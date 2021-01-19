New laws force all restaurants to pay higher wages, and a host of other expenses

Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 10:08
International news look ahead to Biden Inauguration and the latest video on CNN implicating Trump in Capitol Building
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Brookes Spector - Writing Fellow of the Johannesburg Institute for Avanced Study at the University of Johannesburg and Associate Editor & US Foreign Policy Expert at Daily Maverick
Today at 10:20
Flower Wholesalers cannot meet demand for chrysanthemum coffin sprays
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ansen Lambrecht - Owner of Ansen Flowers and Wholesalers
Today at 10:33
Tech with Alistair Fairweather
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alistair Fairweather - Technology Consultant at Plain Speak
Today at 11:05
PROFILE NCC addresses "scam" concerns
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission
Today at 11:32
JEFF to help South Africans get their Fit on in January 2021 with over 50 free live workouts each week.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sam Paddock
Today at 11:45
Latest from advertising world with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 12:10
Carl Niehaus suspended
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tshidi Madia - Senior politics journalist at EWN
Today at 12:15
WTO negotiations on vaccine IPs
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Trudi Hatzenberg
Today at 12:23
China teaches SA government how to handle disasters
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sanusha Naidu - Senior Research Associate at Institute For Global Dialogue
Today at 12:27
SA wine Farmers Threaten legal action against SA Government
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Francois Rossouw - CEO SAAI
Today at 12:37
ECDs stay open
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Monica Stach
Today at 13:07
On the couch with myFanPark
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Joy Des Fountain - Joint - CEO at myFanPark
Today at 13:33
Travel -
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kim Taylor - Customer Experience Director at Flight Centre
Today at 14:20
Can ECD centres reopen?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Eric Atmore - Executive Director at Early Childhood Development Ce
Bridget Kahts
Today at 14:50
Music with Loufi
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Loufi - Music Artist
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Daniel Kavishe - Economist: Sub-Saharan Africa at RMB
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dino Zuccollo - chairman at 12J Association of South Africa
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
No Cape Town Cycle Tour 2021 in March, event 'untenable' say organisers Organisers say they are exploring all available options in terms of hosting a safe Cape Town Cycle Tour later in the year. 19 January 2021 8:25 AM
Award-winning CPT eatery offers booze-free pairing menu Restaurants hit hard by lockdown have been forced to come up with ways to lure customers in without being able to serve alcohol. 19 January 2021 7:31 AM
Uber Eats drivers to stage walkout on Friday over pay cuts Uber Eats drivers will be switching off their apps for the day on Friday as part of their latest strike against wage cuts. 19 January 2021 7:12 AM
View all Local
Covid-19 vaccine tax? 'Govt needs to tell the nation what the funding model is' Human rights lawyer at Health Justice Initiative Fatima Hassan says the minister needs to answer questions from citizens. 18 January 2021 1:54 PM
'Detractors want to blame Eskom's woes on Cyril Ramaphosa' Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe implicated President Cyril Ramaphosa at the state capture commission of inquiry last week and his de... 18 January 2021 1:23 PM
Over 18K megawatts offline due to planned and unplanned maintenance, says Eskom Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha says machines break down without notice resulting in the latest bout of loadshedding. 18 January 2021 10:02 AM
View all Politics
New laws force all restaurants to pay higher wages, and a host of other expenses "It applies to everybody. You have no choice," says Jan Truter of Labour Wise. "It comes at the worst possible time." 19 January 2021 9:26 AM
6 trends that will drag us along in 2021 – life will never be the same again The future is now different. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews trends analyst Dion Chang, the founder of Flux Trends. 18 January 2021 7:18 PM
Alcohol ban: Consol, hanging by a thread, burns through millions to stay alive It cannot stop its furnaces, so it must keep them going. Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Arnold, CEO at Consol Glass. 18 January 2021 6:39 PM
View all Business
Struggle to get an erection? It could be an early warning sign of heart disease It's time for some hard talk on a soft issue says dietician Rael Koping as he explains the link between ED and cardiovascular prob... 18 January 2021 11:52 AM
Vitamin D flying off the shelves, but can it really prevent Covid-19? Until the Covid-19 vaccine is available locally, stockists say people are clambering to get their hands on the 'sunshine drug'. 18 January 2021 8:05 AM
Emma Sadleir: Beware of the risks before naming and shaming perpetrators online South Africa's leading digital law expert Emma Sadleir warns that there can be legal ramifications for making criminal accusations... 16 January 2021 11:53 AM
View all Lifestyle
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m ‘misappropriated’ from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
View all Sport
DJ Fresh and Euphonik step down from 947 and other public gigs amid rape case DJ Fresh and DJ Euphonik have been pulled off air on music station 947 after reaching an agreement with management at Primedia Bro... 16 January 2021 12:34 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 15 January 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 15 January 2021 5:17 PM
DJ Fresh and Euphonik silent on 'drugging and raping' allegations Neither Euphonik nor DJ Fresh have publically responded to the allegations being levelled against them on social media. 13 January 2021 11:40 AM
View all Entertainment
[EXPLAINER] When a bronchoscopy is appropriate to treat Covid-19 Professor Keertan Dheda debunks myths spread about the procedure which is an appropriate treatment for only a small number of pati... 18 January 2021 11:22 AM
Welshman offers local govt £50m reward to find fortune he tossed on rubbish dump James Howell dumped a hard drive containing his then worthless bitcoin fortune in 2013 and now it's worth about £210m. 15 January 2021 1:58 PM
Germany Covid-19 death rate now higher than US - considers 'mega lockdown' Germany has squandered its early success in restricting Covid-19, laments Deutsche Welle Correspondent Chelsey Dulaney. 15 January 2021 11:33 AM
View all World
Chinese businesses and Namibian elites get rich illegally logging rosewood trees Protected ancient rosewood trees are being chopped down in Nambia despite a moratorium on harvesting these prized hardwoods and a... 13 January 2021 5:15 PM
Zimbabwe crisis: 'South Africa can intervene but solution lies with Zimbabweans' It is probably expecting too much from the ANC government to censure Zanu-PF, a sister liberation movement, says Tapiwa Chagonda. 12 January 2021 12:04 PM
Immigrants are net creators of jobs in South Africa, research confirms Political analyst Professor Friedman responds to criticisms that allowing foreign nationals into SA takes away local employment. 8 January 2021 4:12 PM
View all Africa
New laws force all restaurants to pay higher wages, and a host of other expenses "It applies to everybody. You have no choice," says Jan Truter of Labour Wise. "It comes at the worst possible time." 19 January 2021 9:26 AM
6 trends that will drag us along in 2021 – life will never be the same again The future is now different. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews trends analyst Dion Chang, the founder of Flux Trends. 18 January 2021 7:18 PM
Covid-19 vaccine: Government may have to milk bone-dry taxpayers some more Treasury is mulling raising taxes, says Prof Adrian Saville, Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers. 18 January 2021 6:25 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

New laws force all restaurants to pay higher wages, and a host of other expenses

19 January 2021 9:26 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Labour laws
restaurants
Refilwe Moloto
hospitality industry
waiters
restaurant industry
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Jan Truter
Labour Wise

"It applies to everybody. You have no choice," says Jan Truter of Labour Wise. "It comes at the worst possible time."

RELATED: Alcohol ban: Consol, hanging by a thread, burns through millions to stay alive

Restaurants, fast-food outlets, and caterers have suffered yet another setback, as new labour law comes into effect.

Business owners will be compelled to pay higher wages – some of them may simply fold, taking the jobs they provide down with them.

Waiters must earn at least R22.25 per hour, and this will increase on 1 May 2021 by 1.5% more than whatever the inflation rate is.

Wages of employees who currently earn more than that may not be reduced.

Restaurants with fewer than 10 employees may pay 10% less.

© mysassy7/123rf.com

Business owners are also now liable for a number of other costs such as:

  • A levy for “council expenses" (R5 per month per employee)

  • "General" levy (R25 per month per restaurant)

  • Dispute resolution levy (R3 a month per employee)

  • Funeral benefits (R12.50 a month per employee)

  • Retirement fund (5% of an employee’s monthly wages)

  • A stipend if employees are required to wash their own uniforms (R17.50 a week)

  • An annual bonus each December equal to a week’s wages for those employed for 12 consecutive months (and two weeks’ wages for those employed for 24 consecutive months).

Representatives of the hospitality industry are preparing an interdict if negotiations with the Minister of Employment and Labour fails.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Jan Truter, director of Labour Wise.

Truter argued that the new laws are ill-conceived and will devastate an industry still facing an existential threat from the pandemic and all the measures around it such as the prohibition against the sale of alcohol.

When a collective bargaining agreement is entered into, it’s almost always extended to non-parties… In this instance… a bargaining council has been established… that agreement has now been extended to the entire country, even people who are not a party to the agreement…

Jan Truter, director - Labour Wise

It applies to everybody. You have no choice… It’s going to have a major impact.

Jan Truter, director - Labour Wise

Waiters don’t earn much… but we’re still hit by Covid-19. Many fast-food outlets have closed. Restaurants are on their knees… It comes at the worst possible time…. You’re absolutely straightjacketed… There’s no room to manoeuvre…

Jan Truter, director - Labour Wise

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


19 January 2021 9:26 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Labour laws
restaurants
Refilwe Moloto
hospitality industry
waiters
restaurant industry
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Jan Truter
Labour Wise

More from Business

Trend trends 2020 2021 123rf

6 trends that will drag us along in 2021 – life will never be the same again

18 January 2021 7:18 PM

The future is now different. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews trends analyst Dion Chang, the founder of Flux Trends.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

beer-alcohol-brewery-bottle-cap-drinking-booze-warehouse-liquor-industry-123rf

Alcohol ban: Consol, hanging by a thread, burns through millions to stay alive

18 January 2021 6:39 PM

It cannot stop its furnaces, so it must keep them going. Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Arnold, CEO at Consol Glass.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Doctor vaccine elderly woman senior covid-19 vaccine vaccinate 123rf

Covid-19 vaccine: Government may have to milk bone-dry taxpayers some more

18 January 2021 6:25 PM

Treasury is mulling raising taxes, says Prof Adrian Saville, Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

JSE Johannesburg Stock Exchange 123rf 123rfbusiness

Economy in 2021: 'Expect a better year for South African assets'

15 January 2021 3:02 PM

An economist expects China growth at 9.5%, US money-printing, rising metal prices and trade- and current-account surpluses in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Funky hipster retired older mature couple 123rf 123rfbusiness retirement

Retirement funds in SA are changing – new laws come into effect on 1 March 2021

15 January 2021 1:23 PM

Bruce Whitfield asks personal finance advisor Warren Ingram to explain in detail the new laws affecting provident funds.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Germany german flag covid-19 123rf pandemic 123rfworld

Germany Covid-19 death rate now higher than US - considers 'mega lockdown'

15 January 2021 11:33 AM

Germany has squandered its early success in restricting Covid-19, laments Deutsche Welle Correspondent Chelsey Dulaney.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pouring red wine from bottle into glass with wooden wine casks winemaking 123rf

Wine industry runs out of storage due to ban - R1.5b's worth could be lost

14 January 2021 9:06 PM

A new harvest is imminent and there's no more space for unsold wine. We have the highest stock level ever - Vinpro's Rico Basson

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

scam-alertjpg

Don't fall for promises of high returns from latest investment scam, warns FSCA

14 January 2021 8:19 PM

A new scam is surfacing on Facebook and WhatsApp groups. The masterminds are even using the FSP number of a legitimate company.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Restaurant with spaced table for Covid-19 social distancing

'Thank you Mr President for not shutting us down, but we need more support!'

14 January 2021 7:35 PM

Loadshedding is another blow to the struggling restaurant industry. We need more relief says Grace Harding (Restaurant Collective)

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

pick-n-pay-storefrontjpg

Pick n Pay announces retirement of CEO credited with retailer's turnaround

14 January 2021 6:41 PM

Richard Brasher will be replaced by Netherlands-born Pieter Boone in April. A retail expert evaluates Brasher's performance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

Trend trends 2020 2021 123rf

6 trends that will drag us along in 2021 – life will never be the same again

18 January 2021 7:18 PM

The future is now different. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews trends analyst Dion Chang, the founder of Flux Trends.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Doctor vaccine elderly woman senior covid-19 vaccine vaccinate 123rf

Covid-19 vaccine: Government may have to milk bone-dry taxpayers some more

18 January 2021 6:25 PM

Treasury is mulling raising taxes, says Prof Adrian Saville, Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

JSE Johannesburg Stock Exchange 123rf 123rfbusiness

Economy in 2021: 'Expect a better year for South African assets'

15 January 2021 3:02 PM

An economist expects China growth at 9.5%, US money-printing, rising metal prices and trade- and current-account surpluses in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sad-emoji-emoticon-smileyjpg

'Disabled South Africans are sleeping on pavements outside Sassa offices'

14 January 2021 10:26 AM

A humanitarian and health crisis is unfolding, right now, in South Africa, warns Lynette Maart (Black Sash national director).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Anoj Singh

Anoj Singh fails to testify at Zondo Commission - despite it being mandatory

13 January 2021 1:14 PM

"It’s a very decisive moment for the legitimacy of the Zondo Commission," warns political analyst (NWU) Professor Andre Duvenhage.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 insurance 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rfpersonalfinance

Santam limits Covid-19 'business interruption' pay-outs to 3 months' losses

13 January 2021 9:10 AM

"The indemnity period is now the question," says lawyer PJ Veldhuizen. "I think Santam is going to be unsuccessful."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Elon Musk on the cover of Newsweek 123rfbusiness 123rf 123rflifestyle

Elon Musk slips to no 2 in 'richest' rankings (but earns Andy Rice's hero award)

12 January 2021 8:53 PM

Pretoria-born Musk is a role model in terms of vision, creativity and conviction says branding expert Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I love Zimbabwe 123rf 123rfAfrica

Zimbabwe crisis: 'South Africa can intervene but solution lies with Zimbabweans'

12 January 2021 12:04 PM

It is probably expecting too much from the ANC government to censure Zanu-PF, a sister liberation movement, says Tapiwa Chagonda.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

zweliramajpg

'ANC is against another hard lockdown'

11 January 2021 6:33 PM

"Family meeting" – the scariest words in the English language. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 Political Editor Qaanitah Hunter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Attractive glamourous rich wealthy woman mercedes benz 123rf 123rfbusiness

All rich South Africans must submit to lifestyle audits - judge Dennis Davis

11 January 2021 6:28 PM

Auditing the lifestyles of potentially tax-dodging rich South Africans is low-hanging fruit, says Davis (Tax Review Committee).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

No Cape Town Cycle Tour 2021 in March, event 'untenable' say organisers

Local

New laws force all restaurants to pay higher wages, and a host of other expenses

Business Opinion

Alcohol ban: Consol, hanging by a thread, burns through millions to stay alive

Business

EWN Highlights

ANC suspends MKMVA spokesperson Niehaus in wake of public attack on Duarte

19 January 2021 9:40 AM

Mkhize: Not yet time to lift ban on alcohol sales

19 January 2021 9:19 AM

Sanef welcomes report on challenges facing SA journalism

19 January 2021 9:02 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA