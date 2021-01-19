No Cape Town Cycle Tour 2021 in March, event 'untenable' say organisers
There's disappointing news for cyclists and fans of the Cape Town Cycle Tour as organisers say it is 'untenable' to go ahead with the event as planned in March.
For months organisers have been in talks with authorities and stakeholders around the possibility of hosting a revised version of the tour in March, but now say that's untenable.
Speaking to CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto the director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs says they hope they may be able to host the event later in the year.
It's a tough decision because obviously a lot of people's livelihoods depend on the cycle tour and a lot of charities and beneficiaries too...David Bellairs, Director - Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust
Ultimately this is about the safety of the participants and the safety of the residents of Cape Town and it's about being responsible.David Bellairs, Director - Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust
We're no strangers to dealing with dramas, the last four years have really dealt us some tough ones.David Bellairs, Director - Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust
A lot of country's are experiencing a third wave and we need to bear that in mind when looking at a postponed date.David Bellairs, Director - Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust
You can read the full statement from the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust here:
Click below to hear from the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust's David Bellairs:
