If interest rate remains stable, 2021 to bring more surprises in property market Despite the pandemic, 2020 saw a rally in residential property sales. Andrew Golding examines the trends expected in 2021. 19 January 2021 8:19 PM
Top universities offering 1,500 free courses online. Grab the opportunity! Harvard, Oxford, MIT... We need to take responsibility for keeping ourselves on the cutting edge, says futurist Graeme Codrington. 19 January 2021 7:50 PM
Medscheme, Discovery and Gems guilty of race bias against black doctors - report An interim report has found three top medical aid schemes guilty of racially discriminating against black medical practitioners. 19 January 2021 5:39 PM
Covid-19 vaccine tax? 'Govt needs to tell the nation what the funding model is' Human rights lawyer at Health Justice Initiative Fatima Hassan says the minister needs to answer questions from citizens. 18 January 2021 1:54 PM
'Detractors want to blame Eskom's woes on Cyril Ramaphosa' Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe implicated President Cyril Ramaphosa at the state capture commission of inquiry last week and his de... 18 January 2021 1:23 PM
Over 18K megawatts offline due to planned and unplanned maintenance, says Eskom Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha says machines break down without notice resulting in the latest bout of loadshedding. 18 January 2021 10:02 AM
11 tips for saving up to R17 000 per year on fuel The economy is old, mouldy toast. Bianca de Beer of Dialdirect Insurance shares 11 driving tips to help you make ends meet. 19 January 2021 2:59 PM
Despairing small wine farmers threaten to sue Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma Once booming, internationally famous wine farms are going out of business, taking huge numbers of jobs with them. 19 January 2021 1:38 PM
Businesses need a lifeline. Bring back UIF Ters payments, says WC govt The Western Cape government has reiterated its call for a new round of UIF Ters relief to mitigate the impact of the Level 3 lockd... 19 January 2021 12:33 PM
Happy 20th birthday, Wikipedia – last outpost of the 'utopian' web Wikipedia – one of the last big websites where you are not a product sold to advertisers – has turned 20. 19 January 2021 11:03 AM
6 trends that will drag us along in 2021 – life will never be the same again The future is now different. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews trends analyst Dion Chang, the founder of Flux Trends. 18 January 2021 7:18 PM
Struggle to get an erection? It could be an early warning sign of heart disease It's time for some hard talk on a soft issue says dietician Rael Koping as he explains the link between ED and cardiovascular prob... 18 January 2021 11:52 AM
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let's do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m 'misappropriated' from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
Miss SA slammed for bikini pics, but supporters say criticism is form of GBV Supporters of Shudufhadzo Musida leapt to her defence on Tuesday morning when critics slammed her for posting 'bikini pics'. 19 January 2021 10:57 AM
DJ Fresh and Euphonik step down from 947 and other public gigs amid rape case DJ Fresh and DJ Euphonik have been pulled off air on music station 947 after reaching an agreement with management at Primedia Bro... 16 January 2021 12:34 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 15 January 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 15 January 2021 5:17 PM
What do flatulence-filtering undies (for real) have to do with Donald Trump? A campaign for a UK underwear producer manages to attach itself to the US presidential transition, earning Andy Rice's hero award. 19 January 2021 8:53 PM
What can SA learn from China about handling disasters? South Africa and China are set to train public servants on governance and management of emergencies such as Covid-19. 19 January 2021 1:09 PM
[EXPLAINER] When a bronchoscopy is appropriate to treat Covid-19 Professor Keertan Dheda debunks myths spread about the procedure which is an appropriate treatment for only a small number of pati... 18 January 2021 11:22 AM
Seychelles President hopes to vaccinate 70% of nation's population by mid-March Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan says 10% of the island nation's population has already received the first shot of the Covid-... 19 January 2021 6:54 PM
Chinese businesses and Namibian elites get rich illegally logging rosewood trees Protected ancient rosewood trees are being chopped down in Nambia despite a moratorium on harvesting these prized hardwoods and a... 13 January 2021 5:15 PM
Zimbabwe crisis: 'South Africa can intervene but solution lies with Zimbabweans' It is probably expecting too much from the ANC government to censure Zanu-PF, a sister liberation movement, says Tapiwa Chagonda. 12 January 2021 12:04 PM
New laws force all restaurants to pay higher wages, and a host of other expenses "It applies to everybody. You have no choice," says Jan Truter of Labour Wise. "It comes at the worst possible time." 19 January 2021 9:26 AM
6 trends that will drag us along in 2021 – life will never be the same again The future is now different. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews trends analyst Dion Chang, the founder of Flux Trends. 18 January 2021 7:18 PM
Covid-19 vaccine: Government may have to milk bone-dry taxpayers some more Treasury is mulling raising taxes, says Prof Adrian Saville, Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers. 18 January 2021 6:25 PM
Medscheme, Discovery and Gems guilty of race bias against black doctors - report

19 January 2021 5:39 PM
by Qama Qukula
Gems
Discovery
Medical aid schemes
medical aid claims
Medscheme
Interim Report
black doctors
black health professionals

An interim report has found three top medical aid schemes guilty of racially discriminating against black medical practitioners.

The preliminary report was released by Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi on Tuesday after a failed bid to block the findings by the Government Employees Medical Scheme (Gems) in court.

The report claims that Discovery, Medscheme, and Gems have been unfairly classifying black health professionals as likely to commit fraud between January 2012 to June 2019.

Ngcukaitobi and a team of advocates were appointed by the Council for Medical Schemes in 2019 to probe allegations made by members of the National Healthcare Professionals' Association (NHCPA).

The NHCPA members had alleged that they were being discriminated against by medical schemes and their claims withheld on the basis of race.

According to the report, black practitioners were 1.4 times more likely to be classified as likely to commit fraud, waste, and abuse than their white counterparts.

The investigation found that found MedScheme is 33% more likely to find black practitioners guilty of fraud, GEMS 80%, and Discovery 35%.

However, the bias does not stem from explicit racism, explains Ruan Jooste, the associate editor at Business Maverick.

The bias is rooted in flawed algorithms and systems used by the schemes and administrators to identify wrongdoing by healthcare practitioners, Jooste tells CapeTalk.

The medical aid schemes will be asked to submit their input before a final report is released with recommendations.

The report found that there was an overwhelming racial bias in outcomes between 2012 and 2019 and how these medical schemes were processed their procedures and paid out their claims from various doctors all over the country.

Ruan Jooste, Associate Editor - Business Maverick

The report also found that this racial bias was not on purpose or intentional. It's a structural problem about how [the system] identifies fraud or wastage or incorrect coding when the practitioners across the country apply their claims when they see certain patients.

Ruan Jooste, Associate Editor - Business Maverick

Gems' results look a bit worse than the other two medical schemes that were under investigation. Their bias looks more 'intense'.

Ruan Jooste, Associate Editor - Business Maverick

Medscheme, Gems, and Discovery have admitted that they realise that the application of how they do it is not necessarily fair or consistent.

Ruan Jooste, Associate Editor - Business Maverick

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:


