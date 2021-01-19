ANC to suspend Carl Niehaus. Ace Magashule distances himself from the MK vet
The ANC intends to suspend Carl Niehaus, spokesperson for uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans (MKMVA).
It comes after Niehaus launched a public attack on the ANC’s deputy secretary-general, Jessie Duarte, claiming that she undermined his role in the struggle against apartheid.
The party has given Niehaus – a serial offender in this regard on social media - 48 hours to respond.
Ace Magashule had distanced himself from Niehaus and his utterances.
Niehaus is presently hospitalised with Covid-19.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Tshidi Madia, a senior political journalist at EWN.
It’s weird seeing Carl attacking Duarte… he feels she undermines him and his contribution to the ANC and the struggle…Tshidi Madia, senior political journalist - EWN
I’m not surprised he’s in hot water. Carl Niehaus often makes comments that get him into trouble…Tshidi Madia, senior political journalist - EWN
It was a strong rebuke from Ace Magashule, one of his allies…Tshidi Madia, senior political journalist - EWN
The MKMVA has more voting power than other leagues… It’s often used as a weapon… It’s credibly has waned…Tshidi Madia, senior political journalist - EWN
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
