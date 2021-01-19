Medscheme, Discovery and Gems guilty of race bias against black doctors - report





The preliminary report was released by Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi on Tuesday after a failed bid to block the findings by the Government Employees Medical Scheme (Gems) in court.

The report claims that Discovery, Medscheme, and Gems have been unfairly classifying black health professionals as likely to commit fraud between January 2012 to June 2019.

Ngcukaitobi and a team of advocates were appointed by the Council for Medical Schemes in 2019 to probe allegations made by members of the National Healthcare Professionals' Association (NHCPA).

The NHCPA members had alleged that they were being discriminated against by medical schemes and their claims withheld on the basis of race.

According to the report, black practitioners were 1.4 times more likely to be classified as likely to commit fraud, waste, and abuse than their white counterparts.

The investigation found that found MedScheme is 33% more likely to find black practitioners guilty of fraud, GEMS 80%, and Discovery 35%.

However, the bias does not stem from explicit racism, explains Ruan Jooste, the associate editor at Business Maverick.

The bias is rooted in flawed algorithms and systems used by the schemes and administrators to identify wrongdoing by healthcare practitioners, Jooste tells CapeTalk.

The medical aid schemes will be asked to submit their input before a final report is released with recommendations.

The report found that there was an overwhelming racial bias in outcomes between 2012 and 2019 and how these medical schemes were processed their procedures and paid out their claims from various doctors all over the country. Ruan Jooste, Associate Editor - Business Maverick

The report also found that this racial bias was not on purpose or intentional. It's a structural problem about how [the system] identifies fraud or wastage or incorrect coding when the practitioners across the country apply their claims when they see certain patients. Ruan Jooste, Associate Editor - Business Maverick

Gems' results look a bit worse than the other two medical schemes that were under investigation. Their bias looks more 'intense'. Ruan Jooste, Associate Editor - Business Maverick

Medscheme, Gems, and Discovery have admitted that they realise that the application of how they do it is not necessarily fair or consistent. Ruan Jooste, Associate Editor - Business Maverick

