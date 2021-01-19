Mark Heywood: Rigid ban on Ivermectin doing more harm than good





The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) has taken a firm stance to prohibit the use of the drug until there is stronger evidence.

Ivermectin is currently licensed for veterinary use in the treatment and control of parasites in animals.

It is not approved for human use in South Africa.

Despite this, Ivermectin is being used widely to treat Covid-19, both privately and under the watch of desperate health care workers.

There's a growing group of medical professionals in South Africa, including GPs and intensivists on the frontline, who are arguing for the use of Ivermectin.

Maverick Citizen editor Mark Heywood argues that authorities should consider anecdotal evidence and explore the possibility of approving the drug for emergency use.

Dr. Nathi Mdladla, a frontline intensive care doctor at Dr. George Mukhari Academic Hospital in Gauteng, argues in a Maverick Citizen opinion piece that there are grounds to allow Ivermectin for compassionate use.

Heywood says many doctors have seen the benefits of Ivermectin first-hand when administered with medical supervision.

However, the drug is also being taken recklessly, with reports of overdoses and cases of Ivermectin toxicity.

Heywood says that the drug is safe when taken properly and upcoming studies could provide certainty on its effectiveness in treating the coronavirus.

We should at least be listening to our clinicians and considering the evidence and making room for proper approved use of this drug, even if it has not met every single bar that may be required by regulatory authorities because we are in an emergency. Mark Heywood, Editor - Maverick Citizen

There is strong anecdotal evidence that it's worked. Mark Heywood, Editor - Maverick Citizen

I'm not saying that the final word has been said on this - we are awaiting studies at the moment - but I'm saying that in the context of an emergency, a rigid prohibition is probably doing more harm than good. Mark Heywood, Editor - Maverick Citizen

It's a safe medicine if it's taken properly. Nothing is safe if you overdose on it or take it in the wrong way. Mark Heywood, Editor - Maverick Citizen

The question is not safety - which is usually one of the big considerations for regulatory authorities -. the question is efficacy. Mark Heywood, Editor - Maverick Citizen

