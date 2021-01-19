SAHRC: Sassa 'turning things around' at CT offices, it should've happened sooner
The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) met with the leadership of the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) after the grant applicants were hosed down by police on Friday.
The commission and other rights groups strongly condemned the use of water cannons to enforce physical distancing outside the Bellville Sassa office last week.
The SAHRC is formally investigating the matter.
RELATED: Police spray Sassa grant queue in Bellville with water cannons
There have been long queues outside various Sassa offices in Cape Town as thousands of beneficiaries reapply for temporary disability grants that were suspended last month.
SAHRC commissioner Chris Nissen met with the CEO and regional director of Sassa on Tuesday afternoon after inspecting two Sassa offices in the morning.
According to Nissen, Sassa has now reached an agreement with the City of Cape Town to use eight municipal venues to better manage grant applications across the city.
RELATED: SAHRC to meet with Sassa leadership over 'despicable' scenes at Bellville office
Sassa officials have also introduced a queue management system and volunteer marshalls at various service centres.
While things appear to be "turning around", Nissen says Sassa should have been prepared sooner.
RELATED: We can't extend temporary disability grants again, says Sassa CEO
This morning I went to Bellville and I went to Eerste River and I must say that I am very impressed by what management in the meantime has done, in terms of turning things around.Chris Nissen, Western Cape commissioner - SAHRC
They are putting in place [measures], including getting doctors to fast-track medical examinations. They are putting in place queue management systems, volunteers, and they have now concluded an agreement with the City of Cape Town.Chris Nissen, Western Cape commissioner - SAHRC
What we've heard today is very encouraging, but it should have been rolled out already.Chris Nissen, Western Cape commissioner - SAHRC
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
More from Local
Outcry after Mediclinic justifies ties to apartheid era ‘Dr Death’ Wouter Basson
Private hospital group Mediclinic South Africa has come under fire after it emerged that Dr. Wouter Basson is still practicing at its Cape facilities.Read More
ECDs don't have to close their doors along with schools - Necda
Early childhood development (ECD) centres will be allowed to reopen as they are not regulated by the Department of Basic Education (DBE).Read More
What can SA learn from China about handling disasters?
South Africa and China are set to train public servants on governance and management of emergencies such as Covid-19.Read More
Caller weeps as he tells Kieno Kammies 'Dad was so careful and now he's gone.'
Steven from Somerset West made an emotional call to Kieno Kammies on Tuesday, his father died from Covid-19 on Monday.Read More
ANC to suspend Carl Niehaus. Ace Magashule distances himself from the MK vet
Lester Kiewit interviews Tshidi Madia, a senior political journalist at EWN.Read More
Mark Heywood: Rigid ban on Ivermectin doing more harm than good
Ivermectin shows some anecdotal evidence of efficacy in the treatment of Covid-19 and there is growing advocacy for the drug in SA.Read More
Miss SA slammed for bikini pics, but supporters say criticism is form of GBV
Supporters of Shudufhadzo Musida leapt to her defence on Tuesday morning when critics slammed her for posting 'bikini pics'.Read More
The second wave is taking out whole families - Covid latest
Prof Salim Abdool Karim says the efficiency of the new variant means that whole families are being infected during the 2nd wave.Read More
No Cape Town Cycle Tour 2021 in March, event 'untenable' say organisers
Organisers say they are exploring all available options in terms of hosting a safe Cape Town Cycle Tour later in the year.Read More
Award-winning CPT eatery offers booze-free pairing menu
Restaurants hit hard by lockdown have been forced to come up with ways to lure customers in without being able to serve alcohol.Read More