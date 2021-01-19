Happy 20th birthday, Wikipedia – last outpost of the 'utopian' web
Much of the internet in 2021 is a hellhole.
Wikipedia, however, remains as one of the last few places that still every-so-slightly resembles the utopian early web.
For one, you and I are not products to be sold to advertisers - it remains a not-for-profit website, the only one in the top-10.
There is no advertising, privacy intrusions, or stoking of tempers merely to raise “engagement”.
The world’s largest encyclopaedia is far from perfect (read “Wikipedia is not a reliable source” on Wikipedia – lol) and it needs more diversity.
But it is OK – and it is now 20 years old exactly.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Douglas Scott, a board member at Wikimedia SA.
Wikipedia is different from all the other internet titans out there… Donations keep the service running…Douglas Scott, board member - Wikimedia SA
Peer review makes Wikipedia work. It’s not perfect, but it’s as close as we can get…Douglas Scott, board member - Wikimedia SA
There are knowledge gaps in South Africa… There’s a lack of diversity of editors… Some types of information are well-covered… But there are few articles on, say, Xhosa clan names…Douglas Scott, board member - Wikimedia SA
We need area experts… to contribute… But I don’t want to discourage people who don’t have credentials… Often when you’re very knowledgeable about a subject, you can’t explain it to people who aren’t…Douglas Scott, board member - Wikimedia SA
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Lifestyle
11 tips for saving up to R17 000 per year on fuel
The economy is old, mouldy toast. Bianca de Beer of Dialdirect Insurance shares 11 driving tips to help you make ends meet.Read More
6 trends that will drag us along in 2021 – life will never be the same again
The future is now different. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews trends analyst Dion Chang, the founder of Flux Trends.Read More
Struggle to get an erection? It could be an early warning sign of heart disease
It's time for some hard talk on a soft issue says dietician Rael Koping as he explains the link between ED and cardiovascular problems.Read More
Vitamin D flying off the shelves, but can it really prevent Covid-19?
Until the Covid-19 vaccine is available locally, stockists say people are clambering to get their hands on the 'sunshine drug'.Read More
Emma Sadleir: Beware of the risks before naming and shaming perpetrators online
South Africa's leading digital law expert Emma Sadleir warns that there can be legal ramifications for making criminal accusations on social media.Read More
Strained love relationships during Covid? Try to hang in there advises therapist
Relationship expert Paula Quinsee says do seek help but don't make rash decisions during these abnormally stressful times.Read More
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 15 January 2021
John's three book picks for the week.Read More
Economy in 2021: 'Expect a better year for South African assets'
An economist expects China growth at 9.5%, US money-printing, rising metal prices and trade- and current-account surpluses in SA.Read More
Retirement funds in SA are changing – new laws come into effect on 1 March 2021
Bruce Whitfield asks personal finance advisor Warren Ingram to explain in detail the new laws affecting provident funds.Read More
Don't fall for promises of high returns from latest investment scam, warns FSCA
A new scam is surfacing on Facebook and WhatsApp groups. The masterminds are even using the FSP number of a legitimate company.Read More
More from Business
11 tips for saving up to R17 000 per year on fuel
The economy is old, mouldy toast. Bianca de Beer of Dialdirect Insurance shares 11 driving tips to help you make ends meet.Read More
Despairing small wine farmers threaten to sue Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma
Once booming, internationally famous wine farms are going out of business, taking huge numbers of jobs with them.Read More
Businesses need a lifeline. Bring back UIF Ters payments, says WC govt
The Western Cape government has reiterated its call for a new round of UIF Ters relief to mitigate the impact of the Level 3 lockdown.Read More
New laws force all restaurants to pay higher wages, and a host of other expenses
"It applies to everybody. You have no choice," says Jan Truter of Labour Wise. "It comes at the worst possible time."Read More
6 trends that will drag us along in 2021 – life will never be the same again
The future is now different. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews trends analyst Dion Chang, the founder of Flux Trends.Read More
Alcohol ban: Consol, hanging by a thread, burns through millions to stay alive
It cannot stop its furnaces, so it must keep them going. Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Arnold, CEO at Consol Glass.Read More
Covid-19 vaccine: Government may have to milk bone-dry taxpayers some more
Treasury is mulling raising taxes, says Prof Adrian Saville, Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers.Read More
Economy in 2021: 'Expect a better year for South African assets'
An economist expects China growth at 9.5%, US money-printing, rising metal prices and trade- and current-account surpluses in SA.Read More
Retirement funds in SA are changing – new laws come into effect on 1 March 2021
Bruce Whitfield asks personal finance advisor Warren Ingram to explain in detail the new laws affecting provident funds.Read More
Germany Covid-19 death rate now higher than US - considers 'mega lockdown'
Germany has squandered its early success in restricting Covid-19, laments Deutsche Welle Correspondent Chelsey Dulaney.Read More