Outcry after Mediclinic justifies ties to apartheid era ‘Dr Death’ Wouter Basson





Dr. Wouter Basson was the mastermind behind the apartheid government's chemical weapons project, a programme implicated in kidnapping, poisoning and killing anti-apartheid activists.

Basson ran the country's secret chemical and biological warfare project, called Project Coast, between 1980 to 1990.

The covert operation allegedly involved the manufacturing of suicide pills and poisonous gasses for the apartheid regime as well as research into anti-fertility drugs for ethnic cleansing.

He was dubbed "Dr. Death" by local media when the details of the secret programme emerged after apartheid rule ended in South Africa.

Basson is currently in private practice as a cardiologist at two Mediclinic hospitals in Cape Town's northern suburbs.

Dr. Wouter Basson is currently practicing as a cardiologist in Cape Town. Image: Mediclinic website

In late 2013, the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPSCA) found the chemical warfare expert guilty of unprofessional conduct.

But in 2018, after a lengthy legal battle, Basson won his challenge to have two HPCSA members recused from the committee deciding his sanction for unethical conduct.

In April 2019, the HPCSA said that it would apply for leave to appeal the judgement recusing two of its members from the disciplinary committee.

This week South African Twitter users were shocked to learn that Dr. Basson still has his medical licence and is practicing in the Mother City.

Basson was also previously tutoring Stellenbosch medical students.

Mediclinic SA has responded to outrage on Twitter by stating, "We cannot prohibit HPCSA registered doctors, including Dr. Basson, from practicing unless they are prevented by law from doing so".

Good day, by law doctors are independent practitioners & cannot be employed by Mediclinic Southern Africa. We cannot prohibit HPCSA registered doctors, including Dr Basson, from practising unless they are prevented by law from doing so. Kind regards, the Mediclinic SA team. — Mediclinic SA (@Mediclinic) January 18, 2021

Some Twitter users have slammed the hospital group for having "no shame" and being on the "wrong side of the history".

Mediclinic are out here openly defending employing Dr. Wouter Basson, like the man wasn't the lead, on a National Party project on biological warfare for ethnic cleansing. — #We'reRemovingADictator (@LungeloN_Zulu) January 18, 2021

@Mediclinic would rather be on the wrong side of history. Instead of listening to the countless tweets of people expressing their disgust, they defend keeping #WouterBasson on



EVERYONE that uses their services should stop until he's removed from dealing with South Africans https://t.co/EqgQlWuce7 pic.twitter.com/db49YiCFEL — Natasha (@SADramaMama) January 18, 2021

When you think about the Wouter Basson situation, and then think about those who tell us to get over it, in relation to apartheid, you realise that those people either don’t know or don’t care what “it” is. How do you get over THAT? — Jamil F. Khan (@JamilFarouk) January 19, 2021

In other countries people like Wouter Basson would be behind bars, they would be hiding, hanging their faces in shame and justice would’ve been served. Not in SA! @HPCSA_ @Mediclinic 💔😭 — Modibe Modiba (@mmodiba10) January 18, 2021

No shame whatsoever @Mediclinic



Read up on Wouter Basson & his role in apartheid & how he became to be known as ‘Dr Death’ https://t.co/j3BJDHIiOy pic.twitter.com/NChu5YURKg — Tumi Sole (@tumisole) January 18, 2021

I don't understand why @Mediclinic associate itself with Dr Death with tainted reputation surely it will cause reputation damage to the hospital and what nonsense statement did you issue. I myself will consider other private hospitals #MediClinicMustFall — Gaddafi🇿🇦 (@DustSamuel) January 19, 2021

SA is like a sick pantomime, we are all acting in it, the storylines make little to no sense. There's no hero & the villians face changes every night and there was one large storyline arc that was literally never acknowledged and no we all just saying lines that have no point.🇿🇦 — Lady Skollie🇿🇦 (@LadySkollie) January 19, 2021