Uber Eats drivers to stage walkout on Friday over pay cuts





Uber Eats drivers are once again preparing to embark on strike action.

They say concerns they have over wages have not been adequately addressed by Uber bosses.

The drivers staged a walkout back in December bringing deliveries in Gauteng to a standstill for two days in protest Uber Eats cutting their delivery fees.

Duane Bernard is from the Uber Driver Partners Association and spoke to CapeTalk's Africa Melane on Tuesday.

Over the last couple of years, Uber has dropped the driver's rates, it's literally about half now compared to what it used to be. Duane Bernard, Representative - Uber Driver Partners Association

The fact that they now using labour brokers to hire drivers and then drivers need to pay these labour brokers a fee. Duane Bernard, Representative - Uber Driver Partners Association

Uber Eats have closed down their offices in SA so you don't deal with anyone, you have to deal with them via email or via your driver's app which often you don't get a response from. Duane Bernard, Representative - Uber Driver Partners Association

Bernard says the drivers are unhappy with how Uber bosses are dealing with their concerns.

They said they are going to work on the concerns in the next couple of weeks, that was about three weeks ago. Duane Bernard, Representative - Uber Driver Partners Association

He says in addition to striking, drivers will be picketing outside certain restaurants on Friday.

At the MacDonalds stores, the biggest restaurants, and at the mall, that type of thing. Duane Bernard, Representative - Uber Driver Partners Association

We've instructed all the drivers to switch their apps off for the day. Duane Bernard, Representative - Uber Driver Partners Association

