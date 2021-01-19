Despairing small wine farmers threaten to sue Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:05
Does SA have a coffin shortage?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pieter van der Westhuizen - General Manager: Funeral Services at Avbob
Today at 16:20
Business Maverick: Release of report into racial discrimination by medical schemes is delayed again
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ruan Jooste - Associate Editor at Business Maverick
Today at 16:55
Business in Epping Industrial area call to buy their adjacent rail sidings.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Arnold Wellens
Today at 17:05
Premier Winde speaks about his weekly digicon
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:20
Seychelles becomes first African country to roll out Covid-19 vaccine
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Wavel Ramkalawan - President of the Seychelles.
Today at 17:45
Researchers make astonishing galactic find with SA’s MeerKAT telescope
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Jacinta Delhaize - Postdoctoral research fellow in the Astronomy Department at University Of Cape Town.
Today at 18:09
SARS in withholding VAT refunds court judgement explained
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ernie Lai King - MD at One Road Consulting
Today at 18:13
Corporate tax regulation and SA's sovereign wealth
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Marcus Botha - Head of Corporate Tax at BDO
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Free courses from top universities available online
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Codrington - Futurist and Partner at TomorrowToday
Today at 18:50
Where is the housing market headed in 2021?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Andrew Golding - Chief Executive at Pam Golding Property
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus - inflation outlooks for Zambia, Moz and Namibia.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Daniel Kavishe - Economist: Sub-Saharan Africa at RMB
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School -12J Investing
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dino Zuccollo - chairman at 12J Association of South Africa
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Outcry after Mediclinic justifies ties to apartheid era ‘Dr Death’ Wouter Basson Private hospital group Mediclinic South Africa has come under fire after it emerged that Dr. Wouter Basson is still practicing at... 19 January 2021 3:41 PM
ECDs don't have to close their doors along with schools - Necda Early childhood development (ECD) centres will be allowed to reopen as they are not regulated by the Department of Basic Education... 19 January 2021 1:24 PM
What can SA learn from China about handling disasters? South Africa and China are set to train public servants on governance and management of emergencies such as Covid-19. 19 January 2021 1:09 PM
View all Local
ANC to suspend Carl Niehaus. Ace Magashule distances himself from the MK vet Lester Kiewit interviews Tshidi Madia, a senior political journalist at EWN. 19 January 2021 12:17 PM
Covid-19 vaccine tax? 'Govt needs to tell the nation what the funding model is' Human rights lawyer at Health Justice Initiative Fatima Hassan says the minister needs to answer questions from citizens. 18 January 2021 1:54 PM
'Detractors want to blame Eskom's woes on Cyril Ramaphosa' Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe implicated President Cyril Ramaphosa at the state capture commission of inquiry last week and his de... 18 January 2021 1:23 PM
View all Politics
11 tips for saving up to R17 000 per year on fuel The economy is old, mouldy toast. Bianca de Beer of Dialdirect Insurance shares 11 driving tips to help you make ends meet. 19 January 2021 2:59 PM
Despairing small wine farmers threaten to sue Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma Once booming, internationally famous wine farms are going out of business, taking huge numbers of jobs with them. 19 January 2021 1:38 PM
Businesses need a lifeline. Bring back UIF Ters payments, says WC govt The Western Cape government has reiterated its call for a new round of UIF Ters relief to mitigate the impact of the Level 3 lockd... 19 January 2021 12:33 PM
View all Business
Happy 20th birthday, Wikipedia – last outpost of the 'utopian' web Wikipedia – one of the last big websites where you are not a product sold to advertisers – has turned 20. 19 January 2021 11:03 AM
6 trends that will drag us along in 2021 – life will never be the same again The future is now different. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews trends analyst Dion Chang, the founder of Flux Trends. 18 January 2021 7:18 PM
Struggle to get an erection? It could be an early warning sign of heart disease It's time for some hard talk on a soft issue says dietician Rael Koping as he explains the link between ED and cardiovascular prob... 18 January 2021 11:52 AM
View all Lifestyle
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m ‘misappropriated’ from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
View all Sport
Miss SA slammed for bikini pics, but supporters say criticism is form of GBV Supporters of Shudufhadzo Musida leapt to her defence on Tuesday morning when critics slammed her for posting 'bikini pics'. 19 January 2021 10:57 AM
DJ Fresh and Euphonik step down from 947 and other public gigs amid rape case DJ Fresh and DJ Euphonik have been pulled off air on music station 947 after reaching an agreement with management at Primedia Bro... 16 January 2021 12:34 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 15 January 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 15 January 2021 5:17 PM
View all Entertainment
What can SA learn from China about handling disasters? South Africa and China are set to train public servants on governance and management of emergencies such as Covid-19. 19 January 2021 1:09 PM
[EXPLAINER] When a bronchoscopy is appropriate to treat Covid-19 Professor Keertan Dheda debunks myths spread about the procedure which is an appropriate treatment for only a small number of pati... 18 January 2021 11:22 AM
Welshman offers local govt £50m reward to find fortune he tossed on rubbish dump James Howell dumped a hard drive containing his then worthless bitcoin fortune in 2013 and now it's worth about £210m. 15 January 2021 1:58 PM
View all World
Chinese businesses and Namibian elites get rich illegally logging rosewood trees Protected ancient rosewood trees are being chopped down in Nambia despite a moratorium on harvesting these prized hardwoods and a... 13 January 2021 5:15 PM
Zimbabwe crisis: 'South Africa can intervene but solution lies with Zimbabweans' It is probably expecting too much from the ANC government to censure Zanu-PF, a sister liberation movement, says Tapiwa Chagonda. 12 January 2021 12:04 PM
Immigrants are net creators of jobs in South Africa, research confirms Political analyst Professor Friedman responds to criticisms that allowing foreign nationals into SA takes away local employment. 8 January 2021 4:12 PM
View all Africa
New laws force all restaurants to pay higher wages, and a host of other expenses "It applies to everybody. You have no choice," says Jan Truter of Labour Wise. "It comes at the worst possible time." 19 January 2021 9:26 AM
6 trends that will drag us along in 2021 – life will never be the same again The future is now different. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews trends analyst Dion Chang, the founder of Flux Trends. 18 January 2021 7:18 PM
Covid-19 vaccine: Government may have to milk bone-dry taxpayers some more Treasury is mulling raising taxes, says Prof Adrian Saville, Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers. 18 January 2021 6:25 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Despairing small wine farmers threaten to sue Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma

19 January 2021 1:38 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Wine
Agriculture
Alcohol ban
Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma
SAB
Beer
Lester Kiewit
alcohol sales ban
The Midday Report on CapeTalk
Francois Rossouw
Southern African Agri Initiative
wine farms
wine industry
SAAI

Once booming, internationally famous wine farms are going out of business, taking huge numbers of jobs with them.

The Southern African Agri Initiative (Saai) - a group representing thousands of family-owned wine farms - is threatening legal action against the government for the ongoing prohibition against the sale of alcoholic beverages.

The move comes a week after SAB – the country’s largest brewer – sued the government over the same issue.

Once booming, the country’s internationally famous wine industry is on its knees.

© andreykuzmin/123rf

Recently published related articles:

The liquor industry contributes roughly R140 billion to the economy and employs around a million people.

Wine farms are sitting on stock equal to the country's entire annual wine sales, driving down prices.

The new harvesting season starts in weeks, and a bumper crop is expected.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Francois Rossouw, CEO at Saai.

Rossouw argues that the wine industry is an agricultural business with alcohol as a by-product, instead of an alcohol business with an agricultural element.

Our previous application, a day before the High Court would’ve heard us… The Minister decided to scrap level three. That’s why we didn’t go ahead then…

Francois Rossouw, CEO - Southern African Agri Initiative

We’re going into harvesting now… but we cannot store any wine, because there are 300 million litres in barrels… It’s too late…

Francois Rossouw, CEO - Southern African Agri Initiative

Most of the grapes are grown for wine...

Francois Rossouw, CEO - Southern African Agri Initiative

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


19 January 2021 1:38 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Wine
Agriculture
Alcohol ban
Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma
SAB
Beer
Lester Kiewit
alcohol sales ban
The Midday Report on CapeTalk
Francois Rossouw
Southern African Agri Initiative
wine farms
wine industry
SAAI

More from Business

Two young women pushing old car that broke down 123rf

11 tips for saving up to R17 000 per year on fuel

19 January 2021 2:59 PM

The economy is old, mouldy toast. Bianca de Beer of Dialdirect Insurance shares 11 driving tips to help you make ends meet.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

restaurant-interior-table-fine-dining-wine-glass-cutlery-booking-food-meal-123rf

Businesses need a lifeline. Bring back UIF Ters payments, says WC govt

19 January 2021 12:33 PM

The Western Cape government has reiterated its call for a new round of UIF Ters relief to mitigate the impact of the Level 3 lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Wikipedia Donald Trump 123rf

Happy 20th birthday, Wikipedia – last outpost of the 'utopian' web

19 January 2021 11:03 AM

Wikipedia – one of the last big websites where you are not a product sold to advertisers – has turned 20.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Restaurant reopen reopening 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

New laws force all restaurants to pay higher wages, and a host of other expenses

19 January 2021 9:26 AM

"It applies to everybody. You have no choice," says Jan Truter of Labour Wise. "It comes at the worst possible time."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trend trends 2020 2021 123rf

6 trends that will drag us along in 2021 – life will never be the same again

18 January 2021 7:18 PM

The future is now different. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews trends analyst Dion Chang, the founder of Flux Trends.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

beer-alcohol-brewery-bottle-cap-drinking-booze-warehouse-liquor-industry-123rf

Alcohol ban: Consol, hanging by a thread, burns through millions to stay alive

18 January 2021 6:39 PM

It cannot stop its furnaces, so it must keep them going. Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Arnold, CEO at Consol Glass.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Doctor vaccine elderly woman senior covid-19 vaccine vaccinate 123rf

Covid-19 vaccine: Government may have to milk bone-dry taxpayers some more

18 January 2021 6:25 PM

Treasury is mulling raising taxes, says Prof Adrian Saville, Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

JSE Johannesburg Stock Exchange 123rf 123rfbusiness

Economy in 2021: 'Expect a better year for South African assets'

15 January 2021 3:02 PM

An economist expects China growth at 9.5%, US money-printing, rising metal prices and trade- and current-account surpluses in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Funky hipster retired older mature couple 123rf 123rfbusiness retirement

Retirement funds in SA are changing – new laws come into effect on 1 March 2021

15 January 2021 1:23 PM

Bruce Whitfield asks personal finance advisor Warren Ingram to explain in detail the new laws affecting provident funds.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Germany german flag covid-19 123rf pandemic 123rfworld

Germany Covid-19 death rate now higher than US - considers 'mega lockdown'

15 January 2021 11:33 AM

Germany has squandered its early success in restricting Covid-19, laments Deutsche Welle Correspondent Chelsey Dulaney.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Outcry after Mediclinic justifies ties to apartheid era ‘Dr Death’ Wouter Basson

Local

Miss SA slammed for bikini pics, but supporters say criticism is form of GBV

Local Entertainment

ANC to suspend Carl Niehaus. Ace Magashule distances himself from the MK vet

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Inside the coronavirus 501Y.V2 variant

19 January 2021 4:04 PM

MEC Ntuli, Ukhozi’s Nzimande to receive category 1 official funerals - Ramaphosa

19 January 2021 3:52 PM

ANC MPs want teachers to be among the first to get COVID-19 vaccine

19 January 2021 2:44 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA