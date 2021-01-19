If interest rate remains stable, 2021 to bring more surprises in property market
Interest rates are sitting at 50-year lows, offering the perfect opportunity for those who've hung onto their jobs to put a foot on that first rung of the property ladder.
Despite the financial devastation wrought by the Covid-29 pandemic, 2020 saw a rally in some areas of the property market.
Bruce Whitfield interviews Andrew Golding, CEO of the Pam Golding Property Group.
"From June and July the market has been really buoyant", he says.
It was underpinned mainly by the low interest rate environment and a number of structural changes in the way people considered their lifestyle and where they chose to live, and remote working...Andrew Golding, CEO - Pam Golding Property Group
What is the outlook for the property sector in 2021?
Provided interest rates remain stable it's hoped the market will continue with the momentum of the past six months, says Golding.
A number of people have found the ability to buy rather than rent in the first-home buying market. That's in the R700,000 to R1.5 million or R2 million category... that's been the most buoyant.Andrew Golding, CEO - Pam Golding Property Group
But we have seen activity throughout the market, up to the top end. That's perhaps a different environment where we've seen opportunistic buyers and in some cases distressed sellers or sellers who have looked to offload property in the light of the current environment.Andrew Golding, CEO - Pam Golding Property Group
In the traditionally quieter month of December, there was a surprise of high activity at the end of 2020 particularly in the R2 million to R5 million band.
I think the market is showing a lot of surprises generally across the board where people are at home and considering their lifestyle opportunities and what this market is offering them.Andrew Golding, CEO - Pam Golding Property Group
Listen to Golding discuss the growing trends in the market:
This article first appeared on 702 : If interest rate remains stable, 2021 to bring more surprises in property market
More from Business
What do flatulence-filtering undies (for real) have to do with Donald Trump?
A campaign for a UK underwear producer manages to attach itself to the US presidential transition, earning Andy Rice's hero award.Read More
Top universities offering 1,500 free courses online. Grab the opportunity!
Harvard, Oxford, MIT... We need to take responsibility for keeping ourselves on the cutting edge, says futurist Graeme Codrington.Read More
Sars drops ball with eFiling changes - 'We're working hard to convert service'
Most online forms have now been migrated to newer technology after Adobe stopped support for Flash Player on 31 Dec, says Sars.Read More
11 tips for saving up to R17 000 per year on fuel
The economy is old, mouldy toast. Bianca de Beer of Dialdirect Insurance shares 11 driving tips to help you make ends meet.Read More
Despairing small wine farmers threaten to sue Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma
Once booming, internationally famous wine farms are going out of business, taking huge numbers of jobs with them.Read More
Businesses need a lifeline. Bring back UIF Ters payments, says WC govt
The Western Cape government has reiterated its call for a new round of UIF Ters relief to mitigate the impact of the Level 3 lockdown.Read More
Happy 20th birthday, Wikipedia – last outpost of the 'utopian' web
Wikipedia – one of the last big websites where you are not a product sold to advertisers – has turned 20.Read More
New laws force all restaurants to pay higher wages, and a host of other expenses
"It applies to everybody. You have no choice," says Jan Truter of Labour Wise. "It comes at the worst possible time."Read More
6 trends that will drag us along in 2021 – life will never be the same again
The future is now different. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews trends analyst Dion Chang, the founder of Flux Trends.Read More
Alcohol ban: Consol, hanging by a thread, burns through millions to stay alive
It cannot stop its furnaces, so it must keep them going. Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Arnold, CEO at Consol Glass.Read More
More from Local
Top universities offering 1,500 free courses online. Grab the opportunity!
Harvard, Oxford, MIT... We need to take responsibility for keeping ourselves on the cutting edge, says futurist Graeme Codrington.Read More
Sars drops ball with eFiling changes - 'We're working hard to convert service'
Most online forms have now been migrated to newer technology after Adobe stopped support for Flash Player on 31 Dec, says Sars.Read More
Medscheme, Discovery and Gems guilty of race bias against black doctors - report
An interim report has found three top medical aid schemes guilty of racially discriminating against black medical practitioners.Read More
SAHRC: Sassa 'turning things around' at CT offices, it should've happened sooner
The SAHRC's Western Cape commissioner Chris Nissen says he's encouraged by the progress made at local Sassa offices since last week.Read More
Outcry after Mediclinic justifies ties to apartheid era ‘Dr Death’ Wouter Basson
Private hospital group Mediclinic South Africa has come under fire after it emerged that Dr. Wouter Basson is still practicing at its Cape facilities.Read More
ECDs don't have to close their doors along with schools - Necda
Early childhood development (ECD) centres will be allowed to reopen as they are not regulated by the Department of Basic Education (DBE).Read More
What can SA learn from China about handling disasters?
South Africa and China are set to train public servants on governance and management of emergencies such as Covid-19.Read More
Caller weeps as he tells Kieno Kammies 'Dad was so careful and now he's gone.'
Steven from Somerset West made an emotional call to Kieno Kammies on Tuesday, his father died from Covid-19 on Monday.Read More
ANC to suspend Carl Niehaus. Ace Magashule distances himself from the MK vet
Lester Kiewit interviews Tshidi Madia, a senior political journalist at EWN.Read More
Mark Heywood: Rigid ban on Ivermectin doing more harm than good
Ivermectin shows some anecdotal evidence of efficacy in the treatment of Covid-19 and there is growing advocacy for the drug in SA.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Top universities offering 1,500 free courses online. Grab the opportunity!
Harvard, Oxford, MIT... We need to take responsibility for keeping ourselves on the cutting edge, says futurist Graeme Codrington.Read More
11 tips for saving up to R17 000 per year on fuel
The economy is old, mouldy toast. Bianca de Beer of Dialdirect Insurance shares 11 driving tips to help you make ends meet.Read More
Happy 20th birthday, Wikipedia – last outpost of the 'utopian' web
Wikipedia – one of the last big websites where you are not a product sold to advertisers – has turned 20.Read More
6 trends that will drag us along in 2021 – life will never be the same again
The future is now different. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews trends analyst Dion Chang, the founder of Flux Trends.Read More
Struggle to get an erection? It could be an early warning sign of heart disease
It's time for some hard talk on a soft issue says dietician Rael Koping as he explains the link between ED and cardiovascular problems.Read More
Vitamin D flying off the shelves, but can it really prevent Covid-19?
Until the Covid-19 vaccine is available locally, stockists say people are clambering to get their hands on the 'sunshine drug'.Read More
Emma Sadleir: Beware of the risks before naming and shaming perpetrators online
South Africa's leading digital law expert Emma Sadleir warns that there can be legal ramifications for making criminal accusations on social media.Read More
Strained love relationships during Covid? Try to hang in there advises therapist
Relationship expert Paula Quinsee says do seek help but don't make rash decisions during these abnormally stressful times.Read More
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 15 January 2021
John's three book picks for the week.Read More
Economy in 2021: 'Expect a better year for South African assets'
An economist expects China growth at 9.5%, US money-printing, rising metal prices and trade- and current-account surpluses in SA.Read More