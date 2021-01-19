ECDs don't have to close their doors along with schools - Necda
Last week, the DBE announced that schools would only reopen on 15 February 2021 amid South Africa's Covid-19 second wave.
The National ECD Alliance (Necda) has confirmed that the delayed reopening of schools does not apply to ECDs, which provide early learning to children from birth to five years.
This is because the ECD sector in South Africa is regulated by the Department of Social Development (DSD).
Necda vice-chair Dr. Monica Stach says the ECD sector plays an important role in providing safety, education, nutrition, and care to children whose parents need to keep the economy going.
ECDs are seen as private entities governed by the Department of Social Development and they, therefore, remain open.Dr Monica Stach, Vice-chairperson - National ECD Alliance
It's really important so that parents can participate in economic activities.Dr Monica Stach, Vice-chairperson - National ECD Alliance
The ECD sector was really concerned about the safety, well-being, and sheer lack of nutritious meals during the previous level 3 lockdown.Dr Monica Stach, Vice-chairperson - National ECD Alliance
