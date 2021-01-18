Capital Hotels is keeping its head above water. But only just

Today at 04:50 Travel & Tourism: The devastating impact on car rental industry Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Sandile Ntseoane - General manager at Southern African Vehicle Rental and Leasing Association (SAVRALA)

Today at 05:10 MeerKAT telescope discovers two rare radio galaxies Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Dr Jacinta Delhaize - Postdoctoral research fellow in the Astronomy Department at University Of Cape Town.

Today at 05:46 Uber Eats drivers strike planned for this week Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Duane Bernard - Representative at Uber Driver Partners association

Today at 06:09 The Social Rundown Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Stephan Lombard

Today at 06:25 No alcohol to be served? La Colombe offers non-alcoholic beverage pairings Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Aaron Farquhar - Restaurant Manager at La Colombe

Today at 06:40 Tech Tuesday : Wikipedia turns 20 Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Douglas Scott - Former president and current board bember at Wikimedia SA

Today at 07:07 BIG INTERVIEW Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Jan Truter

Today at 07:20 Cape Town Cycle Tour 2021 postponed due to Covid Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

David Bellairs - Director at The Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust

Today at 07:43 The World View with Adam Gilchrist Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Adam Gilchrist

Today at 08:07 Briefing on Covid 19 variant Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Prof Salim Abdool Karim

Today at 08:21 How might the absence of extra-curricular sports impact on physical development of kids? Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Warwick Cross - Biokineticist in the High Performance Centre at Sports Science Institute

Today at 09:33 Barb's Wire Today with Kieno Kammies

Barbara Friedman

Today at 10:08 International news look ahead to Biden Inauguration and the latest video on CNN implicating Trump in Capitol Building Today with Kieno Kammies

Brookes Spector - Writing Fellow of the Johannesburg Institute for Avanced Study at the University of Johannesburg and Associate Editor & US Foreign Policy Expert at Daily Maverick

Today at 10:20 Flower Wholesalers cannot meet demand for chrysanthemum coffin sprays Today with Kieno Kammies

Ansen Lambrecht - Owner of Ansen Flowers and Wholesalers

Today at 10:33 Tech with Alistair Fairweather Today with Kieno Kammies

Alistair Fairweather - Technology Consultant at Plain Speak

Today at 11:05 PROFILE NCC addresses "scam" concerns Today with Kieno Kammies

Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission

Today at 11:32 JEFF to help South Africans get their Fit on in January 2021 with over 50 free live workouts each week. Today with Kieno Kammies

Sam Paddock

