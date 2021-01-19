Businesses need a lifeline. Bring back UIF Ters payments, says WC govt
MEC for Economic Opportunities David Maynier plans to write to Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi urging him to extend the UIF Covid-19 Ters scheme for the duration of the Alert Level 3 restrictions.
I reiterate my call for the UIF-Covid19 TERS support to be extended for the duration of time that the additional restrictions apply.David Maynier, MEC for Finance and Economic Opportunities - Western Cape
Maynier says the additional restrictions under Level 3, including the curfew and alcohol ban, have had a devastating impact on the Western Cape's tourism and hospitality industry.
He says businesses cannot continue to sustain their businesses or pay their employees without any financial support.
We have received many emails from businesses and individuals, who have held on for the past 10 months, but simply can’t continue to sustain their businesses or pay their employees with the current restrictions in place.David Maynier, MEC for Finance and Economic Opportunities - Western Cape
According to the MEC, approximately R56 billion in UIF Covid-19 TERS payouts have been distributed between March 2020 to 15 October 2020.
He argues that additional payouts can be funded by the UIF’s total investment portfolio of R114 billion as at 31 March, which includes R60 billion in liquid assets and R54 billion in illiquid assets.
"These funds could provide the lifeline that businesses and employees need to sustain their operations while these restrictions on the economy are in place", Maynier says in a statement.
Business for South Africa (B4SA) confirmed to CapeTalk last week that there were talks to bring back the Ters benefit.
RELATED: Negotiations underway to bring back UIF Ters payments amid impact of second wave
Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa has admitted that the government has no money to support families left with no income as a result of the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.
Ramaphosa was speaking during a wide-ranging interview on CapeTalk last week Friday. You can find it here.
Listen to President Cyril Ramaphosa's wide-ranging interview on CapeTalk:
