Mark Heywood: Rigid ban on Ivermectin doing more harm than good
The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) has taken a firm stance to prohibit the use of the drug until there is stronger evidence.
Ivermectin is currently licensed for veterinary use in the treatment and control of parasites in animals.
It is not approved for human use in South Africa.
Despite this, Ivermectin is being used widely to treat Covid-19, both privately and under the watch of desperate health care workers.
RELATED: Clinical studies on Ivermectin weak, we need better data, says Sahpra chair
There's a growing group of medical professionals in South Africa, including GPs and intensivists on the frontline, who are arguing for the use of Ivermectin.
Maverick Citizen editor Mark Heywood argues that authorities should consider anecdotal evidence and explore the possibility of approving the drug for emergency use.
Heywood has written an article analysing the raging debate on the use of Ivermectin for Covid-19. Read it on Maverick Citizen here.
Dr. Nathi Mdladla, a frontline intensive care doctor at Dr. George Mukhari Academic Hospital in Gauteng, argues in a Maverick Citizen opinion piece that there are grounds to allow Ivermectin for compassionate use.
Heywood says many doctors have seen the benefits of Ivermectin first-hand when administered with medical supervision.
However, the drug is also being taken recklessly, with reports of overdoses and cases of Ivermectin toxicity.
Heywood says that the drug is safe when taken properly and upcoming studies could provide certainty on its effectiveness in treating the coronavirus.
RELATED: Pharmacist facing charges for dispensing 'banned' Covid-19 'miracle' drug
We should at least be listening to our clinicians and considering the evidence and making room for proper approved use of this drug, even if it has not met every single bar that may be required by regulatory authorities because we are in an emergency.Mark Heywood, Editor - Maverick Citizen
There is strong anecdotal evidence that it's worked.Mark Heywood, Editor - Maverick Citizen
I'm not saying that the final word has been said on this - we are awaiting studies at the moment - but I'm saying that in the context of an emergency, a rigid prohibition is probably doing more harm than good.Mark Heywood, Editor - Maverick Citizen
It's a safe medicine if it's taken properly. Nothing is safe if you overdose on it or take it in the wrong way.Mark Heywood, Editor - Maverick Citizen
The question is not safety - which is usually one of the big considerations for regulatory authorities -. the question is efficacy.Mark Heywood, Editor - Maverick Citizen
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
More from Local
Outcry after Mediclinic justifies ties to apartheid era ‘Dr Death’ Wouter Basson
Private hospital group Mediclinic South Africa has come under fire after it emerged that Dr. Wouter Basson is still practicing at its Cape facilities.Read More
ECDs don't have to close their doors along with schools - Necda
Early childhood development (ECD) centres will be allowed to reopen as they are not regulated by the Department of Basic Education (DBE).Read More
What can SA learn from China about handling disasters?
South Africa and China are set to train public servants on governance and management of emergencies such as Covid-19.Read More
Caller weeps as he tells Kieno Kammies 'Dad was so careful and now he's gone.'
Steven from Somerset West made an emotional call to Kieno Kammies on Tuesday, his father died from Covid-19 on Monday.Read More
ANC to suspend Carl Niehaus. Ace Magashule distances himself from the MK vet
Lester Kiewit interviews Tshidi Madia, a senior political journalist at EWN.Read More
Miss SA slammed for bikini pics, but supporters say criticism is form of GBV
Supporters of Shudufhadzo Musida leapt to her defence on Tuesday morning when critics slammed her for posting 'bikini pics'.Read More
The second wave is taking out whole families - Covid latest
Prof Salim Abdool Karim says the efficiency of the new variant means that whole families are being infected during the 2nd wave.Read More
No Cape Town Cycle Tour 2021 in March, event 'untenable' say organisers
Organisers say they are exploring all available options in terms of hosting a safe Cape Town Cycle Tour later in the year.Read More
Award-winning CPT eatery offers booze-free pairing menu
Restaurants hit hard by lockdown have been forced to come up with ways to lure customers in without being able to serve alcohol.Read More
Uber Eats drivers to stage walkout on Friday over pay cuts
Uber Eats drivers will be switching off their apps for the day on Friday as part of their latest strike against wage cuts.Read More