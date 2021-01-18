Alcohol ban: Consol, hanging by a thread, burns through millions to stay alive

Streaming issues? Report here
Deutsche Welle DW logo Deutsche Welle DW logo
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 04:50
Travel & Tourism: The devastating impact on car rental industry
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Sandile Ntseoane - General manager at Southern African Vehicle Rental and Leasing Association (SAVRALA)
Today at 05:10
MeerKAT telescope discovers two rare radio galaxies
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dr Jacinta Delhaize - Postdoctoral research fellow in the Astronomy Department at University Of Cape Town.
Today at 05:46
Uber Eats drivers strike planned for this week
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Duane Bernard - Representative at Uber Driver Partners association
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
No alcohol to be served? La Colombe offers non-alcoholic beverage pairings
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Aaron Farquhar - Restaurant Manager at La Colombe
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday : Wikipedia turns 20
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Douglas Scott - Former president and current board bember at Wikimedia SA
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jan Truter
Today at 07:20
Cape Town Cycle Tour 2021 postponed due to Covid
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
David Bellairs - Director at The Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Briefing on Covid 19 variant
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Salim Abdool Karim
Today at 08:21
How might the absence of extra-curricular sports impact on physical development of kids?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Warwick Cross - Biokineticist in the High Performance Centre at Sports Science Institute
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
International news look ahead to Biden Inauguration and the latest video on CNN implicating Trump in Capitol Building
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Brookes Spector - Writing Fellow of the Johannesburg Institute for Avanced Study at the University of Johannesburg and Associate Editor & US Foreign Policy Expert at Daily Maverick
Today at 10:20
Flower Wholesalers cannot meet demand for chrysanthemum coffin sprays
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ansen Lambrecht - Owner of Ansen Flowers and Wholesalers
Today at 10:33
Tech with Alistair Fairweather
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alistair Fairweather - Technology Consultant at Plain Speak
Today at 11:05
PROFILE NCC addresses "scam" concerns
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission
Today at 11:32
JEFF to help South Africans get their Fit on in January 2021 with over 50 free live workouts each week.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sam Paddock
Today at 11:45
Latest from advertising world with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[UPDATE] Eskom to suspend load shedding on Monday night Eskom has announced that load shedding will be suspended from 11pm tonight as generation capacity improves. 18 January 2021 6:01 PM
Kataza safely captured ahead of confirmed move to Limpopo The Cape of Good Hope SPCA safely darted Kataza on Monday morning in order to conduct a full health assessment on him before he he... 18 January 2021 5:52 PM
WC liquor board could be dragged to Consumer Tribunal over licence fee refunds The Western Cape Liquor Authority (WCLA) has refused to offer rebates to liquor licence holders and the matter could be heard befo... 18 January 2021 4:23 PM
View all Local
Covid-19 vaccine tax? 'Govt needs to tell the nation what the funding model is' Human rights lawyer at Health Justice Initiative Fatima Hassan says the minister needs to answer questions from citizens. 18 January 2021 1:54 PM
'Detractors want to blame Eskom's woes on Cyril Ramaphosa' Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe implicated President Cyril Ramaphosa at the state capture commission of inquiry last week and his de... 18 January 2021 1:23 PM
Over 18K megawatts offline due to planned and unplanned maintenance, says Eskom Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha says machines break down without notice resulting in the latest bout of loadshedding. 18 January 2021 10:02 AM
View all Politics
6 trends that will drag us along in 2021 – life will never be the same again The future is now different. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews trends analyst Dion Chang, the founder of Flux Trends. 18 January 2021 7:18 PM
Alcohol ban: Consol, hanging by a thread, burns through millions to stay alive It cannot stop its furnaces, so it must keep them going. Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Arnold, CEO at Consol Glass. 18 January 2021 6:39 PM
Covid-19 vaccine: Government may have to milk bone-dry taxpayers some more Treasury is mulling raising taxes, says Prof Adrian Saville, Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers. 18 January 2021 6:25 PM
View all Business
Struggle to get an erection? It could be an early warning sign of heart disease It's time for some hard talk on a soft issue says dietician Rael Koping as he explains the link between ED and cardiovascular prob... 18 January 2021 11:52 AM
Vitamin D flying off the shelves, but can it really prevent Covid-19? Until the Covid-19 vaccine is available locally, stockists say people are clambering to get their hands on the 'sunshine drug'. 18 January 2021 8:05 AM
Emma Sadleir: Beware of the risks before naming and shaming perpetrators online South Africa's leading digital law expert Emma Sadleir warns that there can be legal ramifications for making criminal accusations... 16 January 2021 11:53 AM
View all Lifestyle
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m ‘misappropriated’ from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
View all Sport
DJ Fresh and Euphonik step down from 947 and other public gigs amid rape case DJ Fresh and DJ Euphonik have been pulled off air on music station 947 after reaching an agreement with management at Primedia Bro... 16 January 2021 12:34 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 15 January 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 15 January 2021 5:17 PM
DJ Fresh and Euphonik silent on 'drugging and raping' allegations Neither Euphonik nor DJ Fresh have publically responded to the allegations being levelled against them on social media. 13 January 2021 11:40 AM
View all Entertainment
[EXPLAINER] When a bronchoscopy is appropriate to treat Covid-19 Professor Keertan Dheda debunks myths spread about the procedure which is an appropriate treatment for only a small number of pati... 18 January 2021 11:22 AM
Welshman offers local govt £50m reward to find fortune he tossed on rubbish dump James Howell dumped a hard drive containing his then worthless bitcoin fortune in 2013 and now it's worth about £210m. 15 January 2021 1:58 PM
Germany Covid-19 death rate now higher than US - considers 'mega lockdown' Germany has squandered its early success in restricting Covid-19, laments Deutsche Welle Correspondent Chelsey Dulaney. 15 January 2021 11:33 AM
View all World
Chinese businesses and Namibian elites get rich illegally logging rosewood trees Protected ancient rosewood trees are being chopped down in Nambia despite a moratorium on harvesting these prized hardwoods and a... 13 January 2021 5:15 PM
Zimbabwe crisis: 'South Africa can intervene but solution lies with Zimbabweans' It is probably expecting too much from the ANC government to censure Zanu-PF, a sister liberation movement, says Tapiwa Chagonda. 12 January 2021 12:04 PM
Immigrants are net creators of jobs in South Africa, research confirms Political analyst Professor Friedman responds to criticisms that allowing foreign nationals into SA takes away local employment. 8 January 2021 4:12 PM
View all Africa
Economy in 2021: 'Expect a better year for South African assets' An economist expects China growth at 9.5%, US money-printing, rising metal prices and trade- and current-account surpluses in SA. 15 January 2021 3:02 PM
'Disabled South Africans are sleeping on pavements outside Sassa offices' A humanitarian and health crisis is unfolding, right now, in South Africa, warns Lynette Maart (Black Sash national director). 14 January 2021 10:26 AM
Anoj Singh fails to testify at Zondo Commission - despite it being mandatory "It’s a very decisive moment for the legitimacy of the Zondo Commission," warns political analyst (NWU) Professor Andre Duvenhage. 13 January 2021 1:14 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Alcohol ban: Consol, hanging by a thread, burns through millions to stay alive

18 January 2021 6:39 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Alcohol ban
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
consol
consol glass
Lockdown
COVID-19
covid-19 in south africa
Mike Arnold

It cannot stop its furnaces, so it must keep them going. Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Arnold, CEO at Consol Glass.

The glass is half empty.

Optimist

Consol Glass is burning through R8 million per day – hoping it can keep it up until the prohibition on the sale of alcohol is lifted.

It cannot stop its furnaces, so it must keep them going despite there being no orders for wine and beer bottles.

© viteethumb/123rf.com

RELATED: Alcohol ban was wildly effective at preventing trauma - data

The company has warned of imminent job cuts and added disinvestment if the third alcohol ban is not lifted very soon.

The first two alcohol bans resulted in losses of more than R1.5 billion to the glass packaging industry.

Consol has, in a desperate bid to save jobs in the short-term, reallocated R800 million meant for the upkeep of its furnaces towards surviving the alcohol ban by maintaining operations.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Mike Arnold, CEO at Consol Glass.

In the next couple of weeks, warehouses will be full… We are still producing… but our sales will [soon] ground to a halt.

Mike Arnold, CEO - Consol Glass

If there’s no certainty… We’re not going to rebuild those furnaces…

Mike Arnold, CEO - Consol Glass

The alcohol industry employs well over a million people…

Mike Arnold, CEO - Consol Glass

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


18 January 2021 6:39 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Alcohol ban
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
consol
consol glass
Lockdown
COVID-19
covid-19 in south africa
Mike Arnold

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

Doctor vaccine elderly woman senior covid-19 vaccine vaccinate 123rf

Covid-19 vaccine: Government may have to milk bone-dry taxpayers some more

18 January 2021 6:25 PM

Treasury is mulling raising taxes, says Prof Adrian Saville, Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Germany german flag covid-19 123rf pandemic 123rfworld

Germany Covid-19 death rate now higher than US - considers 'mega lockdown'

15 January 2021 11:33 AM

Germany has squandered its early success in restricting Covid-19, laments Deutsche Welle Correspondent Chelsey Dulaney.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200629-taxijpg

Prioritise drivers for vaccination against Covid-19 - National Taxi Alliance

14 January 2021 1:19 PM

It's a fact - minibus taxis are essential for the functioning of the economy. Lester Kiewit interviews Alpheus Mlalazi (NTA).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

death-funeral-coffin-hearse

'Undertakers have carried caskets from the hearse to the graveside in full PPE'

13 January 2021 1:15 PM

The Funeral Federation Of SA's Dr Lawrence Konyana addresses the lack of uniformity around funeral procedures under lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

UK Britain flag British covid-19 test 123rf

'Every hospital mortuary is full. Bodies kept in refrigerated tent in the woods'

12 January 2021 8:52 AM

Britain is running out of space for its dead bodies, reports UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

alcohol-ban-booze-lockdown

As SA remains on level 3 WC's health boss say booze ban is working

12 January 2021 8:35 AM

Dr Saadiq Kariem says there was a 65% drop in trauma unit admissions on New Year's Day 2021 compared to the same time last year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ventilator hospital icu intensive care 123rf 123rflifestyle

South African invention revolutionises oxygen delivery to Covid-19 patients

11 January 2021 6:57 PM

"I have witnessed this device saving lives," says Dr Warren Gregorowski of the proudly South African device.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

zweliramajpg

'ANC is against another hard lockdown'

11 January 2021 6:33 PM

"Family meeting" – the scariest words in the English language. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 Political Editor Qaanitah Hunter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ORTAMBO_0293

[WATCH] President Ramaphosa addresses an anxious SA (Monday, 11 Jan)

11 January 2021 3:11 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa's Covid-19 address is done and dusted. Watch the entire recording, right here.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alcohol domestic violence gender based violence GBV 123rf

Alcohol ban was wildly effective at preventing trauma - data

8 January 2021 11:01 AM

The data is conclusive. Banning alcohol sales prevents trauma. Partially banning it partially prevents trauma (Dr Saadiq Kariem).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus

Doctor vaccine elderly woman senior covid-19 vaccine vaccinate 123rf

Covid-19 vaccine: Government may have to milk bone-dry taxpayers some more

18 January 2021 6:25 PM

Treasury is mulling raising taxes, says Prof Adrian Saville, Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ventilator hospital icu intensive care 123rf 123rflifestyle

South African invention revolutionises oxygen delivery to Covid-19 patients

11 January 2021 6:57 PM

"I have witnessed this device saving lives," says Dr Warren Gregorowski of the proudly South African device.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

zweliramajpg

'ANC is against another hard lockdown'

11 January 2021 6:33 PM

"Family meeting" – the scariest words in the English language. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 Political Editor Qaanitah Hunter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Happy child getting vaccine vaccinated Covid-19 flu influenza 123rf

Free Covid-19 vaccine for all medical aid members – Discovery CEO

6 January 2021 9:01 AM

"It’s mandatory for medical schemes to pay for for the Covid-19 vaccine," says Dr Ryan Noach, CEO at Discovery Health.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

covid-19 coronavirus South Africa lockdown 123rf

[WATCH] President Ramaphosa on measures to battle 2nd Covid-19 wave

14 December 2020 7:44 PM

The President is addressing the nation on measures it's taking to combat the 2nd wave of Covid-19, now washing over South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dice pexels

Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities)

14 December 2020 6:50 PM

Dr Johan Ferreira (Senior Lecturer in Statistics at UP) on the chance of contracting Covid-19 compared to other dangers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Closing down sale bankrupt bankruptcy recession 123rf 123rfbusiness

Lockdown destroyed 42.7% of small business in South Africa – study

7 December 2020 8:14 PM

It’s heart-breaking; the results of a study by Finfind and the Department of Small Business Development.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Happy child getting vaccine vaccinated Covid-19 flu influenza 123rf

Vaccine optimism is priced in – asset manager

7 December 2020 7:48 PM

Investors are getting ahead of themselves, warns Pieter Hundersmarck, a fund manager at Flagship Asset Management.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Influenza flu jab vaccine 123rf 123rflifestyle

Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine is extremely effective (90%)

9 November 2020 6:24 PM

Pfizer is on the verge of cracking a Covid-19 vaccine, says Dr Glenda Gray, CEO at Medical Research Council.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Happy child getting vaccine vaccinated Covid-19 flu influenza 123rf

Aspen Pharmacare shares up 11% on Covid-19 vaccine deal with Johnson & Johnson

2 November 2020 6:31 PM

Investors on the JSE are clamouring for Aspen shares. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO, Stephen Saad.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Alcohol ban: Consol, hanging by a thread, burns through millions to stay alive

Business

Capital Hotels is keeping its head above water. But only just

[UPDATE] Eskom to suspend load shedding on Monday night

Local

EWN Highlights

Sanef recommends 'Sunday Times' apologises to those named in dodgy stories

18 January 2021 8:18 PM

Immune system 'remembers' coronavirus for at least 6 months: study

18 January 2021 8:06 PM

Interfaith prayers for SA's COVID-19 patients, hospital staff

18 January 2021 7:10 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA