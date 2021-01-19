What do flatulence-filtering undies (for real) have to do with Donald Trump?
Did you know there's "fart-proof" underwear available online?
Well, the UK manufacturer of Shreddies underwear claims its wares filter flatulence:
"Shreddies award-winning activated charcoal underwear eliminates odours with ease"
At first I thought this was a spoof... but there's quite a lot of serious debate online... Apparently it works!Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
On The Money Show, branding and advertising expert Andy Rice explains why Shreddies caught his eye.
It's to do with the brand's latest print advert, which capitalises on the end of the Donald Trump era as Joe Biden steps towards the US presidency.
Say Good Biden to embarrassing Trumps! the campaign exclaims.
I couldn't quite see how the word 'trumps' worked until it was pointed out in one of the debates that in many parts of the world with a British heritage, the word 'trump' is actually a (slightly more polite) synonym for fart.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
I think the topicality of this is probably proof that it wasn't sitting around in the bottom drawer of some creative director's office for years waiting for an outlet.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
It [flatulence] is treated in a manner which is light-hearted and allows people who would suffer from such conditions to feel a sense of, should I say, relief.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
A small brand achieving this with wit in the space of six words, earns Shreddies the "hero of the week" award from Rice.
Listen to The Money Show's Heroes and Zeros slot (Shreddies discussion at 5:16):
This article first appeared on 702 : What do flatulence-filtering undies (for real) have to do with Donald Trump?
More from Business
If interest rate remains stable, 2021 to bring more surprises in property market
Despite the pandemic, 2020 saw a rally in residential property sales. Andrew Golding examines the trends expected in 2021.Read More
Top universities offering 1,500 free courses online. Grab the opportunity!
Harvard, Oxford, MIT... We need to take responsibility for keeping ourselves on the cutting edge, says futurist Graeme Codrington.Read More
Sars drops ball with eFiling changes - 'We're working hard to convert service'
Most online forms have now been migrated to newer technology after Adobe stopped support for Flash Player on 31 Dec, says Sars.Read More
11 tips for saving up to R17 000 per year on fuel
The economy is old, mouldy toast. Bianca de Beer of Dialdirect Insurance shares 11 driving tips to help you make ends meet.Read More
Despairing small wine farmers threaten to sue Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma
Once booming, internationally famous wine farms are going out of business, taking huge numbers of jobs with them.Read More
Businesses need a lifeline. Bring back UIF Ters payments, says WC govt
The Western Cape government has reiterated its call for a new round of UIF Ters relief to mitigate the impact of the Level 3 lockdown.Read More
Happy 20th birthday, Wikipedia – last outpost of the 'utopian' web
Wikipedia – one of the last big websites where you are not a product sold to advertisers – has turned 20.Read More
New laws force all restaurants to pay higher wages, and a host of other expenses
"It applies to everybody. You have no choice," says Jan Truter of Labour Wise. "It comes at the worst possible time."Read More
6 trends that will drag us along in 2021 – life will never be the same again
The future is now different. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews trends analyst Dion Chang, the founder of Flux Trends.Read More
Alcohol ban: Consol, hanging by a thread, burns through millions to stay alive
It cannot stop its furnaces, so it must keep them going. Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Arnold, CEO at Consol Glass.Read More
More from Opinion
New laws force all restaurants to pay higher wages, and a host of other expenses
"It applies to everybody. You have no choice," says Jan Truter of Labour Wise. "It comes at the worst possible time."Read More
6 trends that will drag us along in 2021 – life will never be the same again
The future is now different. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews trends analyst Dion Chang, the founder of Flux Trends.Read More
Covid-19 vaccine: Government may have to milk bone-dry taxpayers some more
Treasury is mulling raising taxes, says Prof Adrian Saville, Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers.Read More
Economy in 2021: 'Expect a better year for South African assets'
An economist expects China growth at 9.5%, US money-printing, rising metal prices and trade- and current-account surpluses in SA.Read More
'Disabled South Africans are sleeping on pavements outside Sassa offices'
A humanitarian and health crisis is unfolding, right now, in South Africa, warns Lynette Maart (Black Sash national director).Read More
Anoj Singh fails to testify at Zondo Commission - despite it being mandatory
"It’s a very decisive moment for the legitimacy of the Zondo Commission," warns political analyst (NWU) Professor Andre Duvenhage.Read More
Santam limits Covid-19 'business interruption' pay-outs to 3 months' losses
"The indemnity period is now the question," says lawyer PJ Veldhuizen. "I think Santam is going to be unsuccessful."Read More
Elon Musk slips to no 2 in 'richest' rankings (but earns Andy Rice's hero award)
Pretoria-born Musk is a role model in terms of vision, creativity and conviction says branding expert Andy Rice.Read More
Zimbabwe crisis: 'South Africa can intervene but solution lies with Zimbabweans'
It is probably expecting too much from the ANC government to censure Zanu-PF, a sister liberation movement, says Tapiwa Chagonda.Read More
'ANC is against another hard lockdown'
"Family meeting" – the scariest words in the English language. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 Political Editor Qaanitah Hunter.Read More
More from World
What can SA learn from China about handling disasters?
South Africa and China are set to train public servants on governance and management of emergencies such as Covid-19.Read More
[EXPLAINER] When a bronchoscopy is appropriate to treat Covid-19
Professor Keertan Dheda debunks myths spread about the procedure which is an appropriate treatment for only a small number of patients.Read More
Welshman offers local govt £50m reward to find fortune he tossed on rubbish dump
James Howell dumped a hard drive containing his then worthless bitcoin fortune in 2013 and now it's worth about £210m.Read More
Germany Covid-19 death rate now higher than US - considers 'mega lockdown'
Germany has squandered its early success in restricting Covid-19, laments Deutsche Welle Correspondent Chelsey Dulaney.Read More
Covid-19 working from home spawns new virtual team-building trend
Online searches for virtual team-building are up 1540% over the past 6 months as companies find staff at home feel disconnected.Read More
Telegram now counts 500m active users. 'People are rebelling against Facebook!'
The new privacy policy being implemented by WhatsApp's parent company is the straw that broke the consumer's back - Toby ShapshakRead More
US executes 'womb raider' who strangled to death pregnant mother
The execution makes Lisa Montgomery the first female federal inmate to be put to death by the US government in 67 years.Read More
Trump claims incendiary speech before Capitol riots was 'totally appropriate'
With steps afoot to remove/impeach Donald Trump ahead of Biden's inauguration, he's chosen to visit 'his' wall on Mexico border.Read More
Is the Bitcoin bubble about to burst following 20% plunge?
Big corporates have been investing in Bitcoin; what does that mean for the future? Crypto expert Paul Mitchell weighs in.Read More
Trevor Noah drops R412m on luxurious Bel-Air mansion - take a look inside!
Some of the Daily Show hosts new neighbours will include Elon Musk, Jennifer Aniston, and music stars Beyonce and Jay-Z.Read More