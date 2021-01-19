No Cape Town Cycle Tour 2021 in March, event 'untenable' say organisers

Streaming issues? Report here
Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Uber eats delivery drivers to embark on a national strike over fees
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Duane Barnard - Represents the Uber Driver Partners association
Today at 10:08
International news look ahead to Biden Inauguration and the latest video on CNN implicating Trump in Capitol Building
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Brookes Spector - Writing Fellow of the Johannesburg Institute for Avanced Study at the University of Johannesburg and Associate Editor & US Foreign Policy Expert at Daily Maverick
Today at 10:20
Flower Wholesalers cannot meet demand for chrysanthemum coffin sprays
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ansen Lambrecht - Owner of Ansen Flowers and Wholesalers
Today at 10:33
Tech with Alistair Fairweather
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alistair Fairweather - Technology Consultant at Plain Speak
Today at 11:05
PROFILE NCC addresses "scam" concerns
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission
Today at 11:32
JEFF to help South Africans get their Fit on in January 2021 with over 50 free live workouts each week.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sam Paddock
Today at 11:45
Latest from advertising world with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 14:50
Music with Loufi
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Loufi - Music Artist
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Daniel Kavishe - Economist: Sub-Saharan Africa at RMB
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dino Zuccollo - chairman at 12J Association of South Africa
No Items to show
Up Next: Today with Kieno Kammies
See full line-up
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
No Cape Town Cycle Tour 2021 in March, event 'untenable' say organisers Organisers say they are exploring all available options in terms of hosting a safe Cape Town Cycle Tour later in the year. 19 January 2021 8:25 AM
Award-winning CPT eatery offers booze-free pairing menu Restaurants hit hard by lockdown have been forced to come up with ways to lure customers in without being able to serve alcohol. 19 January 2021 7:31 AM
Uber Eats drivers to stage walkout on Friday over pay cuts Uber Eats drivers will be switching off their apps for the day on Friday as part of their latest strike against wage cuts. 19 January 2021 7:12 AM
View all Local
Covid-19 vaccine tax? 'Govt needs to tell the nation what the funding model is' Human rights lawyer at Health Justice Initiative Fatima Hassan says the minister needs to answer questions from citizens. 18 January 2021 1:54 PM
'Detractors want to blame Eskom's woes on Cyril Ramaphosa' Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe implicated President Cyril Ramaphosa at the state capture commission of inquiry last week and his de... 18 January 2021 1:23 PM
Over 18K megawatts offline due to planned and unplanned maintenance, says Eskom Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha says machines break down without notice resulting in the latest bout of loadshedding. 18 January 2021 10:02 AM
View all Politics
Economy in 2021: 'Expect a better year for South African assets' An economist expects China growth at 9.5%, US money-printing, rising metal prices and trade- and current-account surpluses in SA. 15 January 2021 3:02 PM
Retirement funds in SA are changing – new laws come into effect on 1 March 2021 Bruce Whitfield asks personal finance advisor Warren Ingram to explain in detail the new laws affecting provident funds. 15 January 2021 1:23 PM
Germany Covid-19 death rate now higher than US - considers 'mega lockdown' Germany has squandered its early success in restricting Covid-19, laments Deutsche Welle Correspondent Chelsey Dulaney. 15 January 2021 11:33 AM
View all Business
6 trends that will drag us along in 2021 – life will never be the same again The future is now different. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews trends analyst Dion Chang, the founder of Flux Trends. 18 January 2021 7:18 PM
Struggle to get an erection? It could be an early warning sign of heart disease It's time for some hard talk on a soft issue says dietician Rael Koping as he explains the link between ED and cardiovascular prob... 18 January 2021 11:52 AM
Vitamin D flying off the shelves, but can it really prevent Covid-19? Until the Covid-19 vaccine is available locally, stockists say people are clambering to get their hands on the 'sunshine drug'. 18 January 2021 8:05 AM
View all Lifestyle
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m ‘misappropriated’ from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
View all Sport
DJ Fresh and Euphonik step down from 947 and other public gigs amid rape case DJ Fresh and DJ Euphonik have been pulled off air on music station 947 after reaching an agreement with management at Primedia Bro... 16 January 2021 12:34 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 15 January 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 15 January 2021 5:17 PM
DJ Fresh and Euphonik silent on 'drugging and raping' allegations Neither Euphonik nor DJ Fresh have publically responded to the allegations being levelled against them on social media. 13 January 2021 11:40 AM
View all Entertainment
[EXPLAINER] When a bronchoscopy is appropriate to treat Covid-19 Professor Keertan Dheda debunks myths spread about the procedure which is an appropriate treatment for only a small number of pati... 18 January 2021 11:22 AM
Welshman offers local govt £50m reward to find fortune he tossed on rubbish dump James Howell dumped a hard drive containing his then worthless bitcoin fortune in 2013 and now it's worth about £210m. 15 January 2021 1:58 PM
Germany Covid-19 death rate now higher than US - considers 'mega lockdown' Germany has squandered its early success in restricting Covid-19, laments Deutsche Welle Correspondent Chelsey Dulaney. 15 January 2021 11:33 AM
View all World
Chinese businesses and Namibian elites get rich illegally logging rosewood trees Protected ancient rosewood trees are being chopped down in Nambia despite a moratorium on harvesting these prized hardwoods and a... 13 January 2021 5:15 PM
Zimbabwe crisis: 'South Africa can intervene but solution lies with Zimbabweans' It is probably expecting too much from the ANC government to censure Zanu-PF, a sister liberation movement, says Tapiwa Chagonda. 12 January 2021 12:04 PM
Immigrants are net creators of jobs in South Africa, research confirms Political analyst Professor Friedman responds to criticisms that allowing foreign nationals into SA takes away local employment. 8 January 2021 4:12 PM
View all Africa
6 trends that will drag us along in 2021 – life will never be the same again The future is now different. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews trends analyst Dion Chang, the founder of Flux Trends. 18 January 2021 7:18 PM
Covid-19 vaccine: Government may have to milk bone-dry taxpayers some more Treasury is mulling raising taxes, says Prof Adrian Saville, Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers. 18 January 2021 6:25 PM
Economy in 2021: 'Expect a better year for South African assets' An economist expects China growth at 9.5%, US money-printing, rising metal prices and trade- and current-account surpluses in SA. 15 January 2021 3:02 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

No Cape Town Cycle Tour 2021 in March, event 'untenable' say organisers

19 January 2021 8:25 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Cape Town
Cape Town Cycle Tour
COVID-19

Organisers say they are exploring all available options in terms of hosting a safe Cape Town Cycle Tour later in the year.

There's disappointing news for cyclists and fans of the Cape Town Cycle Tour as organisers say it is 'untenable' to go ahead with the event as planned in March.

For months organisers have been in talks with authorities and stakeholders around the possibility of hosting a revised version of the tour in March, but now say that's untenable.

Speaking to CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto the director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs says they hope they may be able to host the event later in the year.

It's a tough decision because obviously a lot of people's livelihoods depend on the cycle tour and a lot of charities and beneficiaries too...

David Bellairs, Director - Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust

Ultimately this is about the safety of the participants and the safety of the residents of Cape Town and it's about being responsible.

David Bellairs, Director - Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust

We're no strangers to dealing with dramas, the last four years have really dealt us some tough ones.

David Bellairs, Director - Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust

A lot of country's are experiencing a third wave and we need to bear that in mind when looking at a postponed date.

David Bellairs, Director - Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust

You can read the full statement from the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust here:

Click below to hear from the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust's David Bellairs:


19 January 2021 8:25 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Cape Town
Cape Town Cycle Tour
COVID-19

More from Local

drinks-cocktail-beverage-gin-tonic-bar-restaurant-bartender-123rf

Award-winning CPT eatery offers booze-free pairing menu

19 January 2021 7:31 AM

Restaurants hit hard by lockdown have been forced to come up with ways to lure customers in without being able to serve alcohol.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ubereatsjpg

Uber Eats drivers to stage walkout on Friday over pay cuts

19 January 2021 7:12 AM

Uber Eats drivers will be switching off their apps for the day on Friday as part of their latest strike against wage cuts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mulitplug adaptor plug switch electricity energy 123rfpolitics 123rf

[UPDATE] Eskom to suspend load shedding on Monday night

18 January 2021 6:01 PM

Eskom has announced that load shedding will be suspended from 11pm tonight as generation capacity improves.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

kataza-4jpg

Kataza safely captured ahead of confirmed move to Limpopo

18 January 2021 5:52 PM

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA safely darted Kataza on Monday morning in order to conduct a full health assessment on him before he heads to Limpopo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

liquor-trader-outlet-alcohol-sales-booze-ban-spirits-bottle-bar-tavern-pub-123rf

WC liquor board could be dragged to Consumer Tribunal over licence fee refunds

18 January 2021 4:23 PM

The Western Cape Liquor Authority (WCLA) has refused to offer rebates to liquor licence holders and the matter could be heard before the National Consumer Tribunal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

saps public order police

SAHRC to meet with Sassa leadership over 'despicable' scenes at Bellville office

18 January 2021 3:04 PM

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has condemned the use of water cannons to enforce physical distancing outside the Bellville Sassa office.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

210118-police-booze-edjpg

Gauteng restaurant managers arrested for selling booze to customers despite ban

18 January 2021 2:04 PM

The managers of two popular restaurants in Sandton and Silverton were arrested by Gauteng police over the weekend for selling liquor to patrons.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine trial 123rf

Covid-19 vaccine tax? 'Govt needs to tell the nation what the funding model is'

18 January 2021 1:54 PM

Human rights lawyer at Health Justice Initiative Fatima Hassan says the minister needs to answer questions from citizens.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

school-corridor

Naisa chair urges private schools to delay opening of schools as advised by DBE

18 January 2021 11:54 AM

The National Alliance of Independent Schools Association (Naisa) has urged its member schools to remain closed until 15 February.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mental-health-stress-worry-anxiety-insomnia-sleep-couple-old-man-bed-123rf

Struggle to get an erection? It could be an early warning sign of heart disease

18 January 2021 11:52 AM

It's time for some hard talk on a soft issue says dietician Rael Koping as he explains the link between ED and cardiovascular problems.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[UPDATE] Eskom to suspend load shedding on Monday night

Local

Alcohol ban: Consol, hanging by a thread, burns through millions to stay alive

Business

Capital Hotels is keeping its head above water. But only just

No Cape Town Cycle Tour 2021 in March, event 'untenable' say organisers

Local

EWN Highlights

Taxi drivers, teachers, cops to be prioritised for COVID-19 vaccine - Mkhize

19 January 2021 7:44 AM

EXCLUSIVE: Unions at odds over demands ahead of public sector wage talks

19 January 2021 7:21 AM

ANC NEC must implement resolutions or risk party's legitimacy, Gungubele warns

19 January 2021 6:54 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA