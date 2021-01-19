Despairing small wine farmers threaten to sue Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma
The Southern African Agri Initiative (Saai) - a group representing thousands of family-owned wine farms - is threatening legal action against the government for the ongoing prohibition against the sale of alcoholic beverages.
The move comes a week after SAB – the country’s largest brewer – sued the government over the same issue.
Once booming, the country’s internationally famous wine industry is on its knees.
The liquor industry contributes roughly R140 billion to the economy and employs around a million people.
Wine farms are sitting on stock equal to the country's entire annual wine sales, driving down prices.
The new harvesting season starts in weeks, and a bumper crop is expected.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Francois Rossouw, CEO at Saai.
Rossouw argues that the wine industry is an agricultural business with alcohol as a by-product, instead of an alcohol business with an agricultural element.
Our previous application, a day before the High Court would’ve heard us… The Minister decided to scrap level three. That’s why we didn’t go ahead then…Francois Rossouw, CEO - Southern African Agri Initiative
We’re going into harvesting now… but we cannot store any wine, because there are 300 million litres in barrels… It’s too late…Francois Rossouw, CEO - Southern African Agri Initiative
Most of the grapes are grown for wine...Francois Rossouw, CEO - Southern African Agri Initiative
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
