6 trends that will drag us along in 2021 – life will never be the same again

Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 04:50
Travel & Tourism: The devastating impact on car rental industry
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Sandile Ntseoane - General manager at Southern African Vehicle Rental and Leasing Association (SAVRALA)
Today at 05:10
MeerKAT telescope discovers two rare radio galaxies
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dr Jacinta Delhaize - Postdoctoral research fellow in the Astronomy Department at University Of Cape Town.
Today at 05:46
Uber Eats drivers strike planned for this week
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Duane Bernard - Representative at Uber Driver Partners association
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
No alcohol to be served? La Colombe offers non-alcoholic beverage pairings
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Aaron Farquhar - Restaurant Manager at La Colombe
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday : Wikipedia turns 20
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Douglas Scott - Former president and current board bember at Wikimedia SA
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jan Truter
Today at 07:20
Cape Town Cycle Tour 2021 postponed due to Covid
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
David Bellairs - Director at The Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Briefing on Covid 19 variant
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Salim Abdool Karim
Today at 08:21
How might the absence of extra-curricular sports impact on physical development of kids?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Warwick Cross - Biokineticist in the High Performance Centre at Sports Science Institute
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
International news look ahead to Biden Inauguration and the latest video on CNN implicating Trump in Capitol Building
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Brookes Spector - Writing Fellow of the Johannesburg Institute for Avanced Study at the University of Johannesburg and Associate Editor & US Foreign Policy Expert at Daily Maverick
Today at 10:20
Flower Wholesalers cannot meet demand for chrysanthemum coffin sprays
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ansen Lambrecht - Owner of Ansen Flowers and Wholesalers
Today at 10:33
Tech with Alistair Fairweather
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alistair Fairweather - Technology Consultant at Plain Speak
Today at 11:05
PROFILE NCC addresses "scam" concerns
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission
Today at 11:32
JEFF to help South Africans get their Fit on in January 2021 with over 50 free live workouts each week.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sam Paddock
Today at 11:45
Latest from advertising world with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

6 trends that will drag us along in 2021 – life will never be the same again

18 January 2021 7:18 PM
by Kabous le Roux
The future is now different. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews trends analyst Dion Chang, the founder of Flux Trends.

Every year, Flux Trends releases a report that details where the world is at, and where it is going.

Its latest “The State We’re In” just dropped, prompting The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield to invite Dion Chang (founder at Flux Trends) to his show.

© Dilok Klaisataporn/123rf

Related articles:

“The State We’re In” unpacks six key trends that will shape our lives in the coming year.

We go through the present blindfolded… Only later, when the blindfold is removed and we examine the past, do we realise what we’ve been through and understand what it means.

Milan Kundera, author

Six key trends:

  • Technology: The five-year acceleration

  • Retail and marketing: Closing the “Green Gap”

  • Economy: Regionalism and Humanising Business

  • Natural world: Zoonotics and Fossil Fuel Pariahs

  • Diplomacy: Vaccine Nationalism and Security Alliances

  • Socio-cultural: Existential Crises and Life in the Metaverse

Happy Groundhog year! … The ground is not stable yet.

Dion Chang, founder - Flux Trends

2020 wiped everything from your memory…

Dion Chang, founder - Flux Trends

A lot of geopolitical storms are brewing, even with Donald Trump out…

Dion Chang, founder - Flux Trends

There’s a very, very different world at play…

Dion Chang, founder - Flux Trends

What brought us here was mutations of diseases in the animal world… It’s a big wakeup call. We can’t treat the planet as we have been… 2020 was almost biblical! There were plagues of locusts. Raging bushfires, pollution…

Dion Chang, founder - Flux Trends

RELATED: A locust outbreak in the Karoo has a hungry South Africa on edge

Fast fashion retail is obsolete…

Dion Chang, founder - Flux Trends

We will emerge from this hell into a better world. But we have to walk through the fire first.

Dion Chang, founder - Flux Trends

What started out as vaccine diplomacy… tipped over into vaccine nationalism…

Dion Chang, founder - Flux Trends

People are doing fake commutes… putting on work attire… and walking around with their briefcases… to break the Groundhog Day feeling…

Dion Chang, founder - Flux Trends

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.


