Sars drops ball with eFiling changes - 'We're working hard to convert service'
"Anything you can do to light a fire under Sars (South African Revenue Service) would be greatly appreciated!"
That's the plea to Bruce Whitfield from a conveyancing attorney as the revenue service tries to play catchup with its disrupted online service.
Sars issued an apology for eFiling frustrations when it became apparent taxpayers were unable to access certain forms.
Sars is still using Flash Player-enabled forms despite timeous warnings from Adobe that this function would be discontinued on 31 December 2020.
"Despite this warning, Sars seems to have been taken by surprise... and all access was blocked from 12 January 2021" reports the firm of conveyancing attorneys.
"The alternate path suggested to bypass this does not work. We're unable to pay Sars transfer duty on behalf of clients, which is delaying transfers."
The Sars call centre was apparently unable to help.
Browser Compatibility Guidelines— SA Revenue Service (@sarstax) January 13, 2021
The discontinuation of the Flash Player component by Adobe has negatively impacted a limited set of Adobe forms / declarations on eFiling.
Please see revised guidelines...https://t.co/wkq9QirN4T pic.twitter.com/ZVeuivorFA
Sars is aware of the problem and says it is "currently working on resolving the matter and will advise once the problem has been resolved."
It provides recommendations on its website to help eFilers unable to access certain forms.
Whitfield interviews Intikhab Sheikh, head of Technology and Solutions Delivery at Sars.
How did it all go so wrong?
First of all, extend a heartfelt apology to all our taxpayers and traders for the disruption in service.Intikhab Sheikh, Head: Technology and Solutions Delivery - SARS
We've known about the intentions of Adobe to stop support for the Adobe Flash Player for some browsers... beyond December 2020. We've actually been working very hard at converting our servers over the past three years or so.Intikhab Sheikh, Head: Technology and Solutions Delivery - SARS
The one thing that caught us off-guard - We were aware that Adobe would stop support, but we erred in our understanding that they would block the usage of Adobe Flash Player from 12 January 2021.Intikhab Sheikh, Head: Technology and Solutions Delivery - SARS
Of the 44 forms that work in Adobe Flash, 20 (highest-volume) have been migrated so far he says.
Of the 24 outstanding, 15 are going live on Friday.
Listen to Sheikh's detailed explanation and his remedy for the desperate conveyancing firm below:
This article first appeared on 702 : Sars drops ball with eFiling changes - 'We're working hard to convert service'
