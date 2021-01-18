Covid-19 vaccine: Government may have to milk bone-dry taxpayers some more
RELATED: Free Covid-19 vaccine for all medical aid members – Discovery CEO
South Africa’s largest vaccination drive ever is imminent.
Treasury is considering a tax hike, along with several other measures, to pay for it.
Other options include increasing the budget deficit and reprioritising spending.
Rich countries and some poorer ones have started vaccinating their populations against Covid-19.
A handful of countries – notably Israel (28% vaccinated) and the UAE (19% vaccinated) – is set emerge from the pandemic sooner than anyone would have expected a few short months ago, having already vaccinated large proportions of their populations.
South Africa, however, is still watching from the side-lines, for now.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Professor Adrian Saville, Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers.
It’s very hard to imagine how this economy will generate cash flow to fund new spending… It could be funded by curtailing spending, but we don’t have evidence of that. Fiscal discipline is missing in action… It’s bizarre that there are still conversations about SAA…Professor Adrian Saville, Chief Executive - Cannon Asset Managers
A Covid-19 vaccine is [important] way over and above anything else… If we remain gripped by the pandemic, those [economic] plans will come to nought… It’s the most important priority.Professor Adrian Saville, Chief Executive - Cannon Asset Managers
R20 billion… is not a big number. It’s substantially less than 1% of government spending…Professor Adrian Saville, Chief Executive - Cannon Asset Managers
We have no evidence of fiscal discipline… most obviously, the wage bill.Professor Adrian Saville, Chief Executive - Cannon Asset Managers
Economically, it’s not possible [tax hikes] … Taxpayers are missing in action… There are some silver linings, but they don’t come close to lighting a very dark economy.Professor Adrian Saville, Chief Executive - Cannon Asset Managers
The best course of action is reprioritisation… We won’t get a stronger economy by cutting spending…Professor Adrian Saville, Chief Executive - Cannon Asset Managers
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Alcohol ban: Consol, hanging by a thread, burns through millions to stay alive
It cannot stop its furnaces, so it must keep them going. Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Arnold, CEO at Consol Glass.Read More
Germany Covid-19 death rate now higher than US - considers 'mega lockdown'
Germany has squandered its early success in restricting Covid-19, laments Deutsche Welle Correspondent Chelsey Dulaney.Read More
Prioritise drivers for vaccination against Covid-19 - National Taxi Alliance
It's a fact - minibus taxis are essential for the functioning of the economy. Lester Kiewit interviews Alpheus Mlalazi (NTA).Read More
'Undertakers have carried caskets from the hearse to the graveside in full PPE'
The Funeral Federation Of SA's Dr Lawrence Konyana addresses the lack of uniformity around funeral procedures under lockdown.Read More
'Every hospital mortuary is full. Bodies kept in refrigerated tent in the woods'
Britain is running out of space for its dead bodies, reports UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
As SA remains on level 3 WC's health boss say booze ban is working
Dr Saadiq Kariem says there was a 65% drop in trauma unit admissions on New Year's Day 2021 compared to the same time last year.Read More
South African invention revolutionises oxygen delivery to Covid-19 patients
"I have witnessed this device saving lives," says Dr Warren Gregorowski of the proudly South African device.Read More
'ANC is against another hard lockdown'
"Family meeting" – the scariest words in the English language. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 Political Editor Qaanitah Hunter.Read More
[WATCH] President Ramaphosa addresses an anxious SA (Monday, 11 Jan)
President Cyril Ramaphosa's Covid-19 address is done and dusted. Watch the entire recording, right here.Read More
Alcohol ban was wildly effective at preventing trauma - data
The data is conclusive. Banning alcohol sales prevents trauma. Partially banning it partially prevents trauma (Dr Saadiq Kariem).Read More
More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus
Alcohol ban: Consol, hanging by a thread, burns through millions to stay alive
It cannot stop its furnaces, so it must keep them going. Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Arnold, CEO at Consol Glass.Read More
South African invention revolutionises oxygen delivery to Covid-19 patients
"I have witnessed this device saving lives," says Dr Warren Gregorowski of the proudly South African device.Read More
'ANC is against another hard lockdown'
"Family meeting" – the scariest words in the English language. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 Political Editor Qaanitah Hunter.Read More
Free Covid-19 vaccine for all medical aid members – Discovery CEO
"It’s mandatory for medical schemes to pay for for the Covid-19 vaccine," says Dr Ryan Noach, CEO at Discovery Health.Read More
[WATCH] President Ramaphosa on measures to battle 2nd Covid-19 wave
The President is addressing the nation on measures it's taking to combat the 2nd wave of Covid-19, now washing over South Africa.Read More
Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities)
Dr Johan Ferreira (Senior Lecturer in Statistics at UP) on the chance of contracting Covid-19 compared to other dangers.Read More
Lockdown destroyed 42.7% of small business in South Africa – study
It’s heart-breaking; the results of a study by Finfind and the Department of Small Business Development.Read More
Vaccine optimism is priced in – asset manager
Investors are getting ahead of themselves, warns Pieter Hundersmarck, a fund manager at Flagship Asset Management.Read More
Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine is extremely effective (90%)
Pfizer is on the verge of cracking a Covid-19 vaccine, says Dr Glenda Gray, CEO at Medical Research Council.Read More
Aspen Pharmacare shares up 11% on Covid-19 vaccine deal with Johnson & Johnson
Investors on the JSE are clamouring for Aspen shares. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO, Stephen Saad.Read More