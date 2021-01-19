Caller weeps as he tells Kieno Kammies 'Dad was so careful and now he's gone.'
Tens of thousands of families across the country are coming to terms with the loss of a loved one as Covid-19 continues to claims the lives of hundreds of South Africans every day.
In the last 24 hours, 344 people died from coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths to 37 449.
Steven's family is one of those in mourning. He called into 'Today with Kieno Kammies' on Tuesday and choking back the tears told Kieno about the death of his 75-year-old father from Covid-19 on Monday.
He got sick about three weeks ago. I got the call yesterday morning to come urgently to the hospital because they didn't think he was going to make it.Steven, Listener - Somerset West
My Dad was so careful and he still got it and now he's gone.Steven, Listener - Somerset West
I look at people walking around without masks on or with masks around their chins and it's utter madness.Steven, Listener - Somerset West
They don't know what the hell they're doing.Steven, Listener - Somerset West
Click below to listen to the full call from Steven in Somerset West - click below:
