Seychelles President hopes to vaccinate 70% of nation's population by mid-March

Latest Local
If interest rate remains stable, 2021 to bring more surprises in property market Despite the pandemic, 2020 saw a rally in residential property sales. Andrew Golding examines the trends expected in 2021. 19 January 2021 8:19 PM
Top universities offering 1,500 free courses online. Grab the opportunity! Harvard, Oxford, MIT... We need to take responsibility for keeping ourselves on the cutting edge, says futurist Graeme Codrington. 19 January 2021 7:50 PM
Medscheme, Discovery and Gems guilty of race bias against black doctors - report An interim report has found three top medical aid schemes guilty of racially discriminating against black medical practitioners. 19 January 2021 5:39 PM
View all Local
Covid-19 vaccine tax? 'Govt needs to tell the nation what the funding model is' Human rights lawyer at Health Justice Initiative Fatima Hassan says the minister needs to answer questions from citizens. 18 January 2021 1:54 PM
'Detractors want to blame Eskom's woes on Cyril Ramaphosa' Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe implicated President Cyril Ramaphosa at the state capture commission of inquiry last week and his de... 18 January 2021 1:23 PM
Over 18K megawatts offline due to planned and unplanned maintenance, says Eskom Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha says machines break down without notice resulting in the latest bout of loadshedding. 18 January 2021 10:02 AM
View all Politics
11 tips for saving up to R17 000 per year on fuel The economy is old, mouldy toast. Bianca de Beer of Dialdirect Insurance shares 11 driving tips to help you make ends meet. 19 January 2021 2:59 PM
Despairing small wine farmers threaten to sue Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma Once booming, internationally famous wine farms are going out of business, taking huge numbers of jobs with them. 19 January 2021 1:38 PM
Businesses need a lifeline. Bring back UIF Ters payments, says WC govt The Western Cape government has reiterated its call for a new round of UIF Ters relief to mitigate the impact of the Level 3 lockd... 19 January 2021 12:33 PM
View all Business
Happy 20th birthday, Wikipedia – last outpost of the 'utopian' web Wikipedia – one of the last big websites where you are not a product sold to advertisers – has turned 20. 19 January 2021 11:03 AM
6 trends that will drag us along in 2021 – life will never be the same again The future is now different. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews trends analyst Dion Chang, the founder of Flux Trends. 18 January 2021 7:18 PM
Struggle to get an erection? It could be an early warning sign of heart disease It's time for some hard talk on a soft issue says dietician Rael Koping as he explains the link between ED and cardiovascular prob... 18 January 2021 11:52 AM
View all Lifestyle
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m ‘misappropriated’ from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
View all Sport
Miss SA slammed for bikini pics, but supporters say criticism is form of GBV Supporters of Shudufhadzo Musida leapt to her defence on Tuesday morning when critics slammed her for posting 'bikini pics'. 19 January 2021 10:57 AM
DJ Fresh and Euphonik step down from 947 and other public gigs amid rape case DJ Fresh and DJ Euphonik have been pulled off air on music station 947 after reaching an agreement with management at Primedia Bro... 16 January 2021 12:34 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 15 January 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 15 January 2021 5:17 PM
View all Entertainment
What do flatulence-filtering undies (for real) have to do with Donald Trump? A campaign for a UK underwear producer manages to attach itself to the US presidential transition, earning Andy Rice's hero award. 19 January 2021 8:53 PM
What can SA learn from China about handling disasters? South Africa and China are set to train public servants on governance and management of emergencies such as Covid-19. 19 January 2021 1:09 PM
[EXPLAINER] When a bronchoscopy is appropriate to treat Covid-19 Professor Keertan Dheda debunks myths spread about the procedure which is an appropriate treatment for only a small number of pati... 18 January 2021 11:22 AM
View all World
Seychelles President hopes to vaccinate 70% of nation's population by mid-March Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan says 10% of the island nation's population has already received the first shot of the Covid-... 19 January 2021 6:54 PM
Chinese businesses and Namibian elites get rich illegally logging rosewood trees Protected ancient rosewood trees are being chopped down in Nambia despite a moratorium on harvesting these prized hardwoods and a... 13 January 2021 5:15 PM
Zimbabwe crisis: 'South Africa can intervene but solution lies with Zimbabweans' It is probably expecting too much from the ANC government to censure Zanu-PF, a sister liberation movement, says Tapiwa Chagonda. 12 January 2021 12:04 PM
View all Africa
New laws force all restaurants to pay higher wages, and a host of other expenses "It applies to everybody. You have no choice," says Jan Truter of Labour Wise. "It comes at the worst possible time." 19 January 2021 9:26 AM
6 trends that will drag us along in 2021 – life will never be the same again The future is now different. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews trends analyst Dion Chang, the founder of Flux Trends. 18 January 2021 7:18 PM
Covid-19 vaccine: Government may have to milk bone-dry taxpayers some more Treasury is mulling raising taxes, says Prof Adrian Saville, Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers. 18 January 2021 6:25 PM
View all Opinion
Seychelles President hopes to vaccinate 70% of nation's population by mid-March

19 January 2021 6:54 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Seychelles
Covid-19 vaccine rollout
Wavel Ramkalawan
Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan
Seychelles Covid-19 vaccine strategy

Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan says 10% of the island nation's population has already received the first shot of the Covid-19 jab.

Seychelles became the first African country to administer the Covid-19 vaccine over a week ago after it received 50,000 doses of China’s Sinopharm jab, donated by the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Now in the second week of its vaccination programme, the country is aiming to become the first in the world to vaccinate 70% of its adult population in order to achieve herd immunity.

President Wavel Ramkalawa says the target is to vaccinate 60,000 people by mid-March for the nation to reach herd immunity levels.

Once this is achieved, Ramkalawa says Seychelles can open up to the world in order to resuscitate its battered economy.

No quarantine needed with vaccine certificates

Seychelles is welcoming tourists from anywhere in the world as long as they have taken both shots of the Covid-19 vaccination, in addition to producing a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of travel.

Travellers will need to provide an official vaccine certificate indicating that the final dose of the vaccine was taken at least two weeks before travel.

Visitors to the 115-island Indian Ocean archipelago will not need to go into quarantine upon arrival if they present a valid vaccination certificate and PCR test..

But once 70% of the population is vaccinated by mid-March, Ramkalawa says a Covid-19 vaccine certificate will not be a requirement for entry. However, a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of travel will still be required.

Seychelles, with a population of just over 98,000 people, relies heavily on its tourism industry. Ramkalawan says there is already a "buzz" around reopening the country to tourists and reviving their currency.

Anybody who has received the two vaccine doses can, after two weeks, enter the country but they also have to present a 72-hour PCR negative test result.

Wavel Ramkalawan, President of The Republic of the Seychelles

We hope that by mid-March we should have vaccinated around 60,000 people - this should be good enough for us to open the country for any visitor with a 72-hour PCR negative test result.

Wavel Ramkalawan, President of The Republic of the Seychelles

We've already covered over 10% of our population... The doubts are being erased and people are saying, 'Yes, give us our vaccine!'

Wavel Ramkalawan, President of The Republic of the Seychelles

Ramkalawa was the first to receive the jab along with members of his Cabinet earlier this month.

He says he's leading by example and encouraging all the people of the island nation to get the injection.

There are many people who are speculating about the vaccine, but as somebody who believes that the vaccine is the way forward, I felt that it was important for me to lead by example.

Wavel Ramkalawan, President of The Republic of the Seychelles

Having received the vaccine as a gift from His Royal Highness the Crown Prince of the UAE, I felt that it was only right that I should go first together with the Cabinet to show the people that we are serious and they too should follow suit, and it is working.

Wavel Ramkalawan, President of The Republic of the Seychelles

Listen to President Wavel Ramkalawan on CapeTalk:


