lawyer Trudie Broekmann says she's consulting with a colleague to take action against the WCLA.

The attorney plans to represent a number of clients who want a rebate on liquor licences fees due to a series of alcohol bans implemented since March 2020.

Broekmann says Section 48 of the Consumer Protection Act (CPA) has a provision for fair and reasonable treatment which should be applied in this case.

For the time that you are unable to make use of your licence, of course, you must get a rebate.

Trudie Broekmann, Attorney - Trudie Broekmann Attorneys

The CPA entitles a business that has a turnover and asset value of under R2 million to make use of all the remedies in the Act vis-à-vis the state.

Trudie Broekmann, Attorney - Trudie Broekmann Attorneys

That entitles them to fair, reasonable, and just treatment and that must translate into the possibility of claiming back a pro-rata refund of your liquor licence fees, both for 2020 and for 2021, and we really hope that won't be necessary in 2022.

Trudie Broekmann, Attorney - Trudie Broekmann Attorneys

The reason that a restauranteur pays for a liquor licence isn't out of charitable heart wishing to combat alcoholism in the Western Cape... They pay that licence fee because it is a type of tax and they are obliged to pay that in order to be able to sell alcohol in their business.

Trudie Broekmann, Attorney - Trudie Broekmann Attorneys

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:


18 January 2021 4:23 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Liquor licence
Consumer Protection Act
Western Cape Liquor Authority
National Consumer Tribunal
Trudie Broekmann
consumer protection

More from Local

Mulitplug adaptor plug switch electricity energy 123rfpolitics 123rf

[UPDATE] Eskom to suspend load shedding on Monday night

18 January 2021 6:01 PM

Eskom has announced that load shedding will be suspended from 11pm tonight as generation capacity improves.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

kataza-4jpg

Kataza safely captured ahead of confirmed move to Limpopo

18 January 2021 5:52 PM

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA safely darted Kataza on Monday morning in order to conduct a full health assessment on him before he heads to Limpopo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

saps public order police

SAHRC to meet with Sassa leadership over 'despicable' scenes at Bellville office

18 January 2021 3:04 PM

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has condemned the use of water cannons to enforce physical distancing outside the Bellville Sassa office.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

210118-police-booze-edjpg

Gauteng restaurant managers arrested for selling booze to customers despite ban

18 January 2021 2:04 PM

The managers of two popular restaurants in Sandton and Silverton were arrested by Gauteng police over the weekend for selling liquor to patrons.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine trial 123rf

Covid-19 vaccine tax? 'Govt needs to tell the nation what the funding model is'

18 January 2021 1:54 PM

Human rights lawyer at Health Justice Initiative Fatima Hassan says the minister needs to answer questions from citizens.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

school-corridor

Naisa chair urges private schools to delay opening of schools as advised by DBE

18 January 2021 11:54 AM

The National Alliance of Independent Schools Association (Naisa) has urged its member schools to remain closed until 15 February.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mental-health-stress-worry-anxiety-insomnia-sleep-couple-old-man-bed-123rf

Struggle to get an erection? It could be an early warning sign of heart disease

18 January 2021 11:52 AM

It's time for some hard talk on a soft issue says dietician Rael Koping as he explains the link between ED and cardiovascular problems.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bronchoscopy process in patients with severe lung disease 123rf

[EXPLAINER] When a bronchoscopy is appropriate to treat Covid-19

18 January 2021 11:22 AM

Professor Keertan Dheda debunks myths spread about the procedure which is an appropriate treatment for only a small number of patients.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200716 candle timer-loadshedding power cuts outage

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

18 January 2021 10:58 AM

Schedules and load shedding status for your area.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

fish-dead-ocean-redtidejpg

Toxic 'red tide' killing marine life along West Coast

18 January 2021 10:26 AM

The 'red tide' phenomenon is currently stretching 60 km along the West Coast and is turning the water a different colour.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Alcohol ban: Consol, hanging by a thread, burns through millions to stay alive

Business

Capital Hotels is keeping its head above water. But only just

[UPDATE] Eskom to suspend load shedding on Monday night

Local

EWN Highlights

Sanef recommends 'Sunday Times' apologises to those named in dodgy stories

18 January 2021 8:18 PM

Immune system 'remembers' coronavirus for at least 6 months: study

18 January 2021 8:06 PM

Interfaith prayers for SA's COVID-19 patients, hospital staff

18 January 2021 7:10 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA