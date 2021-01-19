Award-winning CPT eatery offers booze-free pairing menu
A local fine dining restaurant is doing what it can to survive the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and national lockdown.
La Colombe in Constantia is adapting to the 'new normal' and restrictions of the adjusted level 3 lockdown which prohibit the sale of alcohol by introducing a non-alcoholic beverage pairing for their menu.
Aaron Farquhar, is the restaurant manager at the award-winning eatery and spoke to Refilwe Moloto about how the beverages have been carefully crafted to accentuate each of their dishes.
Our restaurant is the deadest it's ever been and the alcohol ban hasn't helped...Aaron Farquhar, Restaurant manager - La Colombe
This whole situation has made us have to think outside of the box.Aaron Farquhar, Restaurant manager - La Colombe
But far from simply throwing a few mocktails together, Farquhar says their alcohol-free offerings have been carefully curated in collaboration with their sommeliers.
We use everything from spices, to yoghurt to non-alcoholic wines...it just depends on the dish...Aaron Farquhar, Restaurant manager - La Colombe
We use things like dry ice and craft ice just to put a different spin on things...Aaron Farquhar, Restaurant manager - La Colombe
Find out more about the booze-free wine pairing at La Colombe in Constantia, click below to listen to the podcast:
