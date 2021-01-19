What can SA learn from China about handling disasters?
Government has announced it is teaming up with its Chinese counterparts to share ideas on how best to deal with disasters like the current coronavirus pandemic.
In a statement, the National School of Government said it would be working with the China National Academy of Governance, and will "offer courses on governance and emergency management for senior and middle managers in the public service."
The courses will expose South African managers to China’s governance models and responses to emergencies.
But exactly what will South African public servants learn from the Chinese and vice versa?
Lester Kiewit posed the question to Sanusha Naidu, senior research associate at the Institute For Global Dialogue
I think what China has shown in terms of its cohesiveness as a bureaucratic model is that is was able to get to the source of the [Covid -19]crisisSanusha Naidu, Senior Research Associate - Institute For Global Dialogue
It gives South Africans some kind of understanding of 'what does an intervention mean?'Sanusha Naidu, Senior Research Associate - Institute For Global Dialogue
Click below to listen to the full podcast on South Africa's collaboration with China to train public servants on disaster management:
