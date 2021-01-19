Miss SA slammed for bikini pics, but supporters say criticism is form of GBV

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:05
Does SA have a coffin shortage?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pieter van der Westhuizen - General Manager: Funeral Services at Avbob
Today at 16:20
Business Maverick: Release of report into racial discrimination by medical schemes is delayed again
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ruan Jooste - Associate Editor at Business Maverick
Today at 16:55
Business in Epping Industrial area call to buy their adjacent rail sidings.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Arnold Wellens
Today at 17:05
Premier Winde speaks about his weekly digicon
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:20
Seychelles becomes first African country to roll out Covid-19 vaccine
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Wavel Ramkalawan - President of the Seychelles.
Today at 17:45
Researchers make astonishing galactic find with SA’s MeerKAT telescope
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Jacinta Delhaize - Postdoctoral research fellow in the Astronomy Department at University Of Cape Town.
Today at 18:09
SARS in withholding VAT refunds court judgement explained
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ernie Lai King - MD at One Road Consulting
Today at 18:13
Corporate tax regulation and SA's sovereign wealth
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Marcus Botha - Head of Corporate Tax at BDO
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Free courses from top universities available online
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Codrington - Futurist and Partner at TomorrowToday
Today at 18:50
Where is the housing market headed in 2021?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Andrew Golding - Chief Executive at Pam Golding Property
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus - inflation outlooks for Zambia, Moz and Namibia.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Daniel Kavishe - Economist: Sub-Saharan Africa at RMB
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School -12J Investing
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dino Zuccollo - chairman at 12J Association of South Africa
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Outcry after Mediclinic justifies ties to apartheid era ‘Dr Death’ Wouter Basson Private hospital group Mediclinic South Africa has come under fire after it emerged that Dr. Wouter Basson is still practicing at... 19 January 2021 3:41 PM
ECDs don't have to close their doors along with schools - Necda Early childhood development (ECD) centres will be allowed to reopen as they are not regulated by the Department of Basic Education... 19 January 2021 1:24 PM
What can SA learn from China about handling disasters? South Africa and China are set to train public servants on governance and management of emergencies such as Covid-19. 19 January 2021 1:09 PM
View all Local
ANC to suspend Carl Niehaus. Ace Magashule distances himself from the MK vet Lester Kiewit interviews Tshidi Madia, a senior political journalist at EWN. 19 January 2021 12:17 PM
Covid-19 vaccine tax? 'Govt needs to tell the nation what the funding model is' Human rights lawyer at Health Justice Initiative Fatima Hassan says the minister needs to answer questions from citizens. 18 January 2021 1:54 PM
'Detractors want to blame Eskom's woes on Cyril Ramaphosa' Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe implicated President Cyril Ramaphosa at the state capture commission of inquiry last week and his de... 18 January 2021 1:23 PM
View all Politics
11 tips for saving up to R17 000 per year on fuel The economy is old, mouldy toast. Bianca de Beer of Dialdirect Insurance shares 11 driving tips to help you make ends meet. 19 January 2021 2:59 PM
Despairing small wine farmers threaten to sue Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma Once booming, internationally famous wine farms are going out of business, taking huge numbers of jobs with them. 19 January 2021 1:38 PM
Businesses need a lifeline. Bring back UIF Ters payments, says WC govt The Western Cape government has reiterated its call for a new round of UIF Ters relief to mitigate the impact of the Level 3 lockd... 19 January 2021 12:33 PM
View all Business
Happy 20th birthday, Wikipedia – last outpost of the 'utopian' web Wikipedia – one of the last big websites where you are not a product sold to advertisers – has turned 20. 19 January 2021 11:03 AM
6 trends that will drag us along in 2021 – life will never be the same again The future is now different. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews trends analyst Dion Chang, the founder of Flux Trends. 18 January 2021 7:18 PM
Struggle to get an erection? It could be an early warning sign of heart disease It's time for some hard talk on a soft issue says dietician Rael Koping as he explains the link between ED and cardiovascular prob... 18 January 2021 11:52 AM
View all Lifestyle
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m ‘misappropriated’ from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
View all Sport
Miss SA slammed for bikini pics, but supporters say criticism is form of GBV Supporters of Shudufhadzo Musida leapt to her defence on Tuesday morning when critics slammed her for posting 'bikini pics'. 19 January 2021 10:57 AM
DJ Fresh and Euphonik step down from 947 and other public gigs amid rape case DJ Fresh and DJ Euphonik have been pulled off air on music station 947 after reaching an agreement with management at Primedia Bro... 16 January 2021 12:34 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 15 January 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 15 January 2021 5:17 PM
View all Entertainment
What can SA learn from China about handling disasters? South Africa and China are set to train public servants on governance and management of emergencies such as Covid-19. 19 January 2021 1:09 PM
[EXPLAINER] When a bronchoscopy is appropriate to treat Covid-19 Professor Keertan Dheda debunks myths spread about the procedure which is an appropriate treatment for only a small number of pati... 18 January 2021 11:22 AM
Welshman offers local govt £50m reward to find fortune he tossed on rubbish dump James Howell dumped a hard drive containing his then worthless bitcoin fortune in 2013 and now it's worth about £210m. 15 January 2021 1:58 PM
View all World
Chinese businesses and Namibian elites get rich illegally logging rosewood trees Protected ancient rosewood trees are being chopped down in Nambia despite a moratorium on harvesting these prized hardwoods and a... 13 January 2021 5:15 PM
Zimbabwe crisis: 'South Africa can intervene but solution lies with Zimbabweans' It is probably expecting too much from the ANC government to censure Zanu-PF, a sister liberation movement, says Tapiwa Chagonda. 12 January 2021 12:04 PM
Immigrants are net creators of jobs in South Africa, research confirms Political analyst Professor Friedman responds to criticisms that allowing foreign nationals into SA takes away local employment. 8 January 2021 4:12 PM
View all Africa
New laws force all restaurants to pay higher wages, and a host of other expenses "It applies to everybody. You have no choice," says Jan Truter of Labour Wise. "It comes at the worst possible time." 19 January 2021 9:26 AM
6 trends that will drag us along in 2021 – life will never be the same again The future is now different. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews trends analyst Dion Chang, the founder of Flux Trends. 18 January 2021 7:18 PM
Covid-19 vaccine: Government may have to milk bone-dry taxpayers some more Treasury is mulling raising taxes, says Prof Adrian Saville, Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers. 18 January 2021 6:25 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Entertainment

Miss SA slammed for bikini pics, but supporters say criticism is form of GBV

19 January 2021 10:57 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Twitter
Miss SA
gbv
Shudufhadzo Musida

Supporters of Shudufhadzo Musida leapt to her defence on Tuesday morning when critics slammed her for posting 'bikini pics'.

She became South Africa's sweetheart when she was crowned Miss South Africa 2020 at a glamorous event in Cape Town in October.

But on Tuesday Limpopo-born Shudufhadzo Musida was under fire from some Twitter users who felt the University of Pretoria graduate was reneging in her duties by posting 'half-naked nudes' rather than messages of 'motivation'.

But people quickly came to Shudu's defence and wasted no time putting the haters in their place.

'Ya deserve 2 rock whatever ya want' said one user.

While another suggested people's criticism of the model stemmed from their own insecurities.

"Why do you love dictating how people should be. A lot of you here need to heal from your own insecurities."

RELATED: 5 things you should know about the newly crowned Miss SA, Shudufhadzo Musida

For some, the criticism of Shudu's pictures spoke to deeper issues relating to misogyny and gender-based violence in the country.

'We still have a long way to go', said one Twitter user.

Meanwhile, Shudu seemed unfazed by any negativity, later posting another picture to Twitter with the caption 'One more for hate'.

Speaking to CapeTalk following her win in October, the 24-year-old claimed she had been bullied growing up because she was Venda.

"I was bullied because I was Venda. I had to endure bullying for seven years... I just got to the point where I didn't want to fit into a mould where people think it's okay to look down on people based on where they come from... Where you come from does not determine where you are going to go."

RELATED: Newly-crowned Miss SA catches up with CapeTalk and speaks women empowerment


19 January 2021 10:57 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Twitter
Miss SA
gbv
Shudufhadzo Musida

More from Local

wouter basson mediclinic dr death apartheid

Outcry after Mediclinic justifies ties to apartheid era ‘Dr Death’ Wouter Basson

19 January 2021 3:41 PM

Private hospital group Mediclinic South Africa has come under fire after it emerged that Dr. Wouter Basson is still practicing at its Cape facilities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

toys playroom creche children child toddler preschool childrens home 123rf

ECDs don't have to close their doors along with schools - Necda

19 January 2021 1:24 PM

Early childhood development (ECD) centres will be allowed to reopen as they are not regulated by the Department of Basic Education (DBE).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

People's Republic of China or PRC and South Africa or RSA 123rf

What can SA learn from China about handling disasters?

19 January 2021 1:09 PM

South Africa and China are set to train public servants on governance and management of emergencies such as Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

microphone-radio-mediajpg

Caller weeps as he tells Kieno Kammies 'Dad was so careful and now he's gone.'

19 January 2021 12:29 PM

Steven from Somerset West made an emotional call to Kieno Kammies on Tuesday, his father died from Covid-19 on Monday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zumastatecapture 2347

ANC to suspend Carl Niehaus. Ace Magashule distances himself from the MK vet

19 January 2021 12:17 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Tshidi Madia, a senior political journalist at EWN.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

white pills doctor drug drugs medicine medication medical gloves treatment 123rf

Mark Heywood: Rigid ban on Ivermectin doing more harm than good

19 January 2021 11:22 AM

Ivermectin shows some anecdotal evidence of efficacy in the treatment of Covid-19 and there is growing advocacy for the drug in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

flu-cold-tissue-sick-black-family-child-mom-bed-illness-sneeze-cough-cold-123rf

The second wave is taking out whole families - Covid latest

19 January 2021 10:09 AM

Prof Salim Abdool Karim says the efficiency of the new variant means that whole families are being infected during the 2nd wave.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cape-town-cycle-tour-2020jpg

No Cape Town Cycle Tour 2021 in March, event 'untenable' say organisers

19 January 2021 8:25 AM

Organisers say they are exploring all available options in terms of hosting a safe Cape Town Cycle Tour later in the year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

drinks-cocktail-beverage-gin-tonic-bar-restaurant-bartender-123rf

Award-winning CPT eatery offers booze-free pairing menu

19 January 2021 7:31 AM

Restaurants hit hard by lockdown have been forced to come up with ways to lure customers in without being able to serve alcohol.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ubereatsjpg

Uber Eats drivers to stage walkout on Friday over pay cuts

19 January 2021 7:12 AM

Uber Eats drivers will be switching off their apps for the day on Friday as part of their latest strike against wage cuts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Entertainment

fresheuphonikpng

DJ Fresh and Euphonik step down from 947 and other public gigs amid rape case

16 January 2021 12:34 PM

DJ Fresh and DJ Euphonik have been pulled off air on music station 947 after reaching an agreement with management at Primedia Broadcasting.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Women reading book club literature books 123rflifestyle 123rf

John Maytham's Book Reviews: 15 January 2021

15 January 2021 5:17 PM

John's three book picks for the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mic-studio-onairjpg

DJ Fresh and Euphonik silent on 'drugging and raping' allegations

13 January 2021 11:40 AM

Neither Euphonik nor DJ Fresh have publically responded to the allegations being levelled against them on social media.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

trevor-noah-insta-picjpg

Trevor Noah drops R412m on luxurious Bel-Air mansion - take a look inside!

12 January 2021 10:03 AM

Some of the Daily Show hosts new neighbours will include Elon Musk, Jennifer Aniston, and music stars Beyonce and Jay-Z.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

lindiwegif

Tributes pour in for Safta-award winner Lindiwe Ndlovu

12 January 2021 6:37 AM

The 44-year-old star of stage and screen died at her home on Monday morning, according to a statement released by her agent.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

somizi-bookpng

Somizi's cookbook highest selling in SA, beats Jamie Oliver to top spot

11 January 2021 10:51 AM

The best-selling Dinner At Somizi's: I Am Not A Chef was launched in November at a star-studded event in Johannesburg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Israel Mosehla

Gospel star Israel Mosehla has died

11 January 2021 9:54 AM

#RIPIsraelMosehla was trending on Twitter on Monday morning following the news of the Ke Utlwa Lerato' hitmaker's death.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

children-tv-watchingjpg

Opinion divided over controversial Danish TV show about man with giant penis

11 January 2021 7:01 AM

Some argue that the show 'John Dillermand' sends the wrong message to children and is inappropriate for the targetted age group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190918ndlovu choir

From rural Limpopo to the world stage, the inspiring story of Ndlovu Youth Choir

10 January 2021 8:47 AM

Ralf Schmitt, the conductor of the famed Ndlovu Youth Choir, opens up about the choral group's journey from humble beginnings to global recognition.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Earphones music listening 123rf

What's race got to do with it? Does your race determine your taste in music?

7 January 2021 11:24 AM

Sparked by Barack Obama's recent 'favourite songs' list, John Maytham asks whether our musical preferences are determined by race.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Outcry after Mediclinic justifies ties to apartheid era ‘Dr Death’ Wouter Basson

Local

Miss SA slammed for bikini pics, but supporters say criticism is form of GBV

Local Entertainment

ANC to suspend Carl Niehaus. Ace Magashule distances himself from the MK vet

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

ANC MPs want teachers to be among the first to get COVID-19 vaccine

19 January 2021 2:44 PM

Ramaphosa signs Social Assistance Amendment, Sexual Offences bills into law

19 January 2021 1:50 PM

Interim report: medical aids discriminated against black practitioners

19 January 2021 1:14 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA